Creamy Coconut Milk Rice Pudding

This easy and delicious simple rice pudding is made with all organic ingredients, loaded with coconut milk, vanilla, and nutmeg for such a comforting treat! For a vegan version, omit the eggs, and use almond milk in place of the dairy and replace butter with vegan buttery sticks. Both versions are quite delicious! Just make sure to let the pudding cool to room temperature to let pudding set and then place in refrigerator to chill for at least 3 hours. Enjoy!

By awakenedone

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water and rice to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender and liquid has been absorbed, about 20 minutes.

  • Combine rice, coconut milk, sugar, and salt in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until pudding is thick and creamy, 18 to 20 minutes. Stir milk and eggs into pudding, stirring constantly to keep pudding from sticking, at least 2 minutes.

  • Remove pudding from heat and stir butter, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg into pudding until thoroughly mixed. Fold peaches and raisins into pudding.

Cook's Notes:

I use raw sugar which gives the pudding a slight tan color. Replace raw sugar with 1 cup of white sugar if you prefer the white texture of the pudding. You can even use agave nectar in place of sugar for a healthier alternative if the darker color appeals to you. Also omit the spices and sprinkle on top of served pudding instead and even use all coconut milk or even almond milk if you like. You can also add strawberries, blueberries, and even mango for a variety of fruit toppings!

Pudding can also be served cold. Refrigerate pudding for 3 hours and fold in fruit before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 72.2g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 51.8mg; sodium 138.4mg. Full Nutrition
