Homestyle Garlic Ranch Dressing

Rating: 4.33 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Ranch dressing connoisseurs will love this recipe! It is a staple in our household and we make a fresh batch every week.

By gbrlbll

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
60 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, buttermilk, onion, vegetable oil, eggs, sour cream, parsley, garlic powder, pepper, and salt together in a bowl until dressing is creamy, about 30 seconds. Store dressing in a 1-quart jar in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Cook's Note:

Other milks/dairy can be substituted in place of the buttermilk, such as Greek yogurt, regular milk, or cream. The type of mayo you use will change the consistency. Shake jar before serving, contents will keep about 7 to10 days in fridge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 10.5mg; sodium 62.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2013
Modifying this by using grapeseed oil rather than vegetable oil fresh garlic rather than garlic powder and green onion rather than common onion I still found this to be pretty dull on the taste buds. Adding some dill (other herbs would be good additions too) however transformed this from ho-hum to lively fresh-tasting and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2013
We liked this dressing a lot. The egg added more texture than taste. The only change I made besides halving the recipe was to use olive oil rather than vegetable oil. My husband really likes to use part Italian dressing and part creamy dressing and this is one I'll be asked to make for him again! Thanks for the new choice you've given him! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Katie Cooker
Rating: 4 stars
02/29/2020
Cut in half. Low fat milk vs buttermilk. I used olive oil. I left out eggs, added slight more milk. Spiced up a little with lemon pepper seasoning, dry dill weed. Could use as dip, great salad dressing, sauce over grilled salmon. Read More
DozerPug
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2019
I halved this recipe as it makes quite a large amount. Substituted 3 fresh garlic cloves added a teaspoon of dill and used 1/4 cup of sour cream. Once the recipe was made I split it into two separate containers and added 2 tablespoons minced Chipotle in adobo sauce to one so I have a regular and spicy ranch. The spicy one is excellent on tacos or with chicken wings. Read More
Izzy Lafayette
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2018
This is a quick and simple recipe and a good one. I used crème fraîche instead of sour cream because that was the only thing I had and I doubled the garlic powder. It turned out great though! I am planning to make the recipe with sour cream to and also with buttermilk. Read More
Laura
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2019
NO changes. SO yummy!!!!! Read More
drau
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2014
I didn't out the eggs and added some Parisian herbs. Yummy! Read More
Nancy G.
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2019
Very delicious; produces a large yield - so cut recipe in half if needed. The expiration date is one week due to the hard boiled eggs so omit that if you want to last until the earliest of one of the dairy expiration dates. I can't wait to make it again! Read More
