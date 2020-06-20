Easy Watermelon Martini
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 182.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.7g 4 %
carbohydrates: 21.6g 7 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 5 %
sugars: 17.7g
fat: 0.4g 1 %
vitamin a iu: 1627.3IU 33 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 7 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 23.2mg 39 %
folate: 8.6mcg 2 %
calcium: 20mg 2 %
iron: 0.7mg 4 %
magnesium: 28.6mg 10 %
potassium: 320.7mg 9 %
sodium: 3.3mg
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 3.9
