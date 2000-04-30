Chicken Pot Pie VII
You can play with this recipe by changing the meat or soup to anything that goes together and sounds good to you. I freeze this for those last minute meals or for the times my husband has to cook.
Ok I admit that I didn't make the homemade crust (did the frozen kind). I did make it following everything except I had a wierd idea to add a jar chicken gravy. It turned out wonderful and my hubby bragged so I'd say this is a winner.Read More
it is okay but a bit bland and a bit to runny, add extra flour to the mixture to make thinner, also dont use all the liquid it is too much. add lots more spices too like puoltry seasoning, onion powder, pepper, and salt. dont go to crazy.Read More
I love this recipe, I use carrots, potatoes & onions rather than green beans. And bake it 15 to 20 minutes longer to make sure the crust is nice & flaky.
I substituted homemade chicken gravy for the soup and my family loved it!
I am not the best cook, I cooked this using deep dish crust from the grocery, and the whole family of picky eaters really love it. Awesome, and finger licking good.
i mixed and matched from this recipe and chicken pot pie II. when i cooked the chicken i used 1 can of chicken broth rather than water and when i mixed the celery and onions i used 1 can of chicken gravy and some of the broth. i did have problems with the crust. the recipe that it calls for only made one (1) pie crust rather than two. otherwise it was a big hit.
i made this once before and it is excellent i however did modify it a little i took the advice of others and added some other spice garlic and funny but i took a packet of seasoning mix from creamy chicken ramen noodles and sprinkled that in my dough and on the chicken when cooking this was excellent finally i used chicken broth instead of water and it is a nice meal for a cold winter day! UPDATE im making this again right now going to use all the same subs so ill be back to fill you in but im sure its gonna be good thanks for a great recipeUPDATE I have made this a regular around my house everyone loves it i even got my friends and family hooked its the best my hubby took one to work for the guys and now they are begging me all the time for another ! great job with this one although i do agree the dough is a little hard to work with its worth it it just doesnt taste the same without it. i add a can of carrots in with mine too love love love thank you!
very good. I sugest you double the recipe and freeze one pie!!
it is okay but a bit bland and a bit to runny, add extra flour to the mixture to make thinner, also dont use all the liquid it is too much. add lots more spices too like puoltry seasoning, onion powder, pepper, and salt. dont go to crazy.
so easy to make...love it!
I have made this recipe twice. I did make the homemade dough, which made it scrumptous. The second time I made it, I used cream of mushroom for a variation. It too, was very tasty. My family loved this dish.
I made this to the t the first time.How can you rate a recipe if you change it.And was yummy second time I did not have a 9inch pie plate so i used an 9x9inch pan added some oregano and some peas and threw in some cheddar cheese I had leftover about half a cup. this is wayyyyyyyy to much filling for one pie as others have said so make two pie crusts.My roommate tried this for the first time and said hes never moving out.Hes not used to homemade cooking so ive done spoiled him.A definate try if this is your first time.Alot of work but if followed will come out good.and the crust is the key make sure to use lard makes it so flaky and easy to work with.I use the pie crust recipe anytime i need one for a fruit pie.
It was pretty good! I am a horrible cook and this turned out good! Next time I will take the advice on the wax paper because the crust was difficult for me as well. A screaming child probably didn't help. :)
deffinately one of the best chicken potpies i have ever tasted. In this recipe, instead of doing greenbeans, i used canned corn and carrots instead, but still just as tastey!!
This was my first try at a pot pie but I did make a few changes... I didn't water down my condensed soup.. but I did mix a package of country gravy with the water amount said on package (2 cups I think) and added that when I added the soup.. it thickend up great and added a really really great sauce to it... I also used frozen carrots and corn.. it was super good and I love it... I have used the crust with other fillings now and it is just perfect and simple.. its nice and flaky.. I love it..
Very good made with chicken broth and a little cornstarch to thicken. Needs WAY more flavor - add oregano, garlic, paprika, thyme, sage, poultry seasoning...use generous amounts of all your favorite chicken spices and herbs.
ok... gave this recipe 4 stars cause that seems to be the general consensus, but i actually haven't made it yet... you see, i'm pregnant and only a couple of weeks away from my due date, looking for some recipes that i can make ahead and freeze for the week after the baby comes. this looks good, but being rather a novice cook, i need some advice. you make it like it says then freeze instead of baking? then do you bake it from frozen or what?
i like it
I really enjoyed the basis of this recipe and the fact that you can easily change it up! I used whole wheat flour cause thats all I had as well as 1/2 C. butter instead of shortening and it turned out pretty good, I'm not one to normally make my own crust so it impressed me that it was edible, but it was pretty tasty! I didn't use green beans as I didn't have any so instead I boiled a diced potato with a chicken bouillon while I cooked my chicken with onion, then I added some corn and frozen peas/carrots mixed together and it was great! I only used used one chicken breast because mine was filled with more veggies but obviously this can be altered as needed. Very good recipe! Thanks!
This was a total hit. My Fiancee who eats anything but his kids are super picky eaters.. They loved this!!!!! I did make some adjustments.. I only used Adobo for the salt in the crust. 1/2 tablespoon. I think the cream of soup has enough salt. I added any vegetable in the fridge. Broccoli, corn, string beans, carrots and peas. And no shortening in the rest of the recipe, just used nonstick spray. Thanx a million. This will be in heavy rotation in our kitchen.
I have made this several different ways, one of our favorites is using cheese soup and cream of chicken soup, mixed.. it is also awesome... great way to use leftovers
This was the worst pie crust dough I have ever tried to work with. It was so hard to roll out that I would never make this dough again. The filling recipe definitely needs more spices too. Next time I will try a different pot pie recipe.
Delicious! I followed the other reviews and added a few more spices....I think I may have overdone it a bit. I also decide celery instead of the beans and that was a good choice. This was my first time ever making a pie crust and it was easy. I didn't have shortening so I used margerine and it still tasted fine. I also didn't have onion salt so I used garlic salt and that tasted good as well. My husbands only request was that I would put more sauce in it, so I think I may use 2 cans of soup next time.
tasty. I added some corn and potatos though. Still it was super yummy.
Everyone here loved it. The dough was hard to work with though. Think I'll try a diffrent dough next time. When we were eating dinner last night my son asked when I was gonna make this again! That's a first. Thanks.
We love this recipe! We use the frozen crusts as well as frozen veggie mix (usually a California mix) and it's fabulous! Often, we will do a ton of chicken breasts on the bbq and save 2 breasts to make this meal the next day; so it's super fast to prepare :) Thanks for sharing it :)
it was good I changed it a little. I added potatoes and mushrooms and corn instead of green beans it turned out really good and the family liked it.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I changed it a bit by adding some thyme and sage in addition to the oregano, and omitted the onion salt (because i didn't have any) and the sugar (because it sounded odd). I put green beans, corn, and carrots in it, and it turned out great. Definitely a keeper! :)
very good recipe. great, simple pie crust. thanx!!!
Not sure why, but I just wasn't thrilled with the flavor of this. I was expecting more. Probably won't make again.
Just fantastic!! The crust was a bit too salty for my taste but didn't spoil it at all!
Very nice, it's hard to find a cpp recipe that uses seasoning and does not use mixed veg....
this was great! I ended up with some corn, carrots and green beans in mine. Wonderful, kids loved it too!
I'm giving it 5 stars, even though I did make a few changes. I made up 8 individual pies, served four and froze four. I used powdered onion and added 1/4 tsp sea salt to dough. For the filling, I made my own gravy with chicken stock and the liquid from the canned mushrooms. I skipped the green beans, added carrots and one chopped potato (I parboiled them), but may add peas to my next batch, which I will be making soon!
I only used the recipe for the crust and used a different recipe for the inside. The crust had a nice taste though I found it a little dry, though my friends loved it.
I used butter flavored Crisco for the shortening and the crust was pefect. As for the filling, I always do my own thing when it comes to seasoning and it would have been a little bland if I hadn't. This recipe still deserves 5 stars because of the awesome crust and because it is a great base recipe.
Great homemade crust, too much onion salt, though. My family couldn't eat it with that much. Next attempt, I cut to 1 tsp and it worked better. My family would prefer without.
This recipe was so good. It tasted even better than the frozen ones you buy in the freezer section. I do have to say it was a tad bit sweet, so I suggest cutting the sugar by half. Othewise it was great. It's on the menu again this week.
This was excellent and easy to make! I added frozen corn and carrots along with the green beans. I had some trouble rolling but the crust, but it tasted great.
This was very good. A few mistakes I made were that I used onion powder and not salt therefore I should have added a bit of salt to the crust. The other thing is I used 1/3 cup of frozen peas, corn, and greenbeans (I buy the big bag from Costco and use as needed); because they were frozen they do not have the added salt. I steamed briefly diced carrots and white potatoes. I mixed all of this with the soup and leftover turkey from Thanksgiving. It was all very tasty but we had to add salt because it was lacking :-)
I have not actually made the mix, but i use this recipe for the pie crust. It is perfect every time
As the description states, this recipe is great for playing with! My favorite is to use cream of mushroom soup with chicken, onions, carrots, and celery. Also, make sure you make the homemade crust. The crust just makes this pie!
Sure, using soup instead of scratch gravy is not perfect but I used the 99% fat free and it was not bad. Saves lots on calories. My husband loved this meal and is taking the bit of leftover to work for lunch tomorrow.
Great! Perfect I did't make any changes
