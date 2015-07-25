Super Special Chicken

Rating: 3.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

I do not know where my mother got this recipe, but the first time my mother made this recipe she refused to tell us the ingredients. Knowing how picky we were at the time, it was a good thing she did. I now make this recipe and add some green beans near the end. The sauce results in juicy chicken that is just spicy enough.

By Katy Vogel

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange chicken into the prepared baking dish.

  • Mix French dressing, ketchup, onion flakes, chili seasoning, and parsley flakes together in a small bowl; spoon evenly over the chicken pieces. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove and discard aluminum foil, spread green beans over the chicken, and continue baking until the chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 26g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 1180.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Brad Istace
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2013
Very easy and super quick. The picky eaters ate it up. Perfect weeknight supper. Thanks for posting. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Shaumarie Tanner
Rating: 2 stars
11/21/2015
This was not a hit in our house. It tasted okay just not what we like. Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Brad Istace
Rating: 5 stars
10/05/2013
Very easy and super quick. The picky eaters ate it up. Perfect weeknight supper. Thanks for posting. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Shaumarie Tanner
Rating: 2 stars
11/21/2015
This was not a hit in our house. It tasted okay just not what we like. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022