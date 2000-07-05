Mom's Good Cinnamon Rolls

I love the dough of this recipe (it always works), but I don't follow the directions for assembly. This is what I do: First, I add a tsp or so of vanilla to the dough for some extra flavour. I put it in with the water. Once it's kneaded, I put it in a metal bowel and into a warm oven (about 250F) that has been turned off with a wet towel over the top and let it rise for the 40 minutes. Then I divide the dough in half. I roll out each half, slather it in butter and a generous amount of brown sugar (probably 1 cup per half). I sprinkle it with cinnamon, roll it up from the long end and cut each half of the dough into 12 slices (this way I get 24 rolls). I put them in 2 greased 9x13 pans. If I want extra gooey yumminess I make a mixture of 1/3 cup melted butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tbsp corn syrup and 1 cup pecan halves (this much for EACH pan) and pour that in the bottom of the pan before putting the rolls in. I reheat the oven to 250 while I do all that, turn it off and cover the pans again with a wet towel. 40 minutes later they're usually nice and large. I pull them out, preheat the oven to 350 and bake the 30 minutes.