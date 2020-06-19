Applesauce for the Freezer

4.9
45 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

There is nothing better than homemade applesauce with hand-picked apples, and it is so easy to do! If you want chunky applesauce, use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples. If you prefer smooth apple sauce, run the cooked apples through a food mill. The key is adding a few strips of lemon peel to the apples while cooking. The lemon heightens the apple flavor. Make sure you use a good cooking apple like Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Fuji, Jonathan, Mcintosh, or Gravenstein. Ready to serve as soon as you're done, either hot or refrigerated. Delicious with vanilla ice cream or vanilla yogurt. Freezes easily, lasts up to one year in a cold freezer.

Recipe by Robert Crowell

Gallery

Credit: Sue
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
5 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir apples, water, brown sugar, white sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon stick, lemon zest, and salt together in a large pot. Place a cover on the pot and bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until the apples are soft, 20 to 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove pot from heat. Remove and discard cinnamon stick and lemon zest strips. Mash apples with a potato masher.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 60.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/30/2022