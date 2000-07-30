Almost No Fat Banana Bread

HONESTLY, I wasn't sure what to expect given the wide range in reviews. I'm a bit of an expert when it comes to banana bread (at least in regard to how it SHOULD taste) and make a loaf almost weekly. My significant other remains very health-conscious and although I've been making the substitution of Splenda blend/whole wheat flour for sugar/white flour, the amount of butter that goes into a normal recipe is a little disturbing. So ... I was very excited to try this recipe. At first I wanted to try it out as it was, but given my past experience, added vanilla & a pinch of salt to the recipe, used Splenda blend & whole wheat flour & added 4 mediumish bananas (probably more than a cup's worth). At the last minute, I added maybe 1/4th cup of semisweet chocolate chips. It smelled wonderful, made a hefty, gorgeous looking loaf, but when I did try the non-chocolate infused bits, it was a little "moist" (maybe too much so for some people's tastes - it was fine to me). I thought it was lacking in flavor (I find it odd how some people say it's "too sweet" while others say "not sweet enough"), but this was expected for something without any fat. :) Overall, my recommendations are: 1) Add an extra banana. MAKE SURE THEY ARE OVERLY RIPE, i.e. blackening!!! If they are normal-looking, you won't get a good banana flavor regardless of your recipe. 2) Add vanilla. Any true banana bread recipe has vanilla. 3) If you want a bit more flavor, try more cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg.