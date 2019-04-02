Slow Cooker Philly Steak Sandwich Meat

This makes a fantastic meat for Philly steak sandwiches. You can even use lower grade roasts and have this turn out. It also makes its own au jus if you like to dip as I do. To serve, sautee a sliced onion and sliced green pepper in a skillet. Put meat on a sub bun and top with onion and green pepper and Swiss or provolone cheese on top of that. Leave open-faced and broil until the cheese just starts to brown. The top of the bun will brown fast so don't broil that until the cheese has completely melted and just starts to show color.

Recipe by duboo

Credit: Sherri
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 23 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Spread onion and garlic into the bottom of a slow cooker; layer beef over onion and garlic. Sprinkle cumin, black pepper, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, thyme, marjoram, and basil over beef; top with bourbon, soy sauce, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce. Pour beer over beef mixture and add beef bouillon cubes.

  • Cook on Low, stirring every hour or so, for 8 hours (or High for 4 hours).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 20.1g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 60.4mg; sodium 601.8mg. Full Nutrition
