Slow Cooker Philly Steak Sandwich Meat

This makes a fantastic meat for Philly steak sandwiches. You can even use lower grade roasts and have this turn out. It also makes its own au jus if you like to dip as I do. To serve, sautee a sliced onion and sliced green pepper in a skillet. Put meat on a sub bun and top with onion and green pepper and Swiss or provolone cheese on top of that. Leave open-faced and broil until the cheese just starts to brown. The top of the bun will brown fast so don't broil that until the cheese has completely melted and just starts to show color.
It is a pleasure to be the first person to try and rate this recipe. I used a 3 lb. sirloin tip roast that was about 3.5 inches thick so I sliced it across the grain in about 1 Cm thick slices. I used all the spices except omitted the cumin, a personal preference. I didn't have beef bouillon cubes, but did have my own homemade beef broth, so used a cup of that with the beer (Yuengling ®) and whiskey, just enough to cover my meat. My slow cooker is a very old cooker and low for seven hours was perfect for tender moist meat with excellent flavor, you wouldn't even know beer was used. My husband used the au jus for dipping his sandwich in, sort of a french dip Philly steak. Easy to quick cook up the onions and peppers for some really great tasting sandwiches.
I think I messed this recipe up by using a sirloin steak instead of a roast. The meat was tough and I could taste the Worcestershire sauce, which I can NOT taste in a philly sandwich. I will try it one more time before I give up on it :)
It is a pleasure to be the first person to try and rate this recipe. I used a 3 lb. sirloin tip roast that was about 3.5 inches thick so I sliced it across the grain in about 1 Cm thick slices. I used all the spices except omitted the cumin, a personal preference. I didn't have beef bouillon cubes, but did have my own homemade beef broth, so used a cup of that with the beer (Yuengling ®) and whiskey, just enough to cover my meat. My slow cooker is a very old cooker and low for seven hours was perfect for tender moist meat with excellent flavor, you wouldn't even know beer was used. My husband used the au jus for dipping his sandwich in, sort of a french dip Philly steak. Easy to quick cook up the onions and peppers for some really great tasting sandwiches.
Tasty tasty and easy! :-) My sirloin was about 3lbs and I quadrupled most of the rest of the ingredients. I omitted the soy sauce and added a lot more hot sauce, and I don't use the bouillon cubes, but I replaced with beef base. This made the house smell GREAT as it cooked, and it tasted wonderful. Used Muenster cheese. Oh, and I did just add the new sliced peppers to the meat in the last hour of cooking and that worked well. They were softened but not disappearing. The only thing I will caution is that if you leave this go too long, the pretty slices will end up self shredding..doesn't change the taste, just not as pretty or as "philly steak" looking. :-) Thanks, Scooby!
I finally made this today, and the results were way above my expectations. I have made other slow cooker beef sandwiches that came out tasting like nothing more than a shredded, Sunday beef roast piled on a bun. Always disappointing. This recipe, however, had exactly what I was looking for in a slow-cooked beef filling for a beef sub sandwich. Delicious flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture. I sliced the sirloin 1/4 inch thick so it would keep shape (didn't want it shredded) and seasoned it with a little of the spice mixture and seared it first. I added the rest of the spice mixture to the slow cooker along with the seared beef strips and the remaining ingredients. I used Crown Royal, thank goodness, to compensate for the cheap, domesticated light beer that I had to use, and Muenster cheese under the broiler like another reviewer because I like how it melts nice and creamy, and the sauteed peppers and onions. All spices and measurements I followed exactly. I'm going to make this again this weekend to impress my guests who are coming in from out of town :)
This is my recipe and I appreciate everyone who has tried this and given it their honest opinion. One review mentioned that there wasn't much flavor and I actually had that happen once, and I've made this dozens of times. I don't know what happened. If the meat sucked out the flavor or what. However, I was able to turn it into the great meal it should be by adding another bouillon cube. Alternatively you could also just add in salt until the flavor wakes up. I'm not a big believer in salting things to death, but sometimes it's a necessity. Thank you for trying one of our family favorites.
Fantabulous explosion of flavours! I used the beer I had on hand Budweiser™, and I didn't have Kentucky whisky only Tennessee (J.D) so that's what I used. I had a moment and completely forgot to add the bouillon cubes and didn't miss it a bit. I was a little worried about pre-cutting the meat and I usually sear it off before I put it in the slow cooker but I've made a recipe from this home cook before so I had faith and followed directions. I was right to do so because this was awesome! Thank you Duboo. I enjoyed Sunday football while my sups was cooking away. My boys really loved it too!
This was amazing! I couldn't stop eating it! I made only minor changes. I used a 3 1/2 pound chuck roast so I tripled the recipe. I only used 1/4 teaspoon of thyme, just because I don't care for it much. I used only 1/2 a teaspoon of hot sauce, but I could have gotten away with using it all. I also started out with one can of beer. I added a second about halfway through. We ate it on some bakery buns with Muenster cheesee, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Soooo good. Will be making again. Thanks Duboo.
I think I messed this recipe up by using a sirloin steak instead of a roast. The meat was tough and I could taste the Worcestershire sauce, which I can NOT taste in a philly sandwich. I will try it one more time before I give up on it :)
I loved the way the meat turns out tender & moist from these ingredients. I don't usually like pot-roast-type meat, as it always feels "dry", even with juice & gravy. This meat is so tender & juicy - I guess from the chemistry of the beer/whiskey/spices? (I felt like a mad scientist mixing the many seasonings!) It is SO good! I think I ate 1/3 of it during the day - I had to make sure I didn't overcook it, right? The juice is so good I want to drink it...I used 2# boneless beef short ribs sliced 1/2" thick, doubled the seasonings & cooked 8 hours on low. Fabulous! I will use this recipe over & over and have been thinking of adapting it for a pork loin I've got on hand...
Excellent recipe! So much flavor. My husband liked using the leftover juices to dip his sandwich into since there was so much flavor in the juice as well. :) We used 805 beer, and I didn't realize it until I made the recipe that I was out of beef bouillon so I used a little beef stock instead. Loved how easy and good the recipe was! We will be making this again!
the flavors did nothing for me or my family. made it for super bowl sunday and was disappointed at the blend of flavors. certainly didn't taste like any philly cheese steak i have eaten before. i could absolutely taste the whiskey and the beer in the meat. maybe will try this with just beef broth and less of the spices.
I cooked this on low for 8 hours and started to panic because the meat was tough and dry and it had a really strong alcohol taste blended with a funky Mexican flavor but I cooked it another 3 hours and magic happened the meat was tender and juicy and all the flavors blended perfectly, my boyfriend said this is the best french dip I have ever had! Thank you for the great recipe Duboo! Will make this over again for sure.
We haven't even made it to sandwiches yet, but I had to rate this one. WARNING: the smell of this cooking will make you want to eat the paint off the wall! This stuff is good...really good. I didn't have sirloin but had bought a chuck roast on sale and just trimmed the fat and sliced it. I didn't use the bourbon (non in the house), and I used a Corona beer (just what I had on hand). I also had to change up the spices due to my limitations...I used summer savory and marjoram (no thyme or dried basil), and I omitted the powders (chili, onion, and garlic). I used 5 really big garlic cloves and didn't feel I would miss the garlic powder. And I don't realy care much for chili powder. I also omitted the cumin (non on hand and don't really care for) and the beef bouillon (don't do those cubes, LOL) and used a splash of beef broth instead. I used my homemade smoked jalapeno hot sauce, and I used hot smoked paprika. I added a touch more soy sauce, too, just to use up the bottle. I just took a taste to check the meat tenderness and had to stop myself from dipping out a generous serving! This is a definite keeper. Thanks, Duboo!
My husband is from New Jersey and particular and after living there for so many years I became particular too. This recipe was fantastic and as close to anything we have found since moving to NC. The only thing I did not add was the whiskey since I was out and I took the beef out and threw it on a hot skillet at the last minute to brown it up adding the cheese then. It was so tender and tasted just like the sandwiches we got up north. It will be a staple on our house. So easy to make too.
Being from Philly and still living there, just know that this is nothing close to how a steak sandwich is made here nor are a majority of the ingredients listed here involved. it is embarrassing to have the city's name associated.
I made this the other day..holy cow!! HUGE HIT with my family!! I didn't add booze cause I cant cook with booze..EVER! not sure why..anyways, upped the beef broth..very tastey! thank you DUBOO!! this will be a freezer staple fer me too..:)
I was looking for something different to try with fajitas. This has a wonderful blend to which I am adding a bit a of Mexican flair with chipotle chili powder, smoked paprika, liquid from diced tomatos, and a splash of wine. Great things from great beginnings. Thx
Grew up in Philly suburbs. I have to say these cheesesteaks aren't anything like Philly cheesesteaks...and that's why they are AMAZING. I have made these like 4 times now and they've been a huge hit. It's key to get some great NY rolls though. Luckily a wine store in my areas in St Louis gets them shipped in! :) definitely give this recipe a try. It's so easy (throw it all in and let the slow cooker do the work) and DELICIOUS (especially with some mayo lol).
Made a really good flavored meat. Cut into thin enough strips, it basically fell apart after the 8 hrs and made wonderful sandwiches. Topped with sautéed bell pepper and provolone, then put under broiler for a couple minutes. Husband LOVED it!
It wasn't bad but it wasn't great. I love tons of seasoning and flavor and this just didn't have it. That being said, you can add toppings to make it more flavorful. I love to cook things that carry enough flavor on their own.
Despite all of the different seasonings and spices, I still found this meat to be quite bland. And in regard to texture, it didn't have a "steak" consistency at all and was in fact too tender and fell apart (as slowcooking does to meat). I can't feasibly see a slowcooker making proper philly cheesesteak sandwich meat.
AH-MAZING!!! My fam killed the whole crock pot and asked when was I making more! Got a house full of college students so this was an immediate hit! Added a few turns of pink Himalayan sea salt when fresh out the oven before placing top buns and that was a wrap! Will definitely make again!
These turned out fantastic! Two ingredients I did not have on hand were marjoram and beef bouillon cubes. After letting it cook all day, with the first taste test the meat definitely needed some salt, so one or two bouillon cubes is a must. Once the meat was finished I sautéed onions, mushrooms and red pepper in a little olive oil and butter. I then sliced up a mini baguette from Whole Foods and topped each slice with meat, veggies, and thin sliced provolone cheese. The tapas style philly sandwiches were put on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and broiled until the cheese was a little brown and bubbly. They were so good!
Made this last night rave reviews from kids and adults! I didn't have bourbon or hot sauce and still amazing! Sliced meat as thin as I could and just bought a cheap roast per previous reviews as sirloin was a but over priced at local store. Yum yum yum! Thanks for a awesome recipe!
Sherry
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2016
These were awesome! The meat was very tender and flavorful. Great recipe.
Oh lordy! We love a good cheese steak sandwich and this was fantastic. Made it tonight, used Velveeta because we think it is the best cheese for a cheese steak, little mayo on the roll.....yummy. Did everything else exactly as written in the recipe. Thank you for this one, we'll definitely be making it again.
This was delicious!!!!! Bought some cheap thin sliced sirloin from Walmart and was looking for something to make it edible and decided on this recipe. The only ingredient I didn't add was marjoram, didn't have any... Threw it all in the crockpot for about 7 hours on low for 1.5 pounds of meat.. Smelled divine and tasted even better!!!!! Covered the rolls with the au jus after assembly and it was an amazing sandwich!!!!!!!! So keeping this in the go to file!!!!
Made this for my husband and some friends during a baseball marathon and heard nothing but rave reviews. I didn't change a thing; it's perfectly flavored as is. I would recommend this for every cheesesteak fan. DELICIOUS!!
I used 1 lb beef sirloin round top steak. I did as follows only used a whole onion, no mustard and no beer. In place of beer I substituted with 12oz water. After being disappointed with how little one pound was, after the meat cooked I added another pound of meat to cook. Overall with minor adjustments it was so yummy I'd eat it just like that. I'd definitely recommend for future reference to use 2lb or 3lb meat without doubling the rest of the ingredients, it has plenty of flavor and that way it's enough to make 6 meaty Phillies which is ofcourse necessary when having a philly sandwich.
Tripled the recipe save the beer; only used two bottles since I only had a more expensive import on hand. Used round steaks that had been in the freezer a while. Combined all ingredients and let sit in fridge overnight to marinate since lack of flavor was a complaint I'd read. Flavor was robust and texture was good. Peppers went in during last hour. Put the meat on toasted club rolls with melted muenster cheese and Miracle Whip. Broiled whole thing open faced in toaster prior to eating. Took off a star for the color of the meat, which was a dull gray prior to broiling. Maybe a quick brown in a skillet for color?
We put this together in the morning before heading out for our Christmas festivities. The house smelled great when we got home and everyone loved the meat. The rolls I bought weren't good---my husband is from Philly and he is very particular about the rolls. But, the meat was very flavorful and tender.
Very flavorful ! Used bone in steaks (what I had on hand). And because I can't have any alcohol in my diet, I used beef broth for the beer and bouillon cubes and omitted the whiskey. Even with the changes made, the aroma of this dish was mouth watering and the meat was so tender and delicious !
This was WOW! My husband loved it, I loved it! I made it as is. It didn't seem very tasty at first, but the next day it was amazing. I plan to make this often. Erred on sub rolls with cheese and onions. Also, used some of the broth to make gravy and served with biscuits. Thank you for a great recipe.
This was a good recipe, it was good but it tasted a little to much like pot roast. Like I said it was still great tasting but I am on a mission to make the best Philly cheesesteak possible I used 3 lbs of top sirloin steaks. Very good but not the best. I used steak buns and buttered the tops and broiled them for like 2 min just to get a little burnt.
This was very good. After about 3.5 hours my sliced sirloin was falling apart. The only change I made was using veggie bullion instead of beef. I think next time I'll up the seasoning which is just based on our taste. We will definitely make this again.
Ronni Farlee
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2019
This turned out great! I did slice the meat and place all wet ingredients (minus the beer) and herbs (minus the beef bouillon) in a plastic bag and marinated it over night. Next morning I added onions and meat mixture to the crockpot, topped with the beer and bouillon.
Brocks
Rating: 4 stars
08/27/2017
Used Stella Artois beer and Bulliet whiskey. Cooked it on low for 8 hours. I added the sliced green peppers the last hour, then served on crusty rolls with white American cheese. Tasty and easy
This turned out great! I did slice the meat and place all wet ingredients (minus the beer) and herbs (minus the beef bouillon) in a plastic bag and marinated it over night. Next morning I added onions and meat mixture to the crockpot, topped with the beer and bouillon.
Very tasty! I always go by feel with the spices (normally adding more), other then that I made it as is. For a slight more kick, before I melted the cheese on top I added a sprinkle of cajun seasoning!
Threw this in the crock pot this morning, and came back to a delicious smelling house this afternoon. This was so fast and easy to put together; and makes a fantastic sandwich. I used venison roast instead of beef, and added some sliced mushrooms. I will definitely make this again, thank you!
Recipe Group Selection: 12, October 2013 ~ I am way late in making this one, but so glad I finally did. This is a fantastic way to fix a roast for sandwiches. I used a Miller Lite® as that is what my husband had in the fridge. The flavors meld very nicely with this recipe. After the sandwiches were put together, I added the sautéed peppers and onions from the crockpot and a slice of provolone cheese and popped under the broiler. We used the au jus from the meat for dipping. My son and his new wife joined us for dinner and this sandwich was a 4-way winner in our house! Thanks duboo for sharing your recipe with all of us.
The beer is really overpowering. Anytime I use beer in cooking I try to balance out the bitterness with a little brown sugar. If I ever make this recipe again I would try to add some sugar. I doubt I will though, my husband really disliked it.
Every Thursday I bring lunch to my husband's shop. The guys like the sandwiches better when I cooked the meat on top of the stove .. I liked This recipe better because crockpot cooking is so much easier & less messy. I thought the flavor was wonderful, but the guys missed the texture.
I made a few changes. I used apple juice instead of beer. I did not use any alcohol. I'm in recovery no alcohol for me. This is a great dish. Me and my family loved it. This is real east to make. Love it!!!!! 5 stars
I'm giving it 4 stars for flavor. It's not 5 stars because of the cumin. Knowing cumin is strong in flavor , which is fine if making a Mexican dish, I'm making a Philly cheesesteak dish, so I halved the cumin recommendation. I still taste the strong cumin flavor. It is delicious, but not entirely what I wanted. If I am going to make it again, I will cut out the cumin all together.
Very good. I didn't have whisky or beef bouillon, so I added extra Worcestershire. I also put cut peppers in the slow cooker the last 1 1/2 hour or so to soften them up for the sandwiches. Definitely use the Au Jus for dipping! Adds a lot to the Philly.
Sorry, this was just ok. With all the spices I thought it would have more flavor. Followed recipe exactly. Meat was tender, but was not impressed with taste. Idk but others might think this is best PCS this side of Genos,but for me not so much. The search continues for authentic Philly cheesesteak
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.