Oat and Blueberry Muffins
Quick and easy for on-the-go breakfasts. Low-fat, protein, whole grains, and fiber packed in a muffin!
Quick and easy for on-the-go breakfasts. Low-fat, protein, whole grains, and fiber packed in a muffin!
These were really simple to make and very flavorful! I was looking for a more nutritious and filling muffin for everyone to grab a quick breakfast and these do just that. The only change I made was using 1/4 cup of natural agave syrup in place of the sugar. These smell great while baking and I will make these again!Read More
Mine were heavy and chewy.Read More
These were really simple to make and very flavorful! I was looking for a more nutritious and filling muffin for everyone to grab a quick breakfast and these do just that. The only change I made was using 1/4 cup of natural agave syrup in place of the sugar. These smell great while baking and I will make these again!
Made almost exactly as described and they turned out great. Only changes , doubled the applesauce, used 2/3 cup old fashioned oats instead of cereal . Kept all the rest as is and cooking time was exactly spot on at 15 minutes. These turned out moist and delicious.
Good muffin, if a little gooey. Great basic recipe. I used whole wheat flour and added 1 tsp baking soda and 1/2 tsp salt, only 1/2 c sugar and closer to 2/3 c applesauce (probably why a little gooey)....the magic happened on the second batch when I decided to add 2/3 c wheat bran, and used 2/3 c (scant) dark brown sugar rather than white...mmm mmm good :-)
Fantastic recipe. My husband will only eat breakfast if you send it out the door with him - so I'm baking half a dozen giant muffins a week, and always on the lookout for new recipes. This time I had some fruit yogurt to use up, and the blackberries are ripe in our backyard. I whipped up the whole lot in the cuisinart to break down the oats (hubby doesn't like any hint of "nutrition" in his food) and added a little more flour to compensate. I stirred in the berries by hand. Next time, I will substitute cucumber puree for the applesauce to add a little hidden green to his diet.
I tried this recipe with a few modifications 1/2 cup of all purpose flour & 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour and 1 tsp of salt.
My daughter made these for a school project and they came out great! She made them even healthier by using whole wheat flour and only a 1/2 cup sugar.
made them and loved them! i even froze some and take one out daily to have for a snack. they're fabulous! one thing i may do different next time is add in some protein powder to up the protein in them. delicious! my favorite blueberry muffin recipe ever!
These are amazing! We added streusel topping. Incrediably moist, unfortunately they disappear too quickly.
I used half wheat flour and half almond meal. Turned out a little sweet. Almost like a single serve cobbler/muffin. A little too delicious ;) Next time I think I will use an unsweetened yogurt and grind the oats to make them a little lighter.
I made this muffin using steel cut oats, plain unsweetened Greek yogurt, unsweetened applesauce and frozen blueberries. Texture was good, but I found them a bit too sweet. Will make again, but cut the sugar to 1/2 cup.
I made it following the recipe exactly and was surprised--and a bit disappointed-- to find they are not sweet. I liked them but will add a little more sugar next time.
Followed the recipe, have made it 2 times. The kids loved them. Wanted more
This is the perfect recipe for flavorful, healthy muffins! I tried many substitutes as an experiment, and they still turned out successful! Here is what I changed: 1/2 c. whole wheat flour and 1/2 c. regular flour, 2/3 c. brown sugar instead of 3/4 white sugar, and 3/4 c. applesauce instead of 1/2 c. applesauce. Here is what I added: 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/3 c. wheat bran, and 1/3 c. ground flaxseed. My hope is to use this as a base recipe for other muffin flavors by replacing the type of fruit and by adding nuts.
Oh My Gosh! These are Amazing! Instead of sugar I used low glycemic agave syrup. Worked perfectly. I will triple batch it next time so I have some to freeze. I could eat the entire batch right now. As an added bonus these make your house smell absolutely wonderful. One of my favorite recipes of all time on Allrecipes and I make a lot.
The only change I made was the sugar. I used coconut sugar. My kids loved the muffins!
These muffins are hearty and tasty. I used old fashioned oats instead of quick oats, and only used 2/3 cup. and 1 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp baking soda, instead of 2 tsp baking powder. I also added a little nutmeg.
Mine were heavy and chewy.
Very good. I did make some changes - full fat greek yogurt, reduced sugar to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 teaspoon salt. Also pulsed the oats in food processor as another reviewer mentioned.
I don’t care for these. The only change I made was using 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 all purpose flour. I wanted a higher fiber muffin, which these were. They didn’t rise as I had expected and were pretty goopy.
These muffins were very good - but I found a little sweet. Will make again but will cut the sugar to 1/2 cup and use unsweetened yoghurt
I used Oat Flour, Monk Fruit, & Steel Cut Oats that I soaked first as an alternative.
I followed the recipe and it turned out great.
Delicious! Followed recipe exactly and even my picky daughter loved them! Thank you for recipe!
I added apricot preserves, 1 tbls oil, blueberry yogurt and made it in a brownie pan. I finished with a lemon glaze. It was moist but dense. Maybe low fat milk?
Experimented with this reciepe as an early morning snack prior to a day of snow tubbing. They were a big hit with the group. I was impressed by the moistness and I love using applesauce and yogurt instead of oil.
Cooked perfectly doubled the recipe and used all applesauce as i had no yogurt, delish!!
We liked the muffins a lot. I ground the oats, and I don't think they would be good without doing this. I did not add much salt and would recommend doing more than a pinch. I used large frozen blueberries and I would recommend using small one if you can find them.
Made with 1/2c rolled oats and 1/2c quick oats (for the 1c whole grain cereal) and fresh cranberries instead of blueberries. Everyone in our house enjoyed these muffins.
I didn't like them. They had a strange texture and not very much flavor.
Used frozen blueberries for cost :) turned out great!!!
I think I would add 1/4 to 1/2 cup of coconut oil next time. They stuck to my muffin liners. Or spray the inside of the liners before adding the mix. I love the healthiness of the recipe.
These muffins are great! They don't taste or feel like a "healthy" muffin. I used whole wheat flour, homemade unsweetened chunky applesauce, and plain Greek yogurt, and they were still plenty sweet enough.
Absolutely delicious! They are perfectly gooey, and wonderful texture. I used quick oats instead of cereal and they worked out fantastic. Next time I will use less blueberries as there was almost too much to the batter, but fantastic otherwise!
Used rolled oats, frozen blueberries, and maple syrup instead of sugar. Going to try with different add ins next time. Definitely going into the rotation this school year
Moist and delicious! I used
Super yummy and moist!
All fresh ingredients, used Quaker rolled oats instead. The muffins did not rise, they just baked. They tasted okay, very strong blueberry flavor (which is why it's call Blueberry Muffins), but they are ugly as sin! Got to serve these in the dark.
Excellent .. used brown sugar
Excellent recipe!!!! I made these as written the first time and they were perfect. The second time I substituted a browned mashed banana for the applesauce, used brown sugar in place of white and decreased it by 1/4, and added a streusel topping which I made from oats, flaxseed, brown sugar and butter. Delicious versatile recipe!!
I used quick oats and whole wheat flour. I also used Monk fruit sweetener instead of sugar. Delicious!?
These were delicious and my husband is not a bread lover but he said I can make these any time. I used whole wheat flour and only 1/2 c sugar per other reviews. My husband was watching our 1 yo grandson and tried to feed him pasta and he wouldn't eat it. But he said he ate 3 of these muffins. They are a hit with our family and we will definitely make them again!
This was good for a healthy muffin.
The texture was a little chewy.
Next time I would run the oats through the food processor. I also think it needs a bit of fat, which is why it is so chewy and unbalanced.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections