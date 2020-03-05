Costa del Sol Barbeque Sauce

1 of 14

Rating: 5 stars My family absolutely loved this BBQ sauce! It was so simple yet the flavors were quite complex. I did go easy on the cayenne and pepper since we are wimpy when it comes to spiciness but otherwise I didn't change a thing because it's perfect. Thank you Don for sharing your wonderful recipes! Cheers! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this recipe for over a year and it has become our favorite. I normally say that I don't like much sweetness in my sauces so I was skeptical about the amount of sugar and honey. However this just tasted great. Very flavorful and I would say complex though I may be misusing the term. I used 2 small roasted serrano peppers the first time and that was a nice amount of heat without going too far over the edge. Since then I have made it with the red chile that I have available and it was hotter than the serranos. I'm not sure what kind they are but it's now what I buy. We had a sauce "tasting" and this one was the winner. We had it on country style ribs and have enough left to try on some other things. Now we use it on everything including bbq sandwiches. The heat builds quite a bit on a sandwich but we like that. Thanks Don! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This sauce made an excellent partner for the BBQ ribs we had. I enjoyed following this recipe word for word with the exception of omitting the red chili pepper. Next time I will make sure I have all the ingredients on hand. Don knows what he's doing..this was delightful. Look out shrimp you're next! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This is a creamy and flavourful sauce. I made a mini batch to use on baked chicken wings. The next day I used it on a bacon burger and it was even better. It's a perfect blend of spice and tang with a hint of sweet. Thanks Don for sharing this recipe! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was a bright light delicious sauce. I used on BBQ ribs and they were wonderful. I didn't have fresh chili so I used garlic chili sauce (Hoy Brand) and just cut down some of the added garlic in the recipe. A winner and a do-over for sure. I' thinking this will be great on grilled shrimp. Thanks for sharing your recipe Don! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for recipe group. This is a very very good BBQ sauce and easy to make. I loved the combination of flavors. I had to make 2 substitutions based on what I had on hand. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly and I'm sure if I'd had the proper ingredients I'd still have rated it 5 stars. I used yellow/brown onion instead of red and red pepper flakes instead of the chili pepper. I used 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes and it had a nice amount of heat without overwhelming the other flavors. My family could have had it a lot hotter but I wasn't looking for a fiery BBQ sauce this time. I used it instead of Buffalo sauce on some baked wings. We all liked it and I'm sure I'll make it again. It makes a nice thick sauce that would be good for dipping. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I admit I was a skeptic when I saw Red wine vinegar....no lemon? No mustard or worcestshire? I was wrong! This is the best and so easy to make! I followed this recipe to a T. This was finger lickin good and will be our go to from now on! Thanks for a wonderful recipe. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is a delicious sauce. For the first time I added less sugar and honey than the recipe calls for because I am afraid of extra sweetness. But these ingredients work well and give a right sweetness for barbeque sauce. Although I used the sauce over pasta. Definitely will try this sauce exactly for barbeque someday. Helpful (2)