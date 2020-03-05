Disappearing Caramel Apple Bars

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I have been making these for about 10 years and have had many requests for the recipe. They are easy to make and disappear so quickly, if you don't grab one you might miss your chance! Serve immediately or refrigerate. Bars cut more easily if refrigerated first.

By Christina Kloehn

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen bars
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Press cookie dough into the bottom of a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light-golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven and cool completely.

  • Mix cream cheese, brown sugar, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until smooth; fold in cinnamon chips. Spread cream cheese mixture over cooled cookie and layer with apple slices. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar and nutmeg over apple slice layer. Cut into squares.

Cook's Note:

You may also top with chopped nuts or drizzle with melted caramel ice cream topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 26.9mg; sodium 157.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Christina Kloehn
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2013
Love this recipe! So easy to make. And you can change it up a little by adding chopped nuts. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Christina Kloehn
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2013
Love this recipe! So easy to make. And you can change it up a little by adding chopped nuts. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Melissa Goff
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2014
You can NOT have these cookie bars without the caramel drizzle. It's a must as I was told by everyone. Really easy recipe. Everyone enjoyed these. My one child that can't have apples liked the fact I left some bars apple free but sprinkled the spices on top and then drizzled the caramel on it. And the recipe is correct when they disappeared kids were like "where'd the go?!" because they wanted more. Super recipe. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022