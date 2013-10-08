Mexican Chip Dip

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Super easy and delicious.

By Cupcake

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir corn, sour cream, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, and onion together until evenly mixed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 13.7mg; sodium 523.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
09/07/2013
One of my go-to potluck recipes. I usually increase the cheese to an obscene amount and add a good amount of hot sauce. This always disappears quickly. The best thing about this recipe is that most of these ingredients are usually on hand and it makes a quick snack for hungry husbands/kids who want something to snack on RIGHT NOW.
Most helpful critical review

Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/08/2013
This needed a bit more zing for a Mexican dip. It would be easy to fix but as written just came out to bland for us.
Reviews:
MICKE
Rating: 5 stars
08/14/2014
While I did make a few changes the basics were there. I couldn't find Mexican corn locally so I used two cups of thawed frozen corn and one small can of diced green chilies. I used sliced green onions instead of shredded onions. I also added a drop of hot sauce a few shakes of dry Taco seasoning and a LOT of shredded cheese. This is an excellent quick dip. Thanks for posting!
Helpful
(3)
AmandaNTaylor
Rating: 5 stars
05/16/2017
My boyfriend sat down with this dip and next thing I know the bowl is empty. I need to add a spice to give it bite though and haven't figured out what to use yet. But it is sooo good
