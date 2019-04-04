Canadian Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

Creamy yellow pea soup studded with bits of ham, carrots, celery, and thyme. There is nothing like this one on a cold day! I am a Canadian now living in the US. and cannot get Habitant® soup anymore, so I came up with this version. I think it is as good as the real thing, if not better, because it is homemade.
should be very good. Is similar to the old stand by from my long dead grandmother. I usually add some garlic, bay leaf, and a bit of oregano. sometimes a cube of chicken bouillon. If you sauté the onions and other veg before adding the peas, you can reduce the time by using a pressure cooker for 15 minutes after bringing pot up to 15 pounds of pressure (high) for twelve minutes, and allow pressure to reduce slowly. If the peas are old, you ay need to put pot back on and cook a little longer, but as pot is hot, it wont take long to return to pressure. All in all, however you make it, nothing beats split pea soup on a cold Canadian winter's day. tomorrow I hear, should reach a high of minus 27 C. soup will be on the stove or in the pressure cooker to save electricity.
Omit the salt, that is way too much and ham is already very salty. People can add it in their own bowl if they want more. Obviously you need to leave the ham bone in during the entire cooking process or you will not have any substance or flavour to the stock. I needed almost twice as much water to cover my ham bone, my ham was not that big so I'm not sure about the measurements for this recipe, be forewarned. I used 4 cups of yellow peas (the entire bag). I took my ham bone out after 3 hours, removed what meat was left on it along with the large chunks of ham that had already fallen off. I removed excess fat and roughly chopped and shredded the ham and then returned it to the pot and then added the carrots and let it simmer on low-medium for 45 additional minutes. If you do what the recipe says and add the carrots at the beginning, you risk the soup burning and sticking to the pot because the sugar content in the carrots makes it more likely to stick and burn. Also, diced carrots will nearly disintegrate after cooking for 3 hours. If I had not been paying attention, the soup would have burnt as some peas and carrots had already started sticking to the bottom of the pot even with all of the fat from the ham. I did not use thyme since I don't like it. I used 1 tsp. of cumin instead and skipped the bay leaf as well. I did not add salt as the ham already had a high salt content. I threw in a small handful of peppercorns and removed most of them at the end. I would not use this
should be very good. Is similar to the old stand by from my long dead grandmother. I usually add some garlic, bay leaf, and a bit of oregano. sometimes a cube of chicken bouillon. If you sauté the onions and other veg before adding the peas, you can reduce the time by using a pressure cooker for 15 minutes after bringing pot up to 15 pounds of pressure (high) for twelve minutes, and allow pressure to reduce slowly. If the peas are old, you ay need to put pot back on and cook a little longer, but as pot is hot, it wont take long to return to pressure. All in all, however you make it, nothing beats split pea soup on a cold Canadian winter's day. tomorrow I hear, should reach a high of minus 27 C. soup will be on the stove or in the pressure cooker to save electricity.
Omit the salt, that is way too much and ham is already very salty. People can add it in their own bowl if they want more. Obviously you need to leave the ham bone in during the entire cooking process or you will not have any substance or flavour to the stock. I needed almost twice as much water to cover my ham bone, my ham was not that big so I'm not sure about the measurements for this recipe, be forewarned. I used 4 cups of yellow peas (the entire bag). I took my ham bone out after 3 hours, removed what meat was left on it along with the large chunks of ham that had already fallen off. I removed excess fat and roughly chopped and shredded the ham and then returned it to the pot and then added the carrots and let it simmer on low-medium for 45 additional minutes. If you do what the recipe says and add the carrots at the beginning, you risk the soup burning and sticking to the pot because the sugar content in the carrots makes it more likely to stick and burn. Also, diced carrots will nearly disintegrate after cooking for 3 hours. If I had not been paying attention, the soup would have burnt as some peas and carrots had already started sticking to the bottom of the pot even with all of the fat from the ham. I did not use thyme since I don't like it. I used 1 tsp. of cumin instead and skipped the bay leaf as well. I did not add salt as the ham already had a high salt content. I threw in a small handful of peppercorns and removed most of them at the end. I would not use this
Ah, it's been a long time since I've found a true 5-star recipe. This was very, very good. I was looking for something close to Habitant Pea soup - this was much better, more like what 'ma mere' makes. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect.
My parents were both French Canadians and my mother always made pea soup with the yellow peas. She always said they're sweeter than using green split peas, I agree. I've made this soup in the same way for years whenever I've had a ham bone left over from a holiday. The only difference between my recipe and this one is that I use sweet basil instead of thyme. This is a hearty and satisfying soup.
Good soup recipe. I bought a ham and had a bone to make fantastic broth with. I had cooked the ham bone with herbs, onion, garlic the day before. I already strained the broth and had cut up ham meat in tiny pieces. I then found this recipe. I was able to make it very quickly because I already had a flavorful broth ready. My men gobbled it up so that tells me it was delicious. I just need to disclose that I made broth one day and made soup the next so that could have intensified the flavors? Anyways, I would absolutely make this again. The entire pot was empty in one day as my guys came and went to and from their shift work jobs. I was shocked the next day when I realized the entire pot of soup was all gone. So if you want soup for lunch the next day, set some aside for yourself.
This is a very old recipe that they use in Quebec during the maple syrup season.If you visit one of their sugar shacks during the spring this will be on the menu. My husband's grandmother who is Quebeciose had this recipe from her great grandmother who lived during the 1800's. I would omit the salt becuase it is too strong with the ham bone and I had a packet of chicken stock to my soup but it's good on it's own.
This was without a doubt the best pea soup we have ever had. My husband and I grew up in Québec where pea soup was a staple every Friday. I did cut back on the salt, I only used 3/4 tbs and a full onion. It turned out nice and creamy and extremely tasty. I highly recommend it.
I had a ham hock, but used exacts for the rest of the recipe. A lot of promise here if you omit the salt. This is probably a five star without the salt as it is the perfect consistency and everything smelled great. Also, I only needed 2.5 hours of cooking.
I’ve used this recipe numerous times. I add more liquid, at least another cup or more as needed. This soup is beautiful. Near the end prior to serving, I add a tablespoon or more of vinegar to bring all the flavours together. So simple, so good.
I make this all the time, but use a Smoked Pork Hock in place of the ham bone. I also change the thyme for savory. You are fortunate not to get Habitat Pea Soup, its loaded with salt. I know because I'm a Canadian, and that is one of my Husbands favourites. However I tend to eat a fair bit of the pork hock before it makes it to the soup.
Excellent as written. When I am lazy I use 3 cans Campbell's French Canadian Pea soup and dilute with my ham stock...otherwise I use the same Veg and herbs as in this grand recipe.. omit salt. Boil ham bone for an hour or more with a few roughly cut pieces of onion and celery [garlic if u like] strain broth and use as a concentrated flavor base. use leftover ham chopped and add with veg. I don't saute the meat and veg..cuts down fat. Simmer it all till veg is tender. Takes half the time as the channyharte terrific recipe. Mom used to make it this way to feed kids quicker...Yum!
Great Pea Soup and I like it better than Habitant. I am an American/Canadian living in Canada and this is as good as it gets. Only changes I made are: no added salt, and was out of thyme so added a few different spices. I used Chicken broth rather than water.
This is basically how I have always made it. Excellent, healthy soup. I leave out the celery as I don't care for the flavor, just a personal preference. My biggest problem always is finding yellow split peas. The stores in my area seldom have them on the shelf.
Excellent made overnight in a crockpot (8 hours on low). I used 2 smoked ham hocks, totaling around 3.5 lb with the bones. Howevery I added NO SALT. Ham hocks are usually very salty to begin with. 2 tablespoons of salt would almost certainly make this dish inedible. A typo? Even if it was supposed to say 2 teaspoons, I suggest cooking with no added salt if there is any salt in your ham, and seasoning if necessary after cooking.
This was terrific. Simple too. The only change I made was there was not much meat on my ham bone, so I cut up chucks of leftovover ham - maybe a couple of cups worth - and added that. Served with a cornbread box mix. Yummy.
Great recipe though next time will not use salt with the type of ham we had available it was not needed. Even my boys both enjoyed ! Highly recommend as a kid friendly recipe as well as appealing to adults
Made exactly as written until the end...I like it a little bit thinner so I added more water throughout and at the end. Flavor was still great! I had never used the yellow split peas before and I think it's pretty similar to green but I may not eat them enough to notice a difference. Either way it's enjoyable and I will make this again for sure. Thank you!
I thought the soup was tasty , was a hit with the hubby and kids at the dinner table . ingredients are taken as a guideline not to be used as a cheap insult to some of the sour comments . anyway overall great recipe !!
A good pea soup is a work of love, and this is outstanding! Bay leaves go into nearly every soup or stew I make, so don't skip this. I like more carrots. Some folks like pea soup thick, some thinner; more/less salt, or pepper? Adjust recipe seasonings to your own tastes, obviously. I've made this with a big, smoked turkey leg..awesome. Thin it with water when reheating, if you like. Left overs are great and this soup freezes well too. MAKE THIS PEA SOUP RECIPE! I was impressed.
This is my go to never fail recipe for pea soup. I’m canadian and was partly raised on wonderful Habitant brand pea soup, and this is better. I cut back on the salt, but other than that stay true to recipe. It’s easy to play with if you want to modify it to suit your tastes. Very forgiving.
This is a wonderful recipe. Very easy and makes a ton. I gave it 4 instead of 5 stars because of the salt. WAY too much. Ham is salty and the addition put it over the top. The second time i made it I omitted salt completely, used celery seed instead of celery and tossed in a couple country style pork ribs. Shredded them along with the meat from the ham bone. Very hearty and tasty
Turned out very well, easy soup to make, tastes amazing. I puree it once I take out the ham bone, next time I will def adjust the length of time I pure for. As with any soups, always tastes better next day.....
I would make this again. I don't usually make pea soup but this one is hearty. I guestimated the ingredients. I used a whole onion and used up the celery I had. I measured the spice in the palm of my hand and it all worked out.
I added a couple of potatoes and a smoked pork hock as well as a " ham steak". DELICIOUS.. You could also add a turnip or parsnip which would be good as well. Comfort Food for sure, any time of the year.
This soup turned out great! I didn't have a ham hock and just used smoked ham I had from leftovers. I was worried there wouldn't be enough flavor but it turned out great with tons of flavor. My 1 year old loved it too!
Yes , I added Tyme, lemon juice, marjoram, sugar, nutmeg, parsley flakes. I also added a ham bone from a ham I double smoked. I added some chicken base also. If you never had yellow pea soup, try it. The taste has no relationship to green pea soup. Its a little closer to squash soup. I have made gallons of this stuff. I love the surprised look on peoples faces the first time they try it.
French Canadian Pea Soup! Yayyyyyy! my family has made it this way for generations! Yellow split peas are the ONLY way to go! One tip...... soak the split peas overnight...they 'smush' up much faster & absorb the water you soak them in. Cover them completely. Use up any leftover pcs. of ham + a bone &/or ham hock! Delish!!!
This was great. Made a few minor changes: I forgot to buy yellow peas, so used green, and I actually like the colour better. Didn't have a ham bone, but had leftover bite sized pieces (say a pound or two) in the freezer from our Christmas ham. Used maybe a 1/2 teaspoon of salt at most (plenty comes from the ham). As some others recommended, used 4 cups low sodium chicken broth, 4 cups water. After simmering 2-1/2 hours, I removed about 1/3 of the soup, blended with immersion blender, and poured back in. Simmered for another hour for good measure. Fantastic results - will make this again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2018
Really Good, Used unsalted vegetable broth 4 cups and 4 cups unsalted chicken broth with 3cups water. I like the cut up veggies also added 2cups frozen peas. If you like a thicker broth scope out half the veggies and use a blender to remaining broth.
I think the amount of salt indicated must be wrong. I made this with only half the salt listed and it is still way too salty. The soup is very good but the salt is just too much. I would suggest to others to only add 1/2 to 1 tsp and then add more to taste if necessary.
Absolutely delicious and a close [but better] version of Habitant canned soup. I added a couple of Poblano peppers and a heaping teaspoon of Coleman's dry mustard, but I like my food spicy; not recommended for everyone.
I would have to say this is one of my favorite soups! Having spent a bit of time with people from the Acadian region of northern Maine I grew a deep appreciation for their foods. This recipe allowed me to make something special and delicious from that experience! Thank you! P.S. I cheated and used a ham steak and it made the soup meaty and smoky! I’d eliminate a little salt though due to the extra ham.
Absolutely delicious with a few observations: 1. Many commented on salt so I added none to start, figuring I could always add some later in the process. I don't know whether my ham was saltier than some or if it's just my personal taste - but I never ended up adding any salt and thought the result perfect. 2. I noticed pictures of the finished soup showed some large pieces of carrot that clearly hadn't started three hours earlier as diced carrot. Rather than dicing all four carrots, I sliced one and added it about 45 minutes before the soup was done.
This was FANTASTIC! I wanted to make soup with our leftover Easter ham bone in my Instant Pot. I reduced the salt to 1 Tbsp and used half chicken broth & half water, pressed the Beans/Chili setting (45 mins). I've never tried yellow sweet peas before and it was a nice delicate flavor and texture - will be making this again.
Patricia Keller
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2020
I added a couple of potatoes and a smoked pork hock as well as a " ham steak". DELICIOUS.. You could also add a turnip or parsnip which would be good as well. Comfort Food for sure, any time of the year.
Angela Millard
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2019
I made this tonight with the exception that 8 cups of liquid was homemade chicken and veggie stock, and I added a couple cups of water as it boiled to thin it out a bit. Delicious though. Will definitely make again
I perused several split pea soup recipes, but being a good Canadian, eh, I settled on this one. So glad I did. It was delicious. I did not make any substitutions. Definitely a keeper recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2022
I didn't even have all of the ingredients and it came out great. I used half of a can of Flakes of Ham instead of the ham bone. This is much better than Habitant is now...they now make it in the U.S. instead of Canada and it is just canned soup now.
I ended up with about 10 cups of water to get the consistency I wanted. I added a couple of cloves of garlic and two small potatoes diced with the ingredients. I used a ham bone with a fair amount of ham on it as the base. I also added a dash of Worcester sauce halfway through cooking. Best pea soup ever.
I have always loved pea soup, but my husband had never liked pea soup until I tried this recipe. I followed others advice and did not add salt. I also reduced the peas so that it was not so thick. I am happily adding this to my winter soup list.
Loved it. Thanks. Brought back the taste of the Netherlands that we so much miss after spending so many years living there. I looked around the kitchen and did add some bits and pieces of greens in our fridge; leek from our garden and a small slab of smoked bacon. Thanks so much! Marc
I think you've pretty much nailed it here. This is the real stick-to-your-ribs thing! Well done. I didn't have the ham bone so sub'd chicken stock for half the water. Still very tasty. Didn't use nearly the salt called for - is that a typo?
This soup is AMAZING and so easy it's silly. I used all the ingredients except the bay leaf and thyme (only because I didn't have any) and salt which I added later to taste. I cooked it covered in the crock pot (because I'm lazy) all day on low though I did turn it up to high for an hour in the middle of the day to push it along. I had to add some extra ham at the in the last hour because there was not much on the bone. I didn't add salt till the end only because my dad once made split pea soup with too much salt and I didn't want to face that problem. I set the lid ajar near the end until it hit the consistency I was looking for. So simple, so good, my house smelled heavenly all day long. A real keeper!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.