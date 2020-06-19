Fig and Onion Spread

This is delicious spread on crackers or a sliced baguette with a smear of blue cheese. It can also be used as a topping for a wheel of warm brie. It's important to use a good quality aged balsamic vinegar in this recipe.

Recipe by Thea McAbbott

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat; stir onion in the hot oil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover saucepan, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and caramel-colored, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Stir figs into onion; cook and stir until figs begin to lose their shape and have softened into onion, 10 to 15 minutes. Pour balsamic vinegar into fig-onion mixture; cook until all the liquid has evaporated, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir sugar, 1 tablespoon at a time, into fig-onion mixture until desired sweetness is reached. Serve warm or chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 2.3g; sodium 1.1mg. Full Nutrition
