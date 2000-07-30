Almost No Fat Banana Bread

This banana bread with applesauce is surprisingly moist and has a wonderful flavor. Add nuts or raisins for variation.

Recipe by Allison

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x4-inch loaf pan.

  • Stir flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon together in a large bowl. Add banana, applesauce, and egg whites; stir just until combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes. Turn out onto a wire rack and allow to cool before slicing.

127 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 99.8mg. Full Nutrition
