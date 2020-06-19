Butter Biscuit Peach Cobbler

This is my grandmother's Southern homemade peach cobbler recipe, handed down to my mother in Louisiana. It's made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and buttery morsels of biscuit bits. It tastes great on its own, but even better with vanilla ice cream, a la mode.
If I could rate this a negative 5, I would. I am dumbfounded by how this got rated anywhere near acceptable by bakers. First, he top crust, which I spent a lot of time making from scratch, was totally unncessary and was pale and undercooked due to the directions instructions to cover it with aluminum foil. I had tito uncover it an bake another 20 minutes to get it crisp. Then it was dull and pasty looking because there was no brushing of egg white or milk to spruce it up. I ended up removing the entire top crust and not using it. What I was then left with was spiced, canned peaches with globs of soggy dough mixed in. Disgusting. I would have taken the spiced peaches, put them in a round cassarole and topped them with a butter, oat and walnut topping and made it a true peach cobbler.
This recipe is a keeper. I modified it slightly. I have a very small kitchen, and I do not have all of the kitchen implements that are normally found in everyday kitchens. I used a wooden cutting board to divide the dough. As mentioned previously, I dipped the dough chunks into melted butter followed by a bowl of sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon. I used peaches in heavy syrup, and I drained one of the cans thoroughly, thinking that there would be too much liquid otherwise. This turned out to be a wise move, since there was plenty of liquid, even after adding a bit more corn starch to the mixture.
Absolutely amazing! Pretty sure my family and I heard the angels singing when we ate this. Didn't have canned peaches on hand but did have fresh peaches we had gotten from our local peach festival here in Louisiana (used 8). I won't use any other peach cobbler recipe, your grandmother's is definitely the best. Thanks for the great recipe!
I only made slight changes like making home made biscuits for the dumplings. Otherwise, this looks and tastes like the same recipe my mama and her people used in North and South Carolina. I picked many a peach from the backyard tree when I was a boy, so that Mama would make rhis cobbler. It went great with the vanilla ice cream. I'm 63 and retired now. Thanks for the memories and the great recipe. Peace. Antar1954
Very easy recipe yielding delicious feel good comfort dish of days gone by! I’ve made it twice now and my only comment is that the recipe didn’t specify whether or not the peaches should be drained. I’m more of a cook than a baker so most probably got that without the specifics. I will say it was much better when I didn’t drain the peaches. Thank you for sharing your wonderful family desert recipe with the rest of us!
Best and easiest peach cobbler in my life. Thank you so much for sharing. I made it so much during this COVID-19 that I gained 11lbs. I have absolutely no regrets. I'm also diabetic so I substituted the sugar with Stevia and used unsweetened peaches.
Yes made changes but very similar...cooked keifer pears down and added ingredients. I had frozen biscuits so cut 3 in half and layered then cut 3 up and poked into top layer. Mmmmm! ;) Next time adding blueberries to pears! ;)
I drained one of the cans of peaches and not the other one as one person suggested and I ended up with soup. Way too much liquid. It was an easy recipe to make but I would not make it again without completely draining the peaches. The flavor was good though.
My Mom used to make peach cobber that was always...well...yucky to be honest. And so I never thought I liked peach cobbler. Fast forward many years and my hubs asks for peach cobbler. This recipe is outstanding and I made it exactly as it reads. I thought it was a little time consuming doing the biscuits but after tasting it I've decided it wasn't time consuming at all. Heaven!
This was really good. I did make an error and didn't cover it before baking and the biscuits were black on the top and hard. Wasn't so good. Quick remedy......I took them out and dropped a few more biscuits in and reheated the following day and was delicious. This was so easy of a recipe and I am finally a believer that you don't have to go through all of the work to blanch and peel peaches to have a great cobbler.
I would love to make this but I'm a lil confused with the last part of 3 & the rest of 4 &5 so do I mix & stair the peach mix with the biscuits I seen a lot of cobbler with the biscuit stuff on top so after I stair would it be more in the middle & bottom
This recipe is reminiscent of my mother's peach cobbler which I had never made--only eaten for decades. My only changes were for convenience. Instead of using biscuits and pie crust, I used pancake mix (I had Krusteaz light & fluffy buttermilk pancake mix on hand). After following the recipe (adjusted to serve four), I sprayed a 4 cup Pyrex with butter; poured in the peach mix; loosely mixed in a cup of the pancake mix; and baked as directed. Yum!!
Really good! My brother said it was his favorite peach cobbler of all time. I may need to cook for a little longer though. My pie crusts were a little doughy. This recipe is not too sweet too, so it's perfect.
