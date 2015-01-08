Portobello Chicken

A quick and easy but delicious dinner entree perfect for surprise guests. I serve with wild rice and use the leftover sauce in the rice. Do not use too much seasoning on the chicken, otherwise the dish turns out too salty.

By Sarah Smoot-Evans

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir mushrooms in hot oil until warmed, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour wine over the mushrooms, bring to a simmer, and cook until the wine becomes thick and the mushrooms tender, about 35 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place chicken breasts on a baking sheet and cover with cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Pour mushroom and merlot sauce over the chicken and serve.

Cook's Note:

Chicken breasts can be grilled or baked with Kansas City-style chicken seasoning, I make mine in a George Foreman(R) grill if I am in a hurry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 26.9g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 67.3mg; sodium 300.4mg. Full Nutrition
