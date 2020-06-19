Butter Biscuit Peach Cobbler

If I could rate this a negative 5, I would. I am dumbfounded by how this got rated anywhere near acceptable by bakers. First, he top crust, which I spent a lot of time making from scratch, was totally unncessary and was pale and undercooked due to the directions instructions to cover it with aluminum foil. I had tito uncover it an bake another 20 minutes to get it crisp. Then it was dull and pasty looking because there was no brushing of egg white or milk to spruce it up. I ended up removing the entire top crust and not using it. What I was then left with was spiced, canned peaches with globs of soggy dough mixed in. Disgusting. I would have taken the spiced peaches, put them in a round cassarole and topped them with a butter, oat and walnut topping and made it a true peach cobbler.

