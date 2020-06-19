Slow Cooker Creamed Corn (Just Like Rudy's BBQ)

4.7
37 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Corn is combined with cream cheese, butter, and cream and simmered in the slow cooker. Great side for ribs or any BBQ.

Recipe by Heidi

Credit: Papa Bear

prep:
5 mins
cook:
4 hrs 10 mins
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir whipping cream, cream cheese, butter, sugar, salt, and pepper together in a slow cooker set to High; cook, stirring regularly, until the cheese and butter are melted, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir corn into cream mixture. Cook on Low for 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 86.8mg; sodium 243.4mg. Full Nutrition
