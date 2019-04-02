Broccoli Cauliflower Casserole

This broccoli and cauliflower casserole recipe is always a hit! The croutons on top give it that crunchy dimension that everyone will love.

Recipe by MUSTANGSTEPH21

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place broccoli and cauliflower in separate saucepans, cover with water, and bring to a boil; cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain and arrange in an 11x7-inch baking dish.

  • Beat eggs in a bowl until creamy; stir in 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, and onion and pour over vegetables. Pour melted butter on top and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese. Scatter crushed croutons evenly on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned and bubbling, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
721 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 51.1g; fat 50.9g; cholesterol 134.4mg; sodium 1253mg. Full Nutrition
