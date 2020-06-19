Oat and Blueberry Muffins

Quick and easy for on-the-go breakfasts. Low-fat, protein, whole grains, and fiber packed in a muffin!

Recipe by Melissa Shafer

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray 12 muffin cups with cooking spray or use paper liners.

  • Mix flour, oats, baking powder, and cinnamon together in a bowl. Stir sugar, applesauce, yogurt, egg, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl. Stir flour mixture into applesauce mixture until just combined. Fold blueberries into batter. Fill prepared muffin cups 2/3 full with batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 1.3g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 95mg. Full Nutrition
