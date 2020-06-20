Easy Watermelon Martini

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Simple and delicious cocktail. Perfect for a hot summer day. You can garnish with a small piece of watermelon.

By Genevieve

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 martini
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place watermelon in a cocktail shaker and crush with a muddler; add ice cubes and vodka. Cover shaker and shake well. Strain cocktail into a martini glass.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 0.4g; sodium 3.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2014
What's not to love about this? My watermelon isn't very sweet, so it really needs just a touch of sugar. This is a nice summer drink. Thanks, Genevieve! Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
08/09/2014
We thought the vodka overpowered the watermelon so you really couldn t taste it. Maybe if the watermelon had been sweeter it would have been better. Read More
Helpful
(1)
