The Best Lemon Iced Tea

7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is the best iced tea I've ever tasted. It comes very close to the Good Hostu0026reg; brand we Canadians are used to.

By WANDAREN

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place green tea bags and black tea bags in a 1-gallon glass jar. Pour boiling water over tea bags; steep for 30 minutes.n

    Advertisement

  • Remove tea bags; stir in sugar and lemonade concentrate until dissolved. Fill jar to the top with cold water; stir in lemon juice. Chill in the refrigerator until cold. Serve over ice.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
99 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/01/2022