Peach Cobbler Muffins
Made with fresh peaches, these are the best!
Cook's Note:
This can also be made as a bread, but will have to bake for 50 to 60 minutes in a 9x5-inch loaf pan.
Even my fussy family members that swore they didn't like peaches enjoyed these. The servings are for 16 muffins which is too much for a standard 12 muffin tin. We made 6 jumbo muffins and 12 minis and it was perfect. Nice flavor and moist texture. The seasonings didn't overpower the yummy peaches.Read More
Delicious muffins. I would consider it more of a cake than a muffin though. I cut the sugar down to 1.5 cups and it is still sweet. I made 18 muffins using regular muffin tins. Also I added some quick oats to the topping. It is a great base muffin recipe that you can substitute other fruit for the peaches.
I made these with my 7 year-old nephew. It was easy and fun to make and everyone loved them.
I made this twice - once with fresh and once with canned peaches. The muffins are delicious either way. The recipe makes far more muffins than stated. It makes an even 24. Before I added the peaches, the batter seemed far too thick - so much so, that I thought I had made a mistake adding too much flour and I made the batter a second time. The second time yielded the same thick batter result. This is not a problem, just something to be aware of. Once the peaches are added, the batter thins a bit and makes it easier to spoon into the muffin cups.
These are very good. I used a pan that makes large muffins and they were a little dry. I used a pan for regular sized muffins the next time and they were perfect. Either I cooked the first batch a little too long or the recipe isn't suitable for large muffins. I'll definitely make these again!
These were fabulous! Very moist and easy to make. Thinking I might try substituting apples for the peaches next time. Great base muffin mix!!
If I could give these 6 stars I would! They're moist and yummy-I think a perfect breakfast muffin or dessert. I'm also thinking they would be great with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert. I changed the servings to 6 and used those measurements to make 6 large muffins. I made them in a heart muffin tin just because. We loved them!
These are a keeper! I used canned peaches (drained) and substituted half the oil with peach-mango applesauce! Yum! Will add them to my favorite muffin list!!!!
No changes made. I used fresh peaches from our tree and with the streusel topping they were fabulous! I made 24 -26 muffins with this recipe. I'll definitely make this again.
I used half applesauce and half oil. Recipe made 20 muffins. GREAT,!
I doubled the streusel topping. This is my go to recipe Awesome,
OMG! sooooo good - making another batch this weekend at my husbands request - absolutely delicious
I am giving this 5 stars, because it is great as written, but is incredibly versatile.i had no presents so used canned apricots and it was still great. I also left the topping off because my family thinks it is too sweet.
My daughter had sent me home with several white peaches from her backyard tree. So set out to use them and found this recipe! It was scrumptious! I roughly chopped my peeled peaches and they sunk towards the bottom of the cup cakes. Next time I'll dice them. Had enough peaches to make a second batch and made 4 mini loaves only this time I used 1/2 flour & 1/2 oatmeal for the topping. It also turned out delicious!
Very tasty and a nice recipe! The only downside is that they were a bit oversweet. I left off the sugar crumble, and they were still quite sweet. I think I’ll only use 2/3 the amount of sugar this recipe all’s for next time. Overall great recipe, fairly easy, and don’t be fooled by how thick the batter is at first, as it will thin down some when the peaches are added. It will still be a little thick though, but don’t add any milk or anything, or it will run out of the muffin cups. I used canned peaches, and added the juice in as well, but it wasn’t nice and y’all when it rose up, but more flat and disc-like. Hope that helps someone!
Muffins are very moist, but I did add a little milk to thin the batter and I substituted apple sauce for the oil. Will definitely make again.
This is the BEST MUFFINS I MADE IN A LONG TIME
I made a half batch for my kids and still had enough batter for 12 muffins. Everyone loved the flavor. My only adjustments were to double the cinnamon and I replaced 1/2 of the sugar with stevia in the raw.
The recipe was easy it just took a while and the result was good. I liked it and I will make it again sometime.
I did not make any changes and they turned out great! The directions were accurate and easy to follow.
The batter was way too thick as written. I added a snack size container of apple sauce and some reserved liquid from the canned peaches I used. I also like almonds so I added 1/2 tsp almond extract as well as 1/2 cup of sliced almonds. I made jumbo muffins and it made 12. I will add more peaches and use a little less topping next time. Only because it is very messy eating and I am making them for my other half to take to work. My adult son said they were the best muffins I have ever made.
the only small change that I made was that I had a half of a peach left and pureed it and used to replace part of the oil. Everything else was as written and I only replaced maybe 1/4 cup of oil but would not have been necessary. They were delicious !!!!
Easy to make. A little different but yummy. I did use 2 peaches, but they didn't quite make 2 cups so I used a nectarine to make up the shortage.
These are delicious! Great consistency and flavor. The batter was thick but they came out perfect. I only made half of the topping and it was enough for 18 regular size muffins that I got from one recipe (normal size cupcake pan). Baked for 25minutes
My family loved it. My husband who hates everything is eating his second one right now. I did add a splash of almond extract and vanilla extract. Also didn’t have any oil or apple sauce so I used equal amount of melted butter.
I made these twice now Easy recipe I Used 2 large peaches and I got 24 muffins with a little batter left over. Good base muffin mix I plan to use apples next time, moist and delicious
Excellent! I halved the recipe since many reviewers said it made too much. Keep an eye on the bake time-they go quickly. I filled 3/4 and they didn't overflow in the oven. I may double the streusel and add more peaches next time but great muffin-not too sweet like some can be. Thank you!
Very good muffins! First time I've ever made muffins. So moist and so delicious! Instead of just using peaches, I also threw in a few plums and apricots. Tangy and sweet. Yum! For added flavor, I put in a 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. Tastes so good even my dad liked it. I will definitely be making this again! Though as a side note I have to tell you that this recipe makes way more batter for 16 muffins as stated. It makes more like 32. Not a problem for me, but just in case anyone else wants to know.
Bomb used a lil less oil
Used fresh peaches and baked them in a silicon cupcake pan. Recipe made a dozen cupcake size and one medium loaf size. They are very good!!
These are so good! Definitely making them in the future! I added more peaches then the recipe says and they turned out so good!
Made these according to recipe with no changes, except adding 1/2 tsp nutmeg. There was really no peach flavor at all, made with fresh off the tree Texas peaches. Don,t think I will make again.
The batter was very dry. I added an extra egg and a spoon of sour cream, and a small amount of belted butter. There was no way to get it out of the mixing bowl without extra moisture. Not sure how they will taste yet.
I made these, they were delicious and they made way more than sixteen. Definitely making them again:)
Turned out great. I used 1/2 the sugar and 1.5 cup old fashioned oats to 1.5 cup flour to add texture and make them more muffin -like. You might have to add more liquid depending on how ripe your peaches are. Yummy
I made it into bread.. looks yummy.
