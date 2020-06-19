Fig and Onion Spread

This is a lovely recipe, but I did find it needed a little salt, which I added while the onion was caramelizing and also at the end of cooking. I used 24 dried figs and made only a half recipe (1 cup spread), which I reconstituted with boiling water for about 10 minutes. I also added some water to the pan after adding the chopped figs to the onion in the pan and let them simmer away for about another 10 minutes, when the all the liquid evaporated and the figs were pretty soft. I followed the recipe to the letter after that and ended up mashing the mixture a bit with my pastry blender instead of processing (tip from mis7up). I also used light brown sugar. I froze the spread and plan to put on my fruit and cheese tray for Christmas Eve. Thanks for the recipe, Thea.

Read More