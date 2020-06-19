Quick Cantaloupe Juice

Must be wondering...cantaloupe juice? Hmm, well guess what, it's a perfect drink to refresh your day! Only three ingredients and you are ready to go with this cantaloupe juice recipe! One fruit equals thousands of benefits. Eat the other half of the cantaloupe.

By JayKay

  • Place cantaloupe in a blender and top with milk and sugar. Cover and blend until smooth.

