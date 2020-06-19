The Best Lemon Iced Tea
This is the best iced tea I've ever tasted. It comes very close to the Good Hostu0026reg; brand we Canadians are used to.
Although I live in the South, I’m not a big sweet tea fan. The combination of the lemonade concentrate and the sugar made this a bit too sweet, but that’s a personal taste preference. I think the addition of more fresh lemon juice would brighten the overall flavor.Read More
great for a hot day.
Thanks for this one. I am a Canadian now living in Australia and can't get Good Host Iced Tea … I made this (did cut the sugar to 1/2 cup) and it was amazingly good. Also added juice of a full lemon as I had to use them up!
I used 4 bags of Lipton yellow label tea only, no sugar. 1 can of frozen lemonade and about 8 cups of water. I steeped the tea in 4 cups of water and added 4 cups of cold water. 2 lemons juiced and for me it's perfect. I'm glad I didn't add sugar, there's more than enough in the frozen lemonade. The less sugar, the more refreshing. I will try it with a 2 bags of peppermint tea in addition to the regular tea next time. Just to see what that will taste like.
Oh my! This iced tea is delicious & my all time favourite! It’s always available in my fridge during the summer!
Yummy and refreshing.
