Boiled Cabbage with Bacon
Very tender, very flavorful vegetable side. Based on this recipe, seems like Army cooks don't think much of cabbage.
It was good. I cooked it for maybe 2 hours and it still was tender.
Taste like the cabbage I fell in love with as a youth. The cabbage was tender and sweet (where'd that come from?) I used maple bacon and just loved this recipe.
If you like more of the savory cabbage flavor, I would recommend omitting the vinegar. A good addition would be to use chicken broth instead of water.
Cooked it for 3 hours and instead of regular bacon. I used jawls bacon. No flour. Tasted great!
I made this recipe one night and it was SUPER GOOD ! My fiancé is very health and taste conscious and he said the flavor was incredible. The next day he found a recipe for "Healing Soup" and it was a similar recipe with one addition, stewed or cut up tomatoes. I added the extras and had a SECOND SUPER MEAL ! So this recipe is very versatile. Eat it as the Chef posted or add stewed tomatoes and have a second super supper that's Healing to boot.
Loved it. Added a bit of garlic powder, tomato paste, and a dash of hot sauce. Also I used beef stock instead of water. Freezes well so make a ton of it.
Cooked about four hours, used just a bit less bacon. Very tasty! Reminded me of when my Mom cooked cabbage many years ago.
This recipe is an old family favorite. I don’t add the flour and it tastes delicious!
Yummy. Takes time but worth the effort!
