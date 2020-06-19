Butter Biscuit Peach Cobbler

4.6
60 Ratings
  • 5 45
  • 4 10
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is my grandmother's Southern homemade peach cobbler recipe, handed down to my mother in Louisiana. It's made with cinnamon, nutmeg, and buttery morsels of biscuit bits. It tastes great on its own, but even better with vanilla ice cream, a la mode.

Recipe by mistachy

Gallery

Credit: Deanna Quade
21 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix peaches, 3/4 cup white sugar, brown sugar, butter, cornstarch, vanilla extract, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, and salt in a large pot over medium heat; cook and stir until sugars are dissolved and butter is melted, about 5 minutes.

  • Sprinkle each biscuit with 1 pinch cinnamon, 1 pinch white sugar, and 1 pinch nutmeg. Flatten biscuits on a lightly floured surface using a rolling pin. Cut each flattened biscuit into 12 to 15 small squares; stir into peach mixture. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour peach-biscuit mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish and allow to thicken for 2 to 3 minutes; cover or decorate with pie crust. Cover dish with a sheet of aluminum foil and place dish on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until crust is golden brown, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Cool before serving.

Cook's Note:

Optionally, the baking pan can be lined with pie crust before adding the mixture, but fewer biscuits should be used in preparation or the entire dessert may contain too much dough.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
495 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 73.4g; fat 21.4g; cholesterol 24.9mg; sodium 552.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/18/2022