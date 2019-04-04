Boiled Cabbage with Bacon

4.4
14 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Very tender, very flavorful vegetable side. Based on this recipe, seems like Army cooks don't think much of cabbage.

Recipe by ChefLuigi

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 5 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring cabbage, bacon, 2 cups water, and vinegar to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered until cabbage is very tender, about 3 hours, adding more water as needed.

  • Whisk remaining 1/4 cup water and flour together in a small bowl and gradually add to cabbage mixture. Continue to simmer until thickened, about 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
136 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 13.6mg; sodium 329.1mg. Full Nutrition
