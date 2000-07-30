Almost No Fat Banana Bread
This banana bread with applesauce is surprisingly moist and has a wonderful flavor. Add nuts or raisins for variation.
I followed the advice of other users and changed the recipe in the following ways: I only used 1/2 cup sugar, I added 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, I used one whole egg instead of 2 whites (I only had one egg), I used 3 bananas instead of two and 1/3 cup applesauce, added 1tsp vanilla extract and 1tsp almond extract, and 1/4 tsp. salt. I also added 1/4 cup chopped nuts. It tastes great, and I didnt get a rubbery crust at all, as some people did. It's easy enough that I'll definitely be making it for my next school bake sale, which I don't often do, since I usually have way too much homework :)Read More
this is absolutely gross....i don't know if it's cuz something went wrong in MY baking..but i've made banana bread before! the bread was really tough, kinda has a really heavy muffin-like texture, that tastes BAD! i think the applesauce made it really BAD, it gave it a weird kick...probably exacerbating the texture....GROSS! bad bad bad, don't make this!Read More
i also wanted to give it 4.5 stars. it's a good recipe to start with but after reading countless reviews on things that should be added, i decided to heed their warning. i mixed the dry ingredients in a separate bowl than the 'wet'(apple sauce, bananas, sugar, egg whites) ingredients. and i added 1/2 tsp. salt to the dry mixture and 1 tsp vanilla to the wet mixture. then i mixed the dry ingredients into the wet gradually till moistened, followed by walnuts(they complement the banana flavor so well!). another nice touch is to top the batter in the pan with a mix of brown sugar and a little water. it gives the crust a sweet crunch. anyway, it smelled so good while it was baking that my roommates couldn't even wait till the bread cooled before they scarfed it down. hope this helped. sorry it was so long.
This is great. I couldnt find my banana bread recipe so i tried this one. It will be the recipe i use for now on! My guess is that the people who have chewy or heavy bread are stirring too much, and the people with not enough flavor are using bananas that are not ripe enough. The nastier they look the better they are for bread!
I was looking for a great low fat banana bread. This is it, but I did tweak the recipe a bit. I added nutmeg instead of cinnamon and also vanilla as others had suggested. I also added 1/2 tsp salt, which I believe is the "missing" ingredient some reviewers were talking about. With these changes the bread was FAB!!!
Almost passed this one by due to the fat free nature...but am I glad I didn't! Had to rub it in dh's face when he said he loved it! Used 3 ripe bananas, added choco chips and nuts for fun, 1/2 nutmeg and upped the cinnamon due to some reviews saying it was bland, and cut the sugar. To sell my husband on a healthy recipe is something! Made it as muffins, 350 for 18 min. Perfect. Thanks. TStephensx7
This turned out great! Very moist. As someone else suggested I added 1/8 teaspoon of salt and a tablespoon of vanilla. I think those are the missing ingredients. Probably over strirring is why some are having it turn out rubbery. Great lowfat alternative!
I'd like to give this one 4 1/2 stars. As an earlier reviewer wrote, it was a bit "rubbery" but that didn't take away from the fact that it was delicious! I modified it slightly: replaced 1/4 c. of flour with 1/3 c. oatmeal, added about 3/4 c. raisins and 1 tsp. of vanilla. The aroma while it was baking made my mouth water! And to think I picked this one because it was listed first!
I have made this twice now and it came out absolutely perfectly both times! I love that I can count on that! I followed the recipe exactly, except I used 3 large overly ripe bananas, 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg, 1 whole egg in place of the egg whites, and used 1/3 cup unsweetened organic applesauce. I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup the first time, but both my husband and I thought it was a little under-sweet, so I used 3/4 cup the second time and it was perfect and not too sweet either. I mixed the wet ingredients and dry ingredients in two separate bowls and then added the wet ingredients to the dry. I used an electric hand mixer on the lowest setting and mixed until JUST combined. Sometimes if you over-mix a batter, it can become dense and rubbery. The second it's incorporated together, stop mixing. I baked it in a greased 9x5 loaf pan for exactly 50 minutes (I have a gas oven and it may make a difference as far as the cooking time) and it was perfectly done. Soft and moist and delicious - and made the house smell so good while baking!
Very easy good way to use left over banana.
Not moist at all and it seems to be missing something. I think next time I will add more applesauce and banana and maybe a little vanilla.
Great recipe with a few changes. You must add half a tsp of.salt or the bread will lack flavor. Mix wet and dry ingredients separately then fold the wet into dry. Don't use a hand mixer for that part or your bread will be rubbery. I use 3 bananas and add a tsp of vanilla. Adding a tbsp of brown sugar (sprinkled) on the top makes a deliciously crunchy top crust. Thanks to the reviewer who left that tip.
This recipe is dangerously delicious! I followed the advice of other users and changed the recipe in the following ways: 3/4 c whole wheat flour, 3/4c white flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1 whole egg, 3 bananas, 1/3 cup apple butter, 1/2 tsp vanilla extract and 1/4 tsp almond extract, and 1/4 tsp. salt. I also added 1/4 cup chopped pecans. It was totally awesome!
This is such a great low fat recipe! I made a double batch (I had a lot of bananas to use up!) and it came out great. Even though the recipe is already low fat I did make a couple changes...whole wheat flour instead of white, Splenda instead of white sugar and "no sugar added" applesauce instead of regular. I also added a dash of vanilla, salt and nutmeg. The recipe came out great and I had a lot of requests for a copy of the recipe. Enjoy!
This is fantastic! I used Splenda instead of sugar and 1 cup whole wheat flour. Perfect. Can't even tell it's lowfat!
This turned out really moist and good. I added a little vanilla. Next time I'll add nuts, I felt like something was missing.
this bread is really good! I added the salt and vanilla as suggested by other reviewers. It is a little dense, but very moist. I also topped it with a mixture of flour, brown sugar and 1/2 tablespoon butter (yes, it adds a little fat) but it really is worth it! Will definitely make again.
This turned out great-I did double the amount of bananas and also I added vanilla and cinamon applesauce. It was actually better once it was cooled and sliced the following day.
for the amount of fat, this is wonderful! be sure not to stir too much or it will be "rubbery." like someone else stated, the more rotten the banana, the better!
This is an excellent low fat recipe. My husband loved it. I did add the vanilla and salt as mention by others. Will definetly be making more of this in the future.
pretty easy to make, comes out very rubbery
This was great! My whole family loved it. I was looking for a banana bread recipe and found it!!!
wow! i must say, i'm pretty impressed with this recipe. i wasn't really expecting much because i've made a couple low-fat/no fat banana breads before and none of them turned out very well.. like they were EDIBLE.. but not really banana bread. after reading some reviews, i decreased sugar (and in my case, i used splenda) to 1/2 cup, increased the applesauce to 1/2 cup, used 3 medium bananas, added a tsp of vanilla, 1/8 tsp of nutmeg, and 1/4 tsp salt, and used 3/4 cup white flour and 3/4 cup wheat flour, and also mixed the dry ingredients and wet ingredients seperately and mixed them together last. seems like a bit of changes, but i still give the recipe 5 stars just because you can hardly (at least for me) tell that it .. has virtually no fat. oh, i used 1/4 cup egg substitute instead too. :P anyway... make this bread! pretty good stuff.
I loved this bread, and have started making it all the time! I actually preferred it to the sometimes greasy texture of full-fat varieties. I added a couple of handfuls of chocolate chips to curb my sweet tooth, but the recipe worked great as submitted. Five stars all around!
Really good! I added some walnuts, vanilla and chocolate pieces. My whole family loved this recipe and I will definitely make it again. *note: I made it over and over, and then tried it with Splenda. I don't know if that was what went wrong or if it was something else, but it didn't rise - so was flat and dense, and was a terrible texture.
Made this just recently for a second time. Again, I used brown sugar instead of white, added walnuts and this time used 3 bananas. However I was out of applesauce and substituted 1/4c. of melted I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light. And this time it didn't come out chewy at all. Adds 200 calories and 24g. of fat to the loaf but considering how many slices you get out of the loaf, it's not too bad. Maybe next time I'll try 1/8c. of applesauce and 1/8c. ICBINB Light. Still a delicious recipe!!!
Good, but it was a very chewy and compact loaf. It is a nice non-fat alternative to regular banana bread though.
I've made this twice - my honey and I love it. I add walnuts which adds fat, of course, but I don't care. I like the fact that it is a lite version. This will be my regular recipe.
applesauce added a nice touch.
I had no applesauce so I halved the amount of sugar, and added honey and jam instead to make up the moisture. Turned out okay, although it's missing an edge, eventhough I added salt like other users suggested. It was still nice, and the fact that it has no fat is a big plus. =)
Exellent recipe - I love it! Its a great way to enjoy this wonderful bread with coffe without the additional fat intake. Thank You!
Fabulous. This recipe is moist and light in texture. I didn't have any applesauce so I used melted I Can't Believe It's No Butter like a previous review mentioned and it worked just fine. Of course, I added about 1/2 cup of walnuts though. I feel thin already.
This recipe is easy and very delicious. I added 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts to it and it was great. No one even knew that it was low fat.
The recipe was great , especially for my daughter who is constantly watching her fat intake! I made it as muffins tho (12 muffins) and baked at 350 for 15-20 mins. I also think that next time i might look for the sugar-free applesauce, as it was almost a little TOO sweet.
My husband and I love this bread. I am sure that I will make it often.
Nice and sweet with good flavor!
This was an excellent bread for having virtually no fat! My entire family enjoyed it very much. We did add a small amount of butter before eating, which added some fat...but still far less fat than most banana breads.
It is an excellent banana bread. I've made this recipe in the past exactly as is but I must admit that I wanted to make it differently this time. This is what I changed: instead of egg whites - whole eggs instead of applesauce - used canola oil It was so delicious!
I have never made banana bread before, although I have tasted many. This bread came out tasty tasty tasty! I doubled the ammount of bananas taking the suggestion from others. Definitely a great no fat version.
This was very good, quick, and easy. While the recipe did not specify that "old" banannas should be used, I did use blackened ones to produce better flavor. I took a loaf to the family across the street and the kids ate all of it before mom had a chance to try it. I'd say it's pretty kid friendly based on that! :)
HONESTLY, I wasn't sure what to expect given the wide range in reviews. I'm a bit of an expert when it comes to banana bread (at least in regard to how it SHOULD taste) and make a loaf almost weekly. My significant other remains very health-conscious and although I've been making the substitution of Splenda blend/whole wheat flour for sugar/white flour, the amount of butter that goes into a normal recipe is a little disturbing. So ... I was very excited to try this recipe. At first I wanted to try it out as it was, but given my past experience, added vanilla & a pinch of salt to the recipe, used Splenda blend & whole wheat flour & added 4 mediumish bananas (probably more than a cup's worth). At the last minute, I added maybe 1/4th cup of semisweet chocolate chips. It smelled wonderful, made a hefty, gorgeous looking loaf, but when I did try the non-chocolate infused bits, it was a little "moist" (maybe too much so for some people's tastes - it was fine to me). I thought it was lacking in flavor (I find it odd how some people say it's "too sweet" while others say "not sweet enough"), but this was expected for something without any fat. :) Overall, my recommendations are: 1) Add an extra banana. MAKE SURE THEY ARE OVERLY RIPE, i.e. blackening!!! If they are normal-looking, you won't get a good banana flavor regardless of your recipe. 2) Add vanilla. Any true banana bread recipe has vanilla. 3) If you want a bit more flavor, try more cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg.
I loved this recipe, and so did my husband. It was easy to make and tasted great. I used unsweetened applesauce and put in an extra banana for flavor with great results.
We liked this very much. Thank you for sharing. I added about 1/4 cup crushed walnuts--very good as well.
made all the changes suggested by others here...3/4 cup wheat + 3/4 cup white flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 3 bananas, 1/2 applesauce, 1 egg, 1/2 skim milk, 1/2 tsp vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp salt, 1/3 cup walnuts. Came out very moist and delicious. Great recipe! thanks.
I have made this multiple times and it is now one of my favorites. For a little boost I add 1 tsp of vanilla or 1/2 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp of almond extract, plus chopped almonds. The applesauce trick to hold the moisture works wonderfully and I send some to work with my fiance often and his entire office gobbles it up. THANK YOU for the great recipe.
I used 1/2 cup sugar, 3 bananas, 1/2 cup banana-vanilla low-fat yogurt (Stonyfield brand) for the applesauce, and added 1/2 teas vanilla and it was AMAZING!!! So moist and tasty. Especially with Brummel&Brown on it!
This bread is AWESOME!! I can't believe it is FAT FREE!! My kids ate all but the one piece I got to eat. Now I'm waiting for my bananas to go brown so that I can make more. This time I will make at least two loaves so that I am somewhat guaranteed to get more than one piece.
Easy to make and everyone at worked loved it.
This banana bread is absolutely delicious!! I made a loaf for a group of ladies, and my husband made a second loaf because it was so yummy. My kids love it, too. This is a definite keeper!
I used sugar free applesauce, and Splenda instead of sugar. Turned out great! Moist and delicious.
I Love this Banana Bread!!! I can't keep it in the house, my husband eats a whole loaf by him self. And since I am trying to lose weight it is nice that it is low-fat. It is very moist and flavor full. I do add vanilla to it though, helps to bring out the flavor a little more. i have given this recipe to family & friends. I highly recomend you try it. It is so easy, and good.
Great banana bread...I used 1 1/2 cups of banana and it was very moist and flavorful. Definately add some salt (1/4 tsp) and vanilla (1tsp)...it makes a difference.
MY FAMILY LOVES THIS RECIPE. THEY DON'T WAIT UNTIL THE BREAD IS COOL BEFORE THEY START EATING IT.
Fantastic!!! My family loved it..very flavorful and moist.
Fabulous! I tweaked it a bit as well and it was fantastic. As another user did, I decreased sugar to 1/2 cup, increased apple sauce to 1/3 cup, and added a dash of salt and nutmeg. This will be my new go to banana bread recipe from now on.
I would've given it a full 5 stars, but I did make some minor adjustments. I used whole-wheat flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup applesauce, added a teaspoon vanilla and threw in some chocolate chips. This is a great basic recipe that is easily tailored to suit your individual tastes. Not over-mixing the batter with these kinds of breads is important. So I mix the wet ingredients and sugar together, and mix the dry ingredients together in a separate bowl. Then I combine the two and mix until just moistened. I then fold in the bananas and chocolate chips. The consistency was great.
This is one of the better low-fat banana breads I have made. I use 1/4 c of light brown sugar and 2/4 c splenda to further lighten it up. I have also used 1 c mashed fresh peaches instead of bananas and it was so good, and my picky peach loving diabetic father was so pleased!! Bravo!!
3 stars BECAUSE you should make these changes, and then ..Love it!! I see no need to make a banana bread any other way. -Following other reviewers' advice, I made these changes first: Mixed the dry and wet ingredients separate first, I substituted most of the cinnamon for nutmeg, added 1/4 tsp or so of salt, 3/4 tsp vanilla extract, almost TWICE the applesauce, 3 bananas (not 2), 1 whole egg instead of the 2 whites, (added walnuts), and tried not to over stir it when combining the 2 separate bowls! ...finished with warm water with brown sugar on top. Oh and I used splenda cause I'm dieting, and my dad's diabetic whom I also made some for. The added touches made it perfect, (moist and delish!) (Oh my pan was wider too, so it only took 20-25 min to make!) Thankyou everyone for the advice, and thankyou, Allison for posting this great recipe! ...Making another batch now (lots of old bananas in the freezer to use up!) And I'm adding peanut butter chips and chocolate chips (no walnuts). yum.
First of all, I almost doubled the amount of banana in this recipe (this may have changed results a bit). I also added about a teaspoon vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, and a few tablespoons less sugar. The inside was moist and fluffy coming out of the oven, but the outside was very browned and tough--I'd lower the temperature and cook it slower next time. Great banana flavour for low-fat.
This was very good considering it was so low fat. One thing I did, which I always do with banana bread, was to wrap it in foil and leave it overnight. Banana bread always tastes better to me after doing this.
Used this recipe to make banana bread for the first time. I will admit it is on the sweeter side with all that sugar. I will taking advice from previous posts to lower the sugar. I also added an extra banana and also added whole ground flax seed. Flax seed is really good for you and it can be put in any kind of bread, pancakes....etc. other than the sweetness it is really good for my time. The kids and husband love it and that is what counts??
This recipe will replace all my other Banana Bread recipes. It is easy to make, the bread is moist and no one will ever know that you used applesauce instead of oil! My husband actually said he liked the taste of this bread better than the regular (fat) version.
Great recipe. A bit dry on my first go-around with it; the crust was quite tough and the inside was a bit plain. However, on my second try I added extra applesauce, a cup of milk, a cup of walnuts, and three bananas. It turned out perfect. Tip: use the very ripest of bananas. They add extra flavour and allows one to reduce the sugar to 1/2 cup vs. 3/4 cup.
Wonderful! I used all whole wheat flour, replaced sugar with Splenda, I added extra bananas, a bit more applesauce, and about 1 TBSP of oil, for texture. Tastes just as good as the full fat version! Will definitely be making this again!
My kids love this banana bread with a twist to the original recipe: use 2 eggs (not only the white), wholewheat flour (instead of white flour), 3 bananas, 1/2 cups Apple sauce and two big spoons of honey instead of sugar, i.e., no refined flour or sugar. Also added 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract and doubled the cinnamon as suggested by other reviewers.
I love this banana bread. I will definitely make it again.
This is a banana bread is a staple in my house. The recipe is great just the way it is...no need to change a thing!
Excellent recipe for a low fat banana bread. I followed others suggestions and left out sugar, used 1/2 cup of splenda, 1 egg beater, 3 bananas, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp vanilla and added walnuts. The bread had good consistency and flavor. I much prefer adding butter, sugar and eggs but we are watching our diet these days and this was a very flavorful replacement.
It turned out perfect, I too made changes, I used 1/2 c. whole wheat flour,1 c unbleached all purpose flour, 1/2 c. organic cane sugar, 1/2 tsp. sea salt, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, 1 egg, 3 smashed banana's, 2 tsp. vanilla, 1/3 c. applesauce and 1/4 c. nuts. So it's still almost no fat - very moist with great flavor!
!*!*!*! Great recipe,moist and yummy!! I did increase the cinnamon to 1 tsp and added 1 tsp vanilla,pinch of salt and about 1/2 C. semi sweet chocolate chips. Wonderful bread,I think the additions to the recipe made a diffrence.
I would rate between a 4-5star. Made with 1 whole egg, 1/3 c. no-sugar apple sauce, 3/4c. sugar, 1/4t. nutmeg, 1/4t. cinnamon, 1/2t. vanilla, 1/2t. almond flavoring. Next time I'd cut soda to 1/4t. & add nuts. If I'd had 3 bananas I would have used 3. Very flavorful, simple & delicious.
Wonderful! I lost my old banana bread recipe so I searched up this one. I have always made applesauce breads and I love them, at this point regular banana bread seems heavy and oily to me. couple of things I did different: I added two heaping tablespoons cocoa powder to make it chocolate, my theory is if something is worth baking it is worth chocolate! Second, I took out the egg whites and substituted one more mashed banana. Works just as well without the egg.
I haven't tried this recipe, but for all those who are adding chocolate chips, nuts, etc., I'm laughing because it isn't LOW FAT if you do that. ;) If you want a regular banana bread, use a different recipe; don't kid yourself this is still low fat after you change it.
Great recipe, the second time I did it turned out much better. First I beat eggwhites with sugar until frothy and folded them after beating the rest of the ingridients. To decorate use rolled oats; just sprinkle on top of the bread before baking.
I made this recipe twice. I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, increased the applesauce to 1/3 cup, added 1/4 t salt and a dash of nutmeg. I sprinkled brown sugar over the top before baking. It came out perfectly.
I liked this recipe. I actually used 2 whole eggs (not just the whites) and added a litte more applesauce and a little less sugar. Turned out very moist and yummy in the inside - nice crispy crust. I also added walnuts.
Very, very good bread! I did make some of the previously mentioned additions-- less sugar, more applesauce, 3 bananas and the addition of 1/2 t of salt. I also added golden raisins. It turned out fantastic. I'll add more cinnamon because that is our taste. Really great recipe, thank you!
This banana bread is so good i make sure there is always some around the house! I also add about one heaping teaspoon of dark brown sugar and 1/2 a tsp. of vanilla extract. I put in as many bananas as I have availible- up to three, and usually use half a cup of applesauce to make it extra moist. When cooking in a 9x5 loaf pan, only cook for 45 minuts. Since its relativly healthy, its great for breakfast. Bread is easy to make and freezes well. Perfect.
I gave this 1 star b/c my daughter liked it. The crust was hard and the bread was sticky and heavy..... Sometimes recipes need butter! I was really dissapointed b/c Im trying to eat healthy and this was really discouraging.
This is my new recipe for banana bread. It is absolutely wonderful and crazy low fat. You won't miss the traditional heavy banana bread, promise.
Not as good as my grandma's banana bread, but the low fat content makes up for it!
I made muffins and they were delicious, the only things I added were 1/4 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp cocoa powder. No one knew they were low fat :-)
very yummy! not too sweet and very moist, just the way I like it. I did change it up a little though- I added vanilla and honey (because I was a little short on sugar), and used one whole egg instead of 2 egg whites (I only had one egg!) and freshly grated half an apple instead of applesauce. it turned out to be some of the best banana bread I have tried, and I make it all the time when I buy too many bananas! thanks
This bread was moist and delicious! I even added an extra banana. I took the others advice and added the vanilla and salt as well. I will make this bread again!
Excellent! I tossed n the recommended spices and some extra oatmeal. Yum-o!
terrific banana bread. I tend to not like the greasiness anyway, so I don't miss the oils at all. I tinkered with the recipe a bit. Instead of the recommended amount, I added 4oz (1/2 cup) of applesauce, 2tsp vanilla, doubled the cinnamon, and baked for half the time recommended. It is deeeelishhh and a great snack!
This was an excellent banana bread! I got rave reviews from my family when I made it, though I did tweak with the recipe a little by cutting the sugar to 1/2 cup and adding 1/2 tsp nutmeg, 1/4 tsp salt and a tsp of vanilla extract. When I made it the second time around I added some peanut butter chips, which was also a big hit. I'll never use another recipe again! As a note to others, just make sure you don't overwork the dough and you won't wind up with a rubbery texture :)
Don't miss the fat a bit. This banana bread is moist and full of banana flavor. I make this all the time and consider it to be one of my favorite banana bread recipes.
This recipe is the best low fat banana bread recipe I have ever had. It is absolutely wonderful! It is nice and sweet. Best of all, it is only 2 points on Weight Watchers! I have tried many low fat banana bread recipes and this one is by far the best. I did add the vanilla as suggested in some of the other reviews and double the cinnamon. Great!! Will definitely have again and again. Thanks.
My husband and I thought this recipe tasted awful. It was very paste like and had a strong flour taste. Wouldn't make it again. I checked 3 times to make sure that I made it correctly because we thought it tasted so bad. We don't recommend it.
I picked up this recipe off this site a few years ago. It is super moist and delicious....my kids love it and ask for it all the time! I wouldn't change a thing.
We all loved this bread. i toke the others suggestions an added vanilla to it. i also added more bananas. It was just delicious for almost NO FAT!!
This is good! I lowered the sugar to half cup. I used 1 cup whole wheat flour and the rest all purpose. I used 3 bananas and one of those little individual apple sauce cups, they come in a pack of 6 I think. (unsweetened). Delicious and moist! I will make it again and again. I will try it next with the full amount of sugar, just to compare, but it was good with just half cup sugar. Don't forget the walnuts, they just go so well with the bread!
I loved this recipe.I recently went on a strict diet and I miss sweets. This makes me feel like I am not cheating! I replaced 1 cup of white flour with wheat flour, used Splenda instead of sugar and used 1\2 cup applesauce. I will slice it up and freeze it so I can have it for breakfast for a morning pick me up! THANKS!!!!!
The only change I made was to throw in some walnuts and a small handful of mini chocolate chips. (I love chocolate in banana bread, and you only need a tiny bit to get a big boost of flavor!)I'll try this as muffins next time. Thank you for this nutritious and delicious recipe!
This recipe is AWESOME!!! I made it last night and my family loved it. I made mine into 12 muffins. I used 3/4 c. AP Flour, 3/4 cup whole wheat flour, I also used 1/4 c white sugar Splenda and 1/4 brown sugar Splenda. I used 3 bananas, and added vanilla and nutmeg. These were so yummy and very guilt free!
This is the best banana bread ever! It is just lucky that it is low fat as well. I only had one egg, so instead of 2 whites I just used the whole egg - it turned out fine. I have used 1/4 cup walnuts, 1/2 tsp vanilla and doubled the cinnamon just for a change. An easy recipe to play around with.
Excellent! I used whole wheat flour instead of white, added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla, 1/3 cup walnuts, and changed the oven temp to 325 degrees (for an hour), and it came out perfect. Will def make again.
Delicious!! My husband even liked it (of course I didn't tell him it's HEALTHY haha) I made a few small changes due to the reviews of others-a little salt and nutmeg, 1/2 cup of sugar, 1/3 cup of applesauce, mixing the wet and dry ingredients separately first...turned out great!! A little "rubbery" perhaps, as others say, but it still tastes great!!
