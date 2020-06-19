Fig and Onion Spread
This is delicious spread on crackers or a sliced baguette with a smear of blue cheese. It can also be used as a topping for a wheel of warm brie. It's important to use a good quality aged balsamic vinegar in this recipe.
This is a lovely recipe, but I did find it needed a little salt, which I added while the onion was caramelizing and also at the end of cooking. I used 24 dried figs and made only a half recipe (1 cup spread), which I reconstituted with boiling water for about 10 minutes. I also added some water to the pan after adding the chopped figs to the onion in the pan and let them simmer away for about another 10 minutes, when the all the liquid evaporated and the figs were pretty soft. I followed the recipe to the letter after that and ended up mashing the mixture a bit with my pastry blender instead of processing (tip from mis7up). I also used light brown sugar. I froze the spread and plan to put on my fruit and cheese tray for Christmas Eve. Thanks for the recipe, Thea.Read More
Followed the recipe exactly as given - used figs picked from my Mission Fig tree. I was disappointed - but then do not know what I was expecting it to taste like. Still looking for that spectacular fig recipe. Till then, I'll just pick them from the tree and eat them for breakfast, as is.Read More
Nummy Nummy Nummy!!! Easy recipe to follow. From start to finish. So when my figs broke down they were still a tad chunky, I finished the cooking process and then pulsed the batch a couple of times in my Ninja and there was a great thick, tangy sweet oniony spread. My girls and I liked it, but I am on guard.....don't want to share! For some reason this recipe reminds me of my childhood. I don't know if my Nana ever made this but, for some reason, it reminds me of her. And I can tell you, this will be come a cherished treat for me. TY....TY! A great pairing of savory and sweet without it being overly sweet or tart, it was right on the money! And yes, I did add the sugar!
Really enjoy anything with figs so I was eager to try this recipe. Made it exactly as written and was pleased with the result as far as consistency was concerned but felt it was a bit flat in flavor. Added the zest of an orange and it was just what the jam needed to give it a pop. Love it with Brie or blue cheese bruschetta.
Delicious over more than just bread. I stuff mushrooms and put goat cheese on top!
Great recipe! I made it mostly as written. I added cherry balsamic vinegar as another reviewer mentioned in addition to 1 tablespoon of sugar. Very good! I'll make it again. Thank you.
Yum! This was good as-is but after tasting it I decided to add a little brown sugar, a sprinkling of black pepper, and just a touch of garlic powder. Excellent with cheese and crackers! I ended up using the back of the spoon to smash down the fog and help break it up while it was cooking
Tasted very good. My backyard figs are of the green variety and they worked well in this recipe . Replaced with 2Tbsp of honey instead of using refined sugar . Personal preference.
This recipe is delicious and so easy to follow! Will eat the spread with home baked french bread and some brie cheese.
I used a fine quality dark cherry balsamic to make this and it is really delicious! IT is great with cashew cheese too!
I used green figs instead of black, did not put in any salt, and one table spoon of sugar. Turned out great.
Question: what if the white spread just above the bread in the picture please? Havent tried the recipe yet though looking forward
Delicious, unusual & fun to serve to guests with fresh figs from our tree. I read the reviews and also added a little salt.
This rescued us from dry out-of-season figs!! We picked up 2 trays (30 figs) of fresh figs on Christmas Eve, knowing they were out of season but thrilled to find them. And yes, they turned out to be dry and tasteless. So I found this recipe and, voila!! Tangy sweet fig onion jam. Not too sweet, just right. I used honey instead of sugar, and only 1 tbsp was plenty. Plus added a little salt, as others here had suggested. So easy!! Saved the cardboard-like figs!!! My husband thought they couldn’t be saved, now he can’t get enough of this. I love proving him wrong.
I replaced the white sugar with brown sugar! Delicious and so easy.
So good! I made it to the recipe. Then I spread it on flatbread and topped with goat cheese and baked it for 15 minutes. It was amazing! Thanks for this great use for the fresh figs I was never sure what to do with.
Very tasty. I added a Tbs. of honey and a little Red Pepper flakes . Great on cream cheese!
NO sugar needed if you use a very good Balsamic vinegar.(i.e. there is no caramel colour!) Red onions must be fresh and when they caramelize down, they sweeten up. So good.
Delicious! Used Turkey Figs and sweet vidalia onions because that’s what I had on hand. Nice flavor, texture, and color. served in a cracker with a smear of cream cheese.
Great recipe! I used figs from my own backyard tree rather than black mission but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. The cook times were a little different for me, but I could tell by the descriptions when it was time to move on to the next step. Served on crostini with goat cheese and felt fancy. Yum! Will make this again (maybe tomorrow).
Was trying to use up some brown figs that had dried themselves out on the tree pretty well. And I only had yellow onion. But I'm very happy with the results; just needed to add a little water along with the figs. It's like jam if you don't like simple sugary fruit jam.
Super good and easy to make, only needed one tablespoon of sugar :)
This is so delicious! I'm having it right now on crackers for my breakfast :~D This recipe is dangerous. I could eat the entire jar of spread with crackers in one sitting. Thank God for control!
