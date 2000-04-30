Chicken Pot Pie VII

You can play with this recipe by changing the meat or soup to anything that goes together and sounds good to you. I freeze this for those last minute meals or for the times my husband has to cook.

By Diana

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C.)

  • In a large bowl, combine flour and onion salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add water and stir until it forms a ball. Divide dough in half and shape into balls. Roll one ball out to fit a 9 or 10 inch pie plate. Place bottom crust in pie plate and roll out top crust.

  • In a large cast iron frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon shortening. Add chicken and onion and cook until mixture is just browned. Stir in beans and season with onion salt, sugar, garlic powder, pepper, and oregano. Stir in condensed soup. Heat mixture, stirring constantly, until it just begins to simmer. Pour into pie crust and cover with top crust. Fold top crust under edge of bottom crust, seal and cut slits in top crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 32.2g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 1343.1mg. Full Nutrition
