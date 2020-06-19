Maple Walnut Ice Cream
A Canadian favorite! This sweet ice cream actually stays soft even after a week.
It is a great ice cream. It did take me three tries to make it right though. The directions say after adding the eggs to heat until thick for 10 minutes stirring constantly. Let me just say that after twice doing that, it doesn't take 10 minutes. Actually 5 minutes or less. Believe me, if you go the full 10 minutes you will get scrambled eggs every time. So 15 eggs later I finally got yummy ice cream.Read More
I have an ice cream machine with a condenser, so I make ice cream often. This recipe is a little labor intensive, but the result was a soft, silky texture with maple candy coated walnuts. - Perfect! I pan toasted the walnuts because it was hot outside, and I boiled down my grade A maple syrup to get a darker, thicker liquid like grade C. The only issue was that the custard was ready after 5 minutes instead of 10. Constant stirring is a must.
I made this a couple of weeks ago used hickory nuts( yes I said hickory ) because I'm not a fan of walnuts. Just an FYI hickory nut are so good very mild in flavor and similar to pecans in taste. The next time I make this I will omit the nuts all together!! You see I'm French Canadian and I'm just a mapleholic! I don't need nuts in my ice cream just the pure maple taste is really all I want. I will just add the maple syrup that is used for the wet nut part w/o nuts! I'm sure it will taste great and I'm going to double up the batch! No wonder I go through 5 gallons a yr! :)
Very tasty maple flavor. I like that it uses real maple syrup. I didn't use all of the nut mixture as it was a little too much for the amount of ice cream. Next time I may cut it in half.
Does not even COMPARE to store bought! the amount of custard didn't look like enough for the ice cream maker but once the wet walnuts are added it almost overflows! If you have a kitchen aid attachment ice cream maker it never gets to the "clicking" stage to let you know it's ready...I just stopped after 20 mins...
Using maple sugar for the nuts instead of syrup makes an easier mixin.
This was fabulous, creamy and intense but not cloyingly sweet. I had trouble getting the walnuts to toast at 275. I eventually threw them in a frypan. Next time I will up the temp in the oven. I used a medium amber maple syrup from a local farm in Quebec and the richer flavor worked perfectly.
Rich and creamy with the perfect balance of maple and walnut. I use agave nectar instead of corn syrup, which adds a nice nutty note. To prevent curdling of the custard, (i) heat your saucepan before putting the milk and sugar mixture into it and, (ii) after slowly pouring the tempered egg yolks in, stir and cook until steam rises and turn off heat; (iii) let the saucepan sit on the burner for 75 seconds (always stirring) before straining into the cream; and (iv) put mixture into the ice bath. Mine is better than Molly Moon’s.
I wish I had read the reviews first, but I was in a hurry! I agree with others - the cooking only takes about 5 minutes and I got scrambled eggs the first time also. Enjoy!
so, so so, good. used all organic half and half and did not add the corn syrup. the wet walnuts make it more divine!
Delicious! I also cooked custard too long, but strained it and it was fine. I left out the corn syrup. I added a pinch of smoked salt to the wet walnuts, we loved it!!!
These direction are written horribly.
Ok so I have made this once and it was so good I'm at it again within 2 weeks.
Really delicious!
The custard is delicious. I grew up in maple syrup country. My suggestions: 1/4 cup more of Maple Syrup, that is, use one full cup. Maybe a bit more. The flavor was good, but not truly maple. Don't reduce it below 3/4 cup. I feel there are too many nuts. Will reduce to one cup the next time. Make sure your walnuts are fresh. After returning the egg-cream mixture to the pot, be very careful to NOT boil the mixture. 5 minutes is probably enough.
Amazing! A lot of work (for ice cream) but worth it!
This is exceptional! If you love maple, you will love this ice cream. It's pure maple heaven.
Sounds phenomenal. Make a lot of homemade ice cream and plan on ttaking this to take to a dinner party. One question is it calls for 2 tablespoons of vinegar but does not tell you in tthe ddirections to add it so am leavingit out. NNever heard of vinegar in an ice cream recipe.
This ice cream was fabulous! I am making it again for Thanksgiving. Can't wait for my guests to taste it!
Very creamy, not to sweet. Will definitely make this again
What little taste I had so far was good, but the ice cream never thickened enough to call ice cream. I chilled a full 2 hours but I don't think I let the nuts cool enough and I added them too early to the ice cream so I think in hind sight it warmed the ice cream too much. I put end result in the freezer and waiting to try today.
Delicious!
I agree with others, 10 minutes is way too long!! The first batch gave me scrambled eggs, it actually takes less than 5 minutes for the custard to thicken.
Complicated, time consuming & just ok.
Amazing flavour! I toasted my walnuts in cast in the oven then finished stovetop with the syrup and a bit of butter. I used 50/50 heavy and table cream instead of milk (what I had on hand) and divided into recipe measures for directions. I did not add the corn syrup at all and it was plenty sweet enough. The custard was ready between 5-6 minutes (stir constantly!) and I didn't bother straining. Texture was really good. I will make this again for sure!
