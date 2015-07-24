Quick Turkey Peppers
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 315.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 24.3g 49 %
carbohydrates: 11.4g 4 %
dietary fiber: 3.3g 13 %
sugars: 4.1g
fat: 19.9g 31 %
saturated fat: 12.5g 63 %
cholesterol: 76mg 25 %
vitamin a iu: 2341.3IU 47 %
niacin equivalents: 5.5mg 42 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 30 %
vitamin c: 137.6mg 229 %
folate: 75.5mcg 19 %
calcium: 102.4mg 10 %
iron: 1.4mg 8 %
magnesium: 34.3mg 12 %
potassium: 458.9mg 13 %
sodium: 503.7mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 179.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
