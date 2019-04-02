Slow Cooker Philly Steak Sandwich Meat

We haven't even made it to sandwiches yet, but I had to rate this one. WARNING: the smell of this cooking will make you want to eat the paint off the wall! This stuff is good...really good. I didn't have sirloin but had bought a chuck roast on sale and just trimmed the fat and sliced it. I didn't use the bourbon (non in the house), and I used a Corona beer (just what I had on hand). I also had to change up the spices due to my limitations...I used summer savory and marjoram (no thyme or dried basil), and I omitted the powders (chili, onion, and garlic). I used 5 really big garlic cloves and didn't feel I would miss the garlic powder. And I don't realy care much for chili powder. I also omitted the cumin (non on hand and don't really care for) and the beef bouillon (don't do those cubes, LOL) and used a splash of beef broth instead. I used my homemade smoked jalapeno hot sauce, and I used hot smoked paprika. I added a touch more soy sauce, too, just to use up the bottle. I just took a taste to check the meat tenderness and had to stop myself from dipping out a generous serving! This is a definite keeper. Thanks, Duboo!