Peach Cobbler Muffins

Made with fresh peaches, these are the best!

By Karis

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Muffin:
Streusel Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 16 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • Beat white sugar, vegetable oil, and eggs together in a bowl using an electric mixer on medium until creamy. Mix 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl. Gradually beat flour mixture into egg mixture until batter is just combined; fold in peaches. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Mix brown sugar, 2/3 cups flour, butter, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon together in a bowl until crumbly; sprinkle over batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the pans for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.

Cook's Note:

This can also be made as a bread, but will have to bake for 50 to 60 minutes in a 9x5-inch loaf pan.




418 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 54.1g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 42.5mg; sodium 260.5mg. Full Nutrition
