Cucumber Orange Carrot Juice

7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a delicious orange, cucumber, and carrot juice my husband and I make for breakfast or after-meal dessert when guests are over. It's not only delicious but will perk up any bad day with a boost of vitamins and nutrients that you may otherwise skip out on. I hope you try it, and enjoy! Recipe makes 2 tall glasses or 4 smaller glasses of juice. You need a blender.

By mamicha

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel orange and save a 1x1-inch piece of the peel. Place orange, orange peel piece, carrots, and cucumber in a blender; pour in water. Blend until desired consistency is reached; add sugar and lemon juice. Blend until smooth, 1 to 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

If you like your juice colder than tap or refrigerated water, add 3 to 6 ice cubes depending on how cold you want your juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 22.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 26.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/28/2022