Funky Fresh Pumpkin Pie

I was out of evaporated milk so I came up with a different recipe. I hope you enjoy it.

By wclynxgirl

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Press pie crust into a 9-inch pie pan.

  • Whisk pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, and eggs together in a bowl until smooth, about 30 seconds. Add light brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger; whisk until evenly combined. Pour mixture into prepared pie crust. Sprinkle pecans over filling.

  • Place pie on a baking sheet and cover pie with a sheet of aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and remove aluminum foil. Roll aluminum foil into a flattened tube-shape and cover crust with aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and bake until pie is set in the middle and crust is lightly browned, about 5 more minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 63.2mg; sodium 197.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
