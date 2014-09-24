Broomstick Dip

Rating: 4.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An easy-to-put-together dessert dip that is perfect for a Halloween party or fun snack. The pretzels look like broomsticks after they've been dunked into this yummy, crunch dip.

By sugarbean

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Stir peanut butter and chocolate-hazelnut spread together in a bowl; transfer dip to a serving bowl. Sprinkle crushed cereal squares over dip. Dip pretzel rods into dip to make 'broomsticks'.

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 13.7g; sodium 707.4mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Jolene Collins
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2018
perfect way to use up my stock of cereal squares Read More
Megan Dallessandro
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2017
Love it!!! It s a great little snack Read More
Linda at Bit of Flavor
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2014
Peanut butter and chocolate? What's not too love?! This dip was quick and easy to put together and it was a big hit with my family and my co-workers. Read More
