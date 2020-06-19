Peach Cobbler Muffins

Very tasty and a nice recipe! The only downside is that they were a bit oversweet. I left off the sugar crumble, and they were still quite sweet. I think I’ll only use 2/3 the amount of sugar this recipe all’s for next time. Overall great recipe, fairly easy, and don’t be fooled by how thick the batter is at first, as it will thin down some when the peaches are added. It will still be a little thick though, but don’t add any milk or anything, or it will run out of the muffin cups. I used canned peaches, and added the juice in as well, but it wasn’t nice and y’all when it rose up, but more flat and disc-like. Hope that helps someone!