Quick Turkey Peppers

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick dish came out of necessity, in the busy days following our Canadian Thanksgiving. It's simple and yummy.

By Ian

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Halve peppers lengthwise and remove stem, pulp, and seeds; place cut-side up on a baking sheet. Lay 1 slice turkey inside each pepper. Sprinkle chopped onion evenly over turkey. Drizzle 1 teaspoon pesto inside each pepper half. Place a few florets of broccoli into each pepper; cover with shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until peppers are heated through and cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle each pepper with 1 teaspoon grated Parmesan cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 11.4g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 503.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Molly Smith
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2016
I haven't made this yet but know it will be a delicious dinner. Hubs smoked a turkey breast this weekend so I've been looking for different recipes to use it. This will be wonderful prepped frozen and cooked in the crock pot on a day when I'm too busy to cook. I'll get a picture of it for you when I do thanks for the recipe. Read More
