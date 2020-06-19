Easy Sesame Dressing
This Asian-inspired sesame dressing is perfect for chicken salad. Add a splash of hot sauce if you like it spicy.
I did change this recipe a bit, but I'm giving this a good review because the base is good. I didn't have any sesame oil on hand so I blended some sesame seeds in olive oil and used that. I also added some ground mustard. Another reviewer mentioned that it separated quite a bit. Mustard is an emulsifier so it keeps the oil and vinegar from separating and doesn't change the flavour too much.Read More
This dressing was awful. Neither my boyfriend or myself would eat it, and he'll eat just about everything. It was too sweet, had too much oil, needed salt. To many flaws to count. Will never make this dressing again.Read More
Next time I will try less oil and honey instead of sugar.
Great, simple, easy to put together! A sweetener product worked fine in place of the sugar.
This doesn't emulsify, and I thought it was a bit on the oily side. If I were to make again, I'd cut back on the olive oil. The flavor is good, the dressing just separates too easily.
i loves this dressing. subbed stevia for sugar one packet. I didn’t have seasoned rice vinegar so I used regular
It definitely has way too much olive oil. I only put in 6 tablespoons of olive oil and I still thought it was too oily. I do love sesame dressing so I'll try this again. Next time I'll only use 5 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of sugar.
This recipe was really good and I didn't find that it did not emulsify, but before I even saw the reviews, my first thought was honey, not sugar. I don't use sugar very often, but always have honey on hand so that is the first change I made. I would also cut down a bit on the olive oil but only because I only have EVOO in the house and for dressings its a little bitter. Just add a tad more sesame (I love sesame!). Thanks for this recipe.
Quick, easy and delicious! I substituted sugar with agave nectar and it was perfect! Thanks for the recipe
LOVE this!! it's perfect for salads (which is where I mainly use this). This recipe fits perfectly into a small mason jar. I put all of my ingredients into the jar, and seal & shake. So simple and quick!
Good base. I doubled the sesame seeds
This dressing was delicious at our house! To help with the emulsification, I added somewhere between 1/4 and 1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum for a DOUBLE recipe. It kept the sesame seeds suspended in a very attractive way (and not all floating on the top). I used a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid to mix all of the ingredients (mix xanthan gum with the sugar before adding) and just shook the heck out of it. It remained well emulsified and clung nicely to the lettuce without any other alterations. I have added this one to my recipe box!
We LOVED this. I cut the sugar to 1 TBSP for the second batch, will cut it to half TBSP next time. I also gave it 20 seconds in the microwave before serving. Made mixing much easier and it improved the flavor.
The dressing was very easy to make, but tasted horrible. I couldn't taste anything but oil. I tried using ground mustard to help to keep the oil from seperating from the rest of the ingredients, but was unsuccessful. I had even tried to make it more flavorful by adding additional soy sauce and rice vinegar, but that didn't make it taste any better either. I would not make this again.
I used avocado oil in stead of olive oil, reversed the order of the ingredients, added garlic powder and mustard powder, replaced the sugar with honey. I used my immersion blender to get it to emulsify, adding the avocado oil last. Next time I will use less honey.
Tastes great and simple to make
I omitted the sugar. Definitely not needed. This was fantastic
Really good! I would add less olive oil though.
I thought this was a great base. I ended up increasing the sesame oil and sesame seeds and added about 1/4 tsp. each of chili pepper flakes and garlic salt. Next time I make it, I'll try swapping out the sugar for honey.
My family loved this salad dressing. It was delicious!
Thoroughly enjoyed this recipe as is...quick and easy to make!
