Lazy Enchiladas

Easy chicken dish that takes no time. My kids help me with it every time. It's cheesy chicken nachos. I add some red pepper flakes and jalapeno juice to the mixture just to bring it up a notch. Our family also likes to put it in a flour tortilla. I have also used it the next day (if there is any left), rolled it in a flour tortilla, and fried it. If you would like to make it healthier, you can. I have changed the sour cream to light and/or low-fat. I have also changed the soup to reduced-fat. The only thing I haven't been able to change is the cheese.

By SHYLIE

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Cook the chicken breasts in boiling water until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 15 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove chicken from water and shred.

  • Mix cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and cheese cubes in a microwave-safe glass or ceramic bowl. Heat in the microwave in 3 minute intervals, stirring after each intervals, until the cheese is melted and the mixture has a smooth consistency. Add shredded chicken breast to chicken soup mixture and microwave for 2 minutes.

  • Pour corn chips into a large shallow bowl or serving dish. Pour hot chicken mixture over chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1028 calories; protein 42.6g; carbohydrates 67g; fat 66.6g; cholesterol 153.9mg; sodium 2483.3mg. Full Nutrition
