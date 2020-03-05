Chocolate Avocado Pudding

I liked it, just wanted to share a tip about reducing the avocado taste (which is very minimal as is) but its best to get an avocado that is a little bit under ripe but still soft. The riper it is the more the taste will be pronounced.
Loved it. Ratios are really good in this version. I Used combo of medjool dates and raw agave instead of sugar to avoid a blood sugar spike :) Also added a splash of Braggs liquid aminos which added depth and salt to enhance the chocolate flavor. Delicious, fast and super healthy! AND no one will know it's dairy-free.
This was a pleasant surprise. I made half the recipe to try it and only used a scant 1/4 cup of turbando sugar in place of brown. We all liked it and my skeptic did not believe it contained avocado. I had never worked with coconut milk before so it was an education all around. Thanks!
This was very well-received and is great for gluten/lactose intolerant people. Reading the reviews, I can understand how the cocoa might seem a bit much at first, I think the key is to make it several hours ahead so the chocolatey flavour has time to develop. It's not like the avocado purée is going to go brown from oxidization in this one!
I have a picky toddler who not surprisingly much prefers sweets to vegetables! So I'm always looking for ways to sneak veggies into "special treats". He gobbled this up and I found myself licking the bowl. I threw it all in a food processor and substituted whole milk for coconut milk and it turned out great.
We make this a lot. In our house we like it better than chocolate pudding!! There's a lightness to the flavor and mouth feel that is so fresh but still chocolaty and yummy. I add cream cheese sometimes or dissolved instant coffee. Personally I didn't like the cinnamon. I thought the flavors fought so I always leave that out.
Reading some of the reviews (i.e. too much cocoa) I can only conclude that the end result will be contingent upon the "type" of avocado used... I used the larger Florida avocados from my back yard (not Hass). My daughter tells me they are sweeter than the Hass; I am not an avocado lover so I wouldn't know. Cocoa @ 1/2 c. comes out great. I used homemade Kefir instead of coconut milk with 1/4 c. raw honey & just a small amount of brown sugar (1 - 2 tsp.?); omitted the cinnamon... NO avocado and/or aftertaste - just perfect chocolate pudding!
I love this recipe I add a little bit more coconut milk with some regular milk and I layer it in a beautiful cup with some plain organic greek yogurt and it is amazing! (I also add some Chili powder)
This "Chocolate Avocado Pudding" tastes a lot like uncooked (instant) JELLO brand puddings made from powdered mixes that I remember from my childhood (except without the fake chemical aftertaste). It is creamy and delicious. I think that I would be inclined to make this pudding often if I had children to share it with. I also think I could serve it to house guests without them realizing it wasn't a regular dairy-based pudding. Thank you ki8deslr for sharing your recipe!
WAY too much cocoa! Used 3 avocados and the cocoa was still overpowering.