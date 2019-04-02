Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole

Used one whole bag of broccoli and cauliflower mix, but it had more broccoli than cauliflower in it, which is still fine. Needed to be cut into smaller bite-size pieces. I assumed the bag was close to two cups of each because I forgot to measure it. Used one 5 oz bag of seasoned croutons which I crushed with the bottom of a pot while still sealed in the bag (don't know why the recipe listed 15 oz pkg. because that seems like it would have been way too much). Replaced the butter with 1/2 cup of original Smart Balance which I then melted. Baked for 40 minutes in a 9 x 13 inch glass dish but probably should have baked a couple of minutes less time because the croutons seemed like they were on the verge of burning. The bottom of the casserole stuck to the dish, so maybe should have sprayed the dish with cooking spray beforehand. Even though I love croutons, it seemed like it had too much croutons on top because they overpowered the taste of the other ingredients. Overall I liked this easy vegetarian recipe.