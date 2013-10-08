Mexican Chip Dip

1 of 5

Rating: 4 stars One of my go-to potluck recipes. I usually increase the cheese to an obscene amount and add a good amount of hot sauce. This always disappears quickly. The best thing about this recipe is that most of these ingredients are usually on hand and it makes a quick snack for hungry husbands/kids who want something to snack on RIGHT NOW. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars While I did make a few changes the basics were there. I couldn't find Mexican corn locally so I used two cups of thawed frozen corn and one small can of diced green chilies. I used sliced green onions instead of shredded onions. I also added a drop of hot sauce a few shakes of dry Taco seasoning and a LOT of shredded cheese. This is an excellent quick dip. Thanks for posting! Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars This needed a bit more zing for a Mexican dip. It would be easy to fix but as written just came out to bland for us. Helpful (3)