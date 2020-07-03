Bacon Pea Salad

1 of 108

Rating: 5 stars Wow this is really good. I made exactly as written with 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper for half a recipe. Oh...except I used frozen peas that i rinsed under cold water and let drain really well. I served really cold and I wouldn't change a thing. Maybe experiment with cheese as I think pepper jack might be really good but as is with mild cheddar it is yum yum tasty, and something different. Thank you for sharing your recipe. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This was Delicious. I only used 2 slices of bacon and added 2 hard boiled eggs chopped and it was great. next time I will add more celery for some extra crunch. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I've made other pea salads, but this one is my favorite. I followed the directions exactly and it's very good! I'm not sure that it's not even better one or two days later! I will make this one again! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I wondered if I'd like the honey in this dressing and I found that I did enjoy it very much. I made the recipe as directed except that I minced the onion finely and mixed it into the dressing and probably didn't use quite the full recommend amount. Delicious! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This pea salad was delicious! I made the recipe as directed without making any changes. This will become my go-to recipe for pea salad in the future. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Had originally planned on making tuna salad and had already boiled the pasta when I realized-out of tuna. I found this doing an ingredient search for peas and bacon. So I easily adapted it into a pasta salad. I had already chopped some pickles and carrots so I threw those in. I ended up using only 1/2 c of peas. Turned out great. I agree with other reviewers to wait until the end to add the bacon. Quick, easy, and budget friendly. Served with cheeseburgers and potato chips. Looking forward to taking leftovers for lunch tomorrow Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Very good pea salad! My only addition to it is hard boiled eggs. My version has diced eggs, peas, bacon, cheese, onion. The dressing in this recipe takes it over the top!!! Woot-Woot! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this salad many times. My husband loves it. It is a great substitute for potato salad to go with BBQ sandwiches. I change it up a bit by using 1/2 frozen peas and 1/2 frozen corn. I also have added both green and black olives chopped raw carrots yellow and red bell peppers avocado and cucumber. It is great! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Used pre-cooked bacon which did not give me any bacon fat to cook with so substituted with olive oil. Still turned out fantastic! Helpful (2)