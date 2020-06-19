Applesauce for the Freezer

There is nothing better than homemade applesauce with hand-picked apples, and it is so easy to do! If you want chunky applesauce, use a potato masher to mash the cooked apples. If you prefer smooth apple sauce, run the cooked apples through a food mill. The key is adding a few strips of lemon peel to the apples while cooking. The lemon heightens the apple flavor. Make sure you use a good cooking apple like Golden Delicious, Granny Smith, Fuji, Jonathan, Mcintosh, or Gravenstein. Ready to serve as soon as you're done, either hot or refrigerated. Delicious with vanilla ice cream or vanilla yogurt. Freezes easily, lasts up to one year in a cold freezer.
This also works out well in the crockpot. Just throw everything in the crockpot leave it for most of the day and by the time you go to fish out the cinnamon sticks/lemon peel, it pretty much is ready to go. All you have to do is run a hand blender or potato masher slightly. DOUBLES WELL.
I made a large quantity of this recipe with 20 pounds of MacIntosh apples. I left out the lemon zest (my preference only) and decreased the sugar just a bit. It is deliciously sweet with a little lemony zip from the juice and the tartness of the apples still comes through. Rather than freezing, I chose to can mine in small jars with two servings each. It is a beautiful consistency and texture. Thank you, I have found my applesauce recipe!
Loved how this turned out. I put the ingredients in a crock pot for three hours on high. Ran my immersion blender through to make it smooth and it's ready for the freezer. I only used the brown sugar didn't add the white sugar. I believe the fresh lemon juice and zest is key.
This is, by far, the BEST applesauce I have ever made. Our neighbors gave us two different boxes of their apples (don't even know what kind...a lot like Gala or Fuji). I had 7 cups apples for the first batch and 8 cups for the second. Note: I put the lemon peel in a tea ball so I could remove it more easily. My family raved about it!!!
This recipe reminds people how much they love apple sauce. I left out the lemon zest (no lemon on hand) and because I had used sweet apples I almost halved the sugar according to my taste. I left it a bit chunky too! Saving this one to make for years to come.
Made this as gifts for Christmas 2013 and four months later my family is still asking for more! My 1 1/2 year old nephew kept saying "Mmmmmmm more apple!" and kept licking the spoon. There's no better review in my book than that :) The lemon peels are the key to success for this recipe!
I just finished making it and the house smells wonderful. Of course I had to lick the spatula after the last stir and.... yummmm. I cut the recipe to make about 1 quart, enough for two meals. Our Mac tree is very "giving" this year and I know there will be a lot of applesauce in the freezer. Thanks for the recipe robcrow and thank you for the crockpot idea Sarah Jo!
I addd some strawberries I had in the freezer that I needed to use up and this recipe still turned out fantastic. If you do that and the berries are still partially frozen, just strain out some of the juice after you cook it all. I knew I needed all the water from the recipe when cooking so followed that to a T. Will make this one again.
Awesome recipe. I skipped the white sugar, which is really not needed, and used my favourite baking apples - Northern Spies. I found I couldn't get the lemon zest back out, but it was OK - just adds a bit of tang when you bite into it. Knowing that, I might cut it up a bit smaller next time, and just not worry about trying to get it out. Since my family likes our applesauce spicy, I used 3 cinnamon sticks, added 6 whole cloves, and grated in some nutmeg. The cloves and cinnamon sticks definitely need to come back out, of course!
Delicious. I will definitely make again. I only used the brown sugar. Not sure if I really needed it as the apples I used were mostly the sweeter types. As another reviewer suggested, I too put the lemon peel in a tea ball to make it easier to retrieve the lemon peel in the end. I use a dough masher to break up the apples once they are cooked. It offers a nice, slightly chunky texture.
Very Crock Pot friendly recipe. This was my first attempt at applesauce. I cored, but did not peel the apples, and I added a pint of blueberries. Cooked it overnight and after cooling it the next day, I removed the fruit and mashed it with the hand blender. There was quite a bit of juice left, so perhaps a bit less water is needed for the Crock Pot version. Still, it was perfect, and so easy. Plus, blending the skins in to the sauce gives it a pretty color!
This was my first time making apple sauce, since I had a lot of apples on hand. In fact I have never been a big fan of applesauce in general. HOWEVER I am a HUGE fan now. This recipe was absolutely delicious, the fabulous spark to the recipe was the addition of lemons (which I am addicted too). Thank you so much for this recipe. AH-mazing!
Very good....followed the recipe as written. Wondered if there would be too much lemon, but it's perfect and adds a lot. Might add a little more cinnamon to it, just as my personal taste. Great without it too. I used the slow cooker and halved the recipe because I only had 4 apples.
Great recipe, and very easy! I used to help my mom freeze applesauce years ago peeling endlessly, cutting apples, and then using a pressure cooker. This was far easier; I threw everything in my crockpot and 3 hours later, done. It is an amazing, and very tasty recipe!
This is the best applesauce I’ve ever had. I used Cortland apples and I doubled the recipe. I’ll probably make more because this will disappear fast. The lemon made it awesome! Thank you so much for sharing this outstanding recipe.
Excellent. Very fresh apple taste and the right sweetness- my apples weren't overly sweet. I had to pick my apples off my trees after hail damage and had been cutting them up and eating them, and today it was time to use the rest of them. I had Golden Delicious and Tydeman's Late Orange apples. Made this as written except I left the peels on and put the peels that remained in the foley food mill into my blender to chop up more. Sooooo good, I liked the addition of some lemon. I added more ground cinnamon after cooking, my sticks are old. I was going to freeze some but I think I will wind up eating it all!
Very easy to make. I didn't make any changes, but next time I might try to make it with lo-cal brown sugar and/or non-sugar sweetener. Apples have plenty of carbs by themselves, so added sugar doesn't help.
The apples were from my tree but they were very small (1”-3” diameter) I tried peeling a couple but it wasn’t easy. Next time, with similar sized apples I’ll blanch them (boiling water for 30-60 seconds, then immerse in ice water for a minute or two.... easy peasy peel.
Forget your old idea of what you think applesauce tastes like. Make this and your mind will be blown. Seriously. I added white sugar to taste after cooking. Whirled ? of it in the blender to smooth it out and because I did not peel organic Costco apples. Four minutes, natural release 10 minutes in the IP, but half the water. Eat it warm. Top with a broken crunchy granola bar. Absolutely delicious.
I don't peel apples as therein lies lots of nutrition. I use an applesauce mill (arm exercise!), no peeling or coring , which draws most of the nutritional content from the peels (minus some fiber) and when in a hurry I use a blender but then I do have to core them. Make with monk fruit in place of sugar and add more cinnamon, because there is never too much for my taste.
I've never made applesauce from scratch before, so I honestly don't have anything else to compare it to apart from the store bought stuff - but this recipe is miles and away better. I made it with a mix of golden (very)delicious and red (not)delicious apples - about 2/3 golden and 1/3 red. The only change I made from the recipe was to reduce the white sugar to about 2 tablespoons. And honestly, next time if I use a similar mix of apples I'll omit it altogether.
