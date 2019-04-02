Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole
This broccoli and cauliflower casserole recipe is always a hit! The croutons on top give it that crunchy dimension that everyone will love.
This broccoli and cauliflower casserole recipe is always a hit! The croutons on top give it that crunchy dimension that everyone will love.
I was going to make the French's green bean casserole but I didn't have French's onions so I tried this. This was a nice change and nice that most of the ingredients I had on hand. I did use 1 can of cream of mushroom soup instead of the mayo. It just sounded better. It was terrific. You can also use any topping like cornflakes and butter or French's onions if you don't have croutons. Hope you enjoy!Read More
I boiled the cauliflower and broccoli in the same pot (why dirty two?) Assembled as directed but it seemed a little dry. Topped with crushed Ritz crackers. It didn't wow me, it was okay.Read More
I was going to make the French's green bean casserole but I didn't have French's onions so I tried this. This was a nice change and nice that most of the ingredients I had on hand. I did use 1 can of cream of mushroom soup instead of the mayo. It just sounded better. It was terrific. You can also use any topping like cornflakes and butter or French's onions if you don't have croutons. Hope you enjoy!
Delicious! My husband, who claims not to like broccoli or cauliflower, ate half the casserole by himself!! I used cracker crumbs instead of croutons, and fresh broccoli and cauliflower.
I made this today. smelled amazing while cooking. tasted even better! And all 3 kids loved it! of course it was a hit with the adults. will need to make a double batch next time. thanks for sharing such a yummy recipe! saved to my recipe box and will certainly use again. thanks.
I'm giving this a 5 because it's so tasty just as written. I've been making this regularly for a long time and always feel guilty eating it because of the large amount of butter and mayonnaise. So, I've tweaked it: 1. I always double the recipe since one head of cauliflower yields at least 4 cups. 2. I replace most of the mayonnaise with nonfat plain greek yogurt. 3. I cook the broccoli and cauliflower together (why not?). 4. I omitted the butter entirely last time and it was still yummy. 5. I use far less than a full package of croutons. Sometimes I use crushed crackers or breadcrumbs. With all these changes, we still love this, so the basic recipe is awesome. With the lower-fat changes, it's not quite as rich and creamy, but it feels healthier and still tastes great.
Really, REALLY good!!! :)
I used homemade olive oil mayo and omitted croutons for an excellent grain-free recipe!
I made this for dinner; added sliced chicken, diced ham and minced garlic! For the topping, I used GF Pablo mixed with grated Parmesan cheese. Needless to say it was a huge hit and scrumptious!
I have made this two times. Our family (children too) have loved this. Instead of boiling the ingredients we used the chop setting on the food processor and chopped the broccoli, cauliflower and onion. The second time we made it we wanted to try decreasing the calories. We halfed the butter, cheese, mayo and bread crumbs. Obviously it isn't as robust in flavour, but it is still delicious to us.
Very good! Loved the scent of the onion backing with the cheese on top of the cauliflower and broccoli. You can cut calories by just cutting back on the amount of cheese and mayo. Would not recommend using light cheese or fat free because it does not melt as good.
I boiled the cauliflower and broccoli in the same pot (why dirty two?) Assembled as directed but it seemed a little dry. Topped with crushed Ritz crackers. It didn't wow me, it was okay.
I made this as a side dish for Thanksgiving, and it was great! I needed a one-dish meal that I could prepare ahead of time, so I used this recipe again but modified it quite a bit. I added cooked, cubed chicken, an extra egg, extra cheddar cheese and also threw in some parmesan just because I had some. I bought the wrong size package of croutons so I mixed croutons and Ritz crackers for the topping. I prepared the dish 12 hours before I cooked it and it traveled over 150 miles :) I was a little worried that it would get soggy, but it did not.
The more Cheese, the Better!
Really good! Didn't change a thing, but should have reduced the quantity, as it did make more than needed for two of us :o)
Easy. Amazing. Comfort food. Make sure you get to the gym for the day you eat this! -I used egg whites instead of whole eggs. -I topped it w Panko breadcrumbs seasoned with dried herbs instead of croutons and put more cheese on top of the topping! -I used Earth Balance buttery spread instead of butter. -Next time I will try with Daiya non dairy cheese. Would really be excited to make this dish vegan and taste as good or even close. Gotta figure out what I can use instead of eggs and mayo. THUMBS UP!
I love this recipe and will make it all the time!!! I didn't have croutons so I made my own, but next time will try it with buttery crackers!! I think that would be perfect!!
Very tasty, a little rich. Good way to use up some vegetables
Yuuuuuuuuum. I am going to make this all the time!
I made this recipe tonight for the first time and me and my family LOVED IT!!!!!! I actually added a little more cauliflower and onion then called for because my family likes those veggies so much. It was a hit and I will be making it again soon.
Used one whole bag of broccoli and cauliflower mix, but it had more broccoli than cauliflower in it, which is still fine. Needed to be cut into smaller bite-size pieces. I assumed the bag was close to two cups of each because I forgot to measure it. Used one 5 oz bag of seasoned croutons which I crushed with the bottom of a pot while still sealed in the bag (don't know why the recipe listed 15 oz pkg. because that seems like it would have been way too much). Replaced the butter with 1/2 cup of original Smart Balance which I then melted. Baked for 40 minutes in a 9 x 13 inch glass dish but probably should have baked a couple of minutes less time because the croutons seemed like they were on the verge of burning. The bottom of the casserole stuck to the dish, so maybe should have sprayed the dish with cooking spray beforehand. Even though I love croutons, it seemed like it had too much croutons on top because they overpowered the taste of the other ingredients. Overall I liked this easy vegetarian recipe.
I made this for thanksgiving and it was a hit. I am going to make it for Christmas. This time I'm making a double batch.
Very tasty and the sauce was light enough not to over power the veggies! I think I might add carrots next time!
Followed recipe completely until it asked for croutons...I swapped them out with chopped up crispy bacon and sprinkled on top...SO AMAZING!
We liked this a lot. Now I have to figure out how to bring down the calories, etc. Less butter? I already used less mayo and it is the light version. What else? The nutritional info for the recipe didn't have enough detail for me to calculate WW points. Maybe that is a good thing.
Family was not a fan
We really enjoyed this. I made a few tweaks based on what I had on hand -- a little less cheese, and I subbed buttered breadcrumbs sprinkled with garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and ground mustard for the seasoned croutons. I also added some salt & pepper. Very good!
I made this for an Easter dinner doubling the recipe exactly as it was written. It turned out absolutely delicious. I will definitely make this again and again.
Excellent! I skipped the croutons because i am watching carbs. Loved it!
I used coconut oil instead of butter.
The egg/mayo/cheese mixture is creamy and delicious and doesn’t cover up the veggies. Omitted the extra 1/2 c of butter and croutons-saved calories. Tented with foil while baking till the last 10 min . Winner!
Fantastic taste. Super fast and easy. A definite repeat
I too substituted the mayo for a can of cream of mushroom as another cook suggested. It was yummy. Don’t add salt because there is plenty with the soup and butter.
Great recipe. Used garlic croutons crushed on top
I like it fine. I just may make it with some rice added next time.
This was a huge hit at a recent dinner party! The only thing I did differently was that I used the french fried onions as my topping and used a tiny bit more cheese than the recipe called for. This is definitely a keeper!
Delicious! The only change I made was to use Ritz crackers instead of the croutons. I crushed 3/4 of a sleeve of crackers and mixed it with 1/2 of the melted butter and sprinkled it on top. Thanks for the great recipe! I will make this for Thanksgiving!
It was super delicious Like a veggy omelet I added garlic Kids loved it
I used white Italian cheese blend and added salt n pepper to eggs and sprinkled top with Thyme as it’s not an overwhelming spice but will give this dish a little spike; garlic too over-powering.
Everyone enjoyed this casserole.
Am used to steaming my vegetables and that may have shrunk the size of the batch. I was out of mayonnaise so I used miracle whip instead. It worked fine. I cut the butter in half , used a 5oz. pkg. of croutons (5oz. not 15oz.!) and cut the size of the casserole to a 7x10” pan. An 8 x 8 pan or round will do.
Another favourite of mine, I make it slightly different by adding a thin layer of button mushrooms & onions on the bottom before I add all other ingredients.
Delicious followed the recipe!
I added mushrooms and fried the onion before adding it to the casserole.
Great flavor and Very good, but wayyyyy too much butter. Probably only half is needed. I did add salt, pepper, garlic powder & Italian seasoning. I also think 15 oz. of croutons must be a misprint. 1 5oz bag was perfect in my opinion. But the family loved it and I really liked the combo of broccoli and cauliflower.
Made this as a main dish when I didn’t feel like cooking much. Steamed the broccoli/cauliflower together then chopped coarsely in the casserole dish. Used cream of mushroom soup as another reviewer suggested, but followed this recipe. Very filling and delicious! Next time will use breadcrumbs or crush the croutons a little, as I bought the big ones (1” squares ).
Made 1/2 recipe for two of us. I loved it. Was so very easy to make and not so loaded with cheese. I will definitely be making this again.
I scaled this down to 3 servings, but did increase the amounts of both vegetables. To the sauce, I also added a little garlic powder and pepper. I have some good garlic croutons but really didn't think I'd like them here. Instead I used crushed Ritz crackers. I added half of the melted butter to the crackers and half over the vegetables. I baked for about 5 min less than what the recipe calls for. Very rich and delicious casserole.
Easy and good ! what's better than that ?
Easy and delicious. I would definitely make it again.
Doubled up on everything and added bacon on top
very easy, very good, just not flavorful enough for me. I made it again with a little chicken broth (1/4 cup) and an extra cup of cheese.
Disappointed. The veggies were good, but way to much croutons & really don't need them. Won't be making again.
One word ~ scrumptious!
This turned out to be really yummy. I had both broccoli and cauliflower to use up so it was perfect. I also boiled both together - not necessary to use 2 pots.
I had high hopes for this recipe - brought it to my daughter for Thanksgiving dinner. Read all the reviews and my only changes were to add salt, pepper, garlic powder and crisp bacon pieces. I doubled the cheese sauce, and even that was far too little. It looked okay, but the taste was lacking any discernible seasoned taste. It was, to me, bland cauliflower and broccoli.
This is so easy and delicious! Now my family requests me to make this all the time. It replaced the green bean casserole at thanksgiving! Yay!!
I too substituted the mayo for a can of cream of mushroom as another cook suggested. It was yummy. Don’t add salt because there is plenty with the soup and butter.
Did not intend to make changes until I saw the calorie load. I used 2 heaping Tblsp mayonnaise instead of the full amount. I also used 3 Tblsp butter and about 1/3 c Pablo bread crumbs because that’s what I had on hand. Finally, used Parmesan and Goat Cheeses because I needed to use them up. Hardly the same recipe but oh so good. Used 1head broccoli and 2 small heads of cauliflower. Will definitely make again!
I loved this recipe as is. I'll be making it again and again.
We really liked this. I used French's fried onions instead of croutons (that's what I had on hand.) Yummy!
Very yummy
This recipe was delicious. Didnt change anything would definitely make it again. .
Made it exactly like it said, except the croutons amt. was a little too much. I used 1 5oz bag. It was delicious. My husband noted the croutons (Italian) were a little off putting for him. So make sure to use one's that you like. He suggested cornbread. Simple and great.
Awesome recipe! Thanks for posting. My kids love it and now I make it every week for them.
This was delicious! Perfect!
Yum! It was super easy and a hit as a side for Thanksgiving! I used bread crumbs on tip instead of the croutons and more cheese!
Compiling a few other helpful reviews and adding my own: 1) Boil the cauliflower and broccoli in the same pot. 2) I used a 9x13 dish and put in 50% more of each ingredient (extra egg, 3c each broccoli and cauliflower, etc). 3) I used a full 8oz block of extra sharp cheddar, roughly 60% mixed in and 40% on top. Came out amazingly! I think the original recipe was too light on the cheese. 4) Instead of Mayo, I used 1 can Cream of Broccoli soup. I think the mayo would have made it too dry. This was NOT soupy, but wasn't dried out either. Another reviewer said cream of mushroom, but some people don't like mushrooms and cream of brocc seems to make more sense with this dish anyway. 5) Sprinkled the top with crushed Ritz crackers. Just enough to lightly cover the entire surface area, I'd guess about 12 crackers.
I've been following the keto way of eating, which is high fat, moderate protein, low carb. This recipe is PERFECT!! I omit the croutons on top because it doesn't need it. The only thing I do different from the recipe (besides chunking the carbs) is add seasoning at every level and only use broccoli. Scrumptious and excellent macros! I've made it so many times since stumbling across this recipe and plan to make it again tonight so figured it was way overdue I review it. Warning, if you aren't generous with the seasoning it WILL be bland! I sprinkle the broccoli and add seasoning to the egg/mayo etc mix.
Great recipee. I put all the cheddar into the vegetable mix and sprinkled Parmesan on top. The only complaint was the croutons because I didn’t notice that I was supposed to crush them!
I made this but I wanted a wholesome casserole. I added cut green beans, cooked pasta and 1/2 cup of milk to the egg mixture because it would have bee too dry with all those ingredients. It was fabulous, for me. Love it an will make it again!
I didn't really care for this recipe. I don't like cauliflower so I just used broccoli and cut the ingredients for the sauce in half. Wasn't very tasty.
I made it but got a tasteless plate! Not sure what I did wrong. I even think 15 oz of croutons is way too much for this recipe
Crowd favourite this Christmas. I added fresh garlic and used Italian spices bread crumbs. Will be making again.
Use half the butter. Don't add croutons. Defrost frozen vegetables.
Not being a fan of mayo and not being able to find cheddar cheese at affordable prices, I replaced those items with local (Brazilian) alternatives: mandioquinha soup, and prato cheese. I also made my own croutons. The whole family loved it, had seconds and thirds, and asked me to make it more often.
Made for Christmas dinner with ribeye. It was easy and delicious. Will make again.
This was a nice alternative to green bean casserole. I made as directed except I didn’t have onion so I used onion powder. I think next time I’ll try cream of mushroom soup instead of the mayo as another reviewer mentioned. Thanks for the recipe!
Loved this recipe! I will definitely make it again and again
Delicious!! Very close to my Chicken Divan Casserole so I pretty much knew what the taste was going to be like but just wanted a side dish. This delivered!! Baked in my air fryer and didn't cover it. Toasted the top too much. Live and learn.
The recipe needs more spices, garlic, etc.
I made this recipe as I had lots of broccoli and cauliflower in the fridge....the only item I didn't have was croutons so I did have a small loaf of stale ciabatta so I made my own. Other than that I followed the recipe to the T and it was easy to follow and the results were very tasty and my husband and I had leftovers for the next day. Will make again! Thanks.
I will be making it again for sure. It was well liked, didn’t have to deal with leftovers. The only change was using ground crackers instead of croutons
I'd rate it about a 3 1/2 if I could, but rounded up. I thought it turned out rather dry. I might have had a bit over 4 cups of combined broccoli and cauliflower, but that shouldn't have been why. I would probably add some milk or half and half next time. Without more liquid the vegetables did not finish cooking much in the oven and so they were perhaps a little more al dente than I would like. It did have a nice flavor though. I agree with another poster, that cooking the broccoli and cauliflower in separate pots was not necessary.
I have made this dish several times and loved it as have our dinner guests. I mix the vegetables along with the mayo, eggs and onions and then place in 11x 7 dish. We love it.
Delicious
Absolutely incredible. Came across this recipe as I had broccoli and cauliflower that needed to be used. A real winner! My family enjoyed it. Will be making often.
I got two friends to go back for 2nds and they do not like cauliflower, go figure!!
My husband and I liked it very much! The original recipe stands as is, but since my husband likes durkee fried onions i did replace the croutons. I also halved the melted butter- 1/4 cup olive oil over veggies, then the onions, cheese and 1/4 cup butter. Just wanted it to be a little healthier. Will definitely make again. Thanks!
I will not make again. The prep time is very inaccurate. The sauce was unpleasant and it took a lot longer than 40 minutes to bake.
Please forgive me. I, um, changed it a little bit..ish. But that just shows you how versatile it is. I had to work with what I had...so instead of mayo and egg....I subbed a can of cream of chicken soup. For the onion I subbed a can of fried onion rings. I put the whole half a cup of cheese in the mix and topped it off the last 5 minutes with a good layer of cheese on top. YUMMO!! I can see adding Chicken, Turkey or Ham and make it the main dish!! Thank you, MUSTANGSTEPH21 !! Great recipe!
Yes I changed the cheese and also used French fried onions mixed in With the cheese topping and added spices
This is a versatile dish. One can substitute or add cream cheese, sour cream, breadcrumbs, etc. etc. and it'll come out great. By the way, a good dish to make if your camping out, very satisfying and filling.
It's good, however, I think that it was a bit greasy. I doubled the vegetables, however, didn't double the mayo and butter. I see the butter pooling at the bottom of the pan. I think next time, I would use only 1/4 or 1/3 of the butter and mayo. Not sure it's necessary for that much of both. I also added a little freshly ground pepper and a sprinkle of Mrs. Dash for an extra punch of flavor.
Yummy recipe, easy to make and a crowd pleaser. You must add salt and pepper to the recipe though!
I made it as written. The croutons on top turned out very dry and the whole thing was mediocre at best.
So good!! I've made this five times in the past few weeks it's so good. I put less butter and croutons than it calls for and it is still delicious with a few less calories!
Very good casserole.
Yummy. I was going to halve it for 2 but thought it looked too little so went for the recipe as is. I think 6 is a good estimate. Delicious. I used half the butter and croutons. Also, I precooked the broccoli and cauliflower together, why not? I will make this again.
I omitted the mayo and went with another reviewers suggestion and used a can of cream of mushroom soup. I also halved the butter. Oh yes, since I was out of cauliflower I substituted with 2 peeled zucchini along with the broccoli. Of course I added more cheese! My husband who is usually Mr.Fussy Pants absolutely raved about this.
I altered it a bit to meet low carb meal needs. I substituted the bread crumbs for a deskined and deboned rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. I also doubled the mayo and butter and went with 5 eggs because I doubled the veggies to utilize a whole head of cauliflower and matched the weight of that with the broccoli. Because we love garlic I added 1/2 TBSP of that to the butter mixture. I love finding simple ingredient recipes such as this one and putting my own twist to meet my dietary needs. Thanks for the idea!
Added smoked kielbasa, onions Fantastic!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections