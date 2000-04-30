Chicken Pot Pie VII

i made this once before and it is excellent i however did modify it a little i took the advice of others and added some other spice garlic and funny but i took a packet of seasoning mix from creamy chicken ramen noodles and sprinkled that in my dough and on the chicken when cooking this was excellent finally i used chicken broth instead of water and it is a nice meal for a cold winter day! UPDATE im making this again right now going to use all the same subs so ill be back to fill you in but im sure its gonna be good thanks for a great recipeUPDATE I have made this a regular around my house everyone loves it i even got my friends and family hooked its the best my hubby took one to work for the guys and now they are begging me all the time for another ! great job with this one although i do agree the dough is a little hard to work with its worth it it just doesnt taste the same without it. i add a can of carrots in with mine too love love love thank you!