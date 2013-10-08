Homestyle Garlic Ranch Dressing

1 of 11

Rating: 4 stars Modifying this by using grapeseed oil rather than vegetable oil fresh garlic rather than garlic powder and green onion rather than common onion I still found this to be pretty dull on the taste buds. Adding some dill (other herbs would be good additions too) however transformed this from ho-hum to lively fresh-tasting and delicious. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars We liked this dressing a lot. The egg added more texture than taste. The only change I made besides halving the recipe was to use olive oil rather than vegetable oil. My husband really likes to use part Italian dressing and part creamy dressing and this is one I'll be asked to make for him again! Thanks for the new choice you've given him! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Cut in half. Low fat milk vs buttermilk. I used olive oil. I left out eggs, added slight more milk. Spiced up a little with lemon pepper seasoning, dry dill weed. Could use as dip, great salad dressing, sauce over grilled salmon.

Rating: 5 stars I halved this recipe as it makes quite a large amount. Substituted 3 fresh garlic cloves added a teaspoon of dill and used 1/4 cup of sour cream. Once the recipe was made I split it into two separate containers and added 2 tablespoons minced Chipotle in adobo sauce to one so I have a regular and spicy ranch. The spicy one is excellent on tacos or with chicken wings.

Rating: 5 stars This is a quick and simple recipe and a good one. I used crème fraîche instead of sour cream because that was the only thing I had and I doubled the garlic powder. It turned out great though! I am planning to make the recipe with sour cream to and also with buttermilk.

Rating: 5 stars NO changes. SO yummy!!!!!

Rating: 5 stars I didn't out the eggs and added some Parisian herbs. Yummy!