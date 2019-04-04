Canadian Yellow Split Pea Soup with Ham

Omit the salt, that is way too much and ham is already very salty. People can add it in their own bowl if they want more. Obviously you need to leave the ham bone in during the entire cooking process or you will not have any substance or flavour to the stock. I needed almost twice as much water to cover my ham bone, my ham was not that big so I'm not sure about the measurements for this recipe, be forewarned. I used 4 cups of yellow peas (the entire bag). I took my ham bone out after 3 hours, removed what meat was left on it along with the large chunks of ham that had already fallen off. I removed excess fat and roughly chopped and shredded the ham and then returned it to the pot and then added the carrots and let it simmer on low-medium for 45 additional minutes. If you do what the recipe says and add the carrots at the beginning, you risk the soup burning and sticking to the pot because the sugar content in the carrots makes it more likely to stick and burn. Also, diced carrots will nearly disintegrate after cooking for 3 hours. If I had not been paying attention, the soup would have burnt as some peas and carrots had already started sticking to the bottom of the pot even with all of the fat from the ham. I did not use thyme since I don't like it. I used 1 tsp. of cumin instead and skipped the bay leaf as well. I did not add salt as the ham already had a high salt content. I threw in a small handful of peppercorns and removed most of them at the end. I would not use this

