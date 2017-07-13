Virgin Sunset

This is my interpretation of a virgin sunset. I also refer to this as a pineapple, orange, cherry cocktail. The grenadine will sink to bottom causing layering of orange and red, hence, 'sunset.' If you wanted to make this alcoholic, a shot of champagne is my favorite, but tequila and vodka are other good alternatives. Flavored schnapps may also be an interesting mix.

By Kristy Self Kapp

total:
5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Fill a glass with ice. Pour orange juice, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice over the ice and stir. Float a splash of grenadine syrup atop the mixture and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 39.5g; fat 0.3g; sodium 11.7mg. Full Nutrition
