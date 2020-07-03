Bacon Pea Salad

Rating: 4.77 stars
109 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 91
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Peas, bacon, cheese, onions, celery, and mayo dressing are tossed together and chilled in this great summer salad.

By CarolTyson

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and crumble. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon grease.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, reserved bacon grease, honey, sugar, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl until dressing is smooth.

  • Mix bacon, peas, celery, Cheddar cheese, and onion together in a bowl. Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to coat. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 21.5mg; sodium 303.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (108)

Linda Adams Dodge
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2014
Wow this is really good. I made exactly as written with 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper for half a recipe. Oh...except I used frozen peas that i rinsed under cold water and let drain really well. I served really cold and I wouldn't change a thing. Maybe experiment with cheese as I think pepper jack might be really good but as is with mild cheddar it is yum yum tasty, and something different. Thank you for sharing your recipe. Read More
(31)

Connie Kamka
Rating: 3 stars
07/03/2020
It tasted good Read More
