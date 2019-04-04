Creamy Coconut Milk Rice Pudding

Very tasty, but as others have said, 1.5c of sugar seemed like a lot for 3 cups of rice. Others have said they cut the sugar in half, but I thought maybe that was overkill, so I cut down to 1c, which is cutting by 1/3. And that was 3/4 cup turbinado sugar with 1/4c white sugar, because I thought I might not care for all turbinado. It's borderline too sweet, so next time I make it I'll indeed cut back to 3/4c. Also, a quarter-cup of butter seemed like a lot, so I used only 3T and it tastes fine. For the spices I went with only 1T cinnamon and 1t nutmeg, and that was plenty for my taste. To me, rice pudding HAS to have raisins, but I didn't want to just add them at the end like the recipe says, which wouldn't give them much time to plump up, so I added them when there were 5 minutes left of the 18-20 minute boiling period. That gave them that 5 minutes, plus the 2 minutes after adding the milk & eggs, plus the time for the pudding to cool down, and that seemed to be about right.