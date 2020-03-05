'Not Nanaimo Bar' Squares
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 219.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.4g 5 %
carbohydrates: 31.3g 10 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 21.8g
fat: 10.6g 16 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 13 %
vitamin a iu: 329.1IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 2.3mg 17 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 1.5mg 3 %
folate: 26.8mcg 7 %
calcium: 9.2mg 1 %
iron: 1.7mg 10 %
magnesium: 11.1mg 4 %
potassium: 53.7mg 2 %
sodium: 131.8mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 95.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.