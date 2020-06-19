Slow Cooker Creamed Corn (Just Like Rudy's BBQ)
Corn is combined with cream cheese, butter, and cream and simmered in the slow cooker. Great side for ribs or any BBQ.
It is almost like Rudy's; just a little bit too much cream cheese. Cut the cream cheese down by 1/3 to 1/2 and it is perfect!Read More
I followed the recipe with the exception of using buttermilk for half of the cream. Didn't realize I was out of cream. We make similiar recipe on the stovetop; it is better and way less the mess of preparing it in the crockpot.Read More
Great recipe! Turned it very creamy and super delicious. Definitely making it again.
Fantastic... and easy! Everyone loved it and will definitely be making it again.
EXCELLENT! My family loves this recipe. I wouldn't change anything about the recipe.
Perfect! Made no changes. Tasted just like Rudy's, now a family favorite.
Awesome corn. Tastes just like Rudy’s.
Made exactly per recipe and it was yummy! Even my hard to please son in law gobbled it up! Very similar to the corn at Rudy's
The recipe I had for rudy's slow cooker corn called for 1/3 C Heavy cream... not a cup. So, i made it with 1/3 C heavy cream. I also made a boo boo and put in an extra 1/4 c 2% milk. While I did'nt have frozen corn, I used the equivalent of super sweet canned. This had a great taste, but not sure if using the canned corn made the kernels a bit tough... maybe the frozen would have been more tender? Anyway, there was absolutely not even a spoonful left after Easter dinner soooooo...... I guess it was yummy!
Nothing like Rudy's at all. Wasn't edible.
It was great, but do not use frozen corn and expect it to be ready in 1 hour, that's the mistake I did for a crock pot at work
I have used this recipe several times, following the exact steps. The only thing that i need to change is the time in the cooker, but it may be because I triple the recipe as everybody LOVES it and there are never leftovers.
I made it everyday for two years working at Rudy's. You can buy the ingredients dirt cheap at Walmart. It's very simple & very fattening.
Amazing! Perfect recipe! I love it!
My girls loved it! One leftover that they actually finished! Bad thing is they want it next time I barbecue. I agree in cutting the cream cheese by 1/3!
Will definitely make this again and again! Perfect side dish for bbq. It’s very easy and super yummy! Always gets rave reviews!
This is my new favorite for pot luck dinners! It’s so easy to make and so delicious that everyone asks for the recipe!
I have made this dish several times and every single time my friends ask for the recipe. It's so simple. As a "token" to the calories, I use Splenda (or the equivalent) instead of the white sugar. Okay, it's not much, but it helps my conscience. This side dish goes with nearly everything and is always a pleaser especially as a "comfort" food.
Like the recipe says, JUST LIKE RUDY’S!! Thank you!!
Yummy! Everybody LOVED this corn.
Made it just as directed. Stole the show during the last Thanksgiving dinner. Hands down. I'm back now. Found the recipe again. Tired of dreaming about this corn. This is way too good of a recipe to only serve on special occasions.
Made this for family Thanksgiving and it was a HUGE hit! Super delicious and will definitely be making again!
Had creamed corn similar to this at Mission BBQ, so I figured I would try making it. Left out the sugar and replaced the salt and pepper with a tablespoon of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning. AMAZING!!! Will definitely make again.
Added 2 finely diced fresh jalapeños to a doubled recipe. Tastes just like the Spicy Texas Creamed Corn from Soulmans BBQ in the DFW area.
