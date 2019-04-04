Canadian Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

Creamy yellow pea soup studded with bits of ham, carrots, celery, and thyme. There is nothing like this one on a cold day! I am a Canadian now living in the US. and cannot get Habitant® soup anymore, so I came up with this version. I think it is as good as the real thing, if not better, because it is homemade.

Recipe by Chantal Morin

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place split peas, ham bone, carrots, onion, celery, thyme, bay leaf, salt, and pepper into a large pot; pour in water. Bring mixture to a boil and skim off any foam with a spoon. Reduce heat; place a lid on the pot slightly ajar to allow some evaporation. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until peas are tender and soup is thick, about 3 hours.

  • Remove ham bone from soup; strip meat from ham bone, chop meat, and return it to the pot.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute 2 smoked pork hocks or 1 small ham shank for the leftover ham bone.

Adjust thickness of soup by adding a little water to thin or remove broth with a spoon for a thicker soup.

I sometimes use an immersion blender for a quick second to blend the soup, making sure to leave some chunky peas, carrots, celery, and ham.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 995.1mg. Full Nutrition
