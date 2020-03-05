Bean Bake

This is my mother-in-law's recipe; she is the queen of canned cooking! This recipe may sound yucky, but it's really quick and yummy. My kids love this and it is easy for beginning cooks. Delicious served with cornbread and a garden salad.

By DHMOM3

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Cook and stir ground beef chuck and onion in a large skillet over medium high heat until meat is crumbly and cooked through, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain fat.

  • Stir lima beans, tomato soup, and brown sugar into beef mixture and mix well. Pour mixture into a baking dish and top with bacon strips.

  • Bake in preheated oven until bacon is crisp, 20 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 28.2g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 77.1mg; sodium 1024.9mg. Full Nutrition
