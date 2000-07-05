Mom's Good Cinnamon Rolls
I watched mom make these rolls when I was young and have always loved how easy they are to make!
This was a very good recipe. My 4 tips: 1.) Roll out one big log and cut it into individual rolls; It's much easier. 2.) I always use a pizza cutter (the wheeled tool) to slice the dough strips. 3.) I got 12 huge rolls out of the recipe this way, using a 9 x 13" pan. Your quantity will vary depending on how thin you roll out the dough, how many strips/rolls you cut out of the dough, and what size pan you use. 4.) The filling listed is not nearly enough to flavor all of this dough! For the filling, I mixed together 1 cup white granulated sugar, 1 cup brown sugar, about 3 tablespoons of cinnamon, and some chopped nuts, and added that to the buttered dough, then rolled up the strips to form rolls.Read More
update to my review: They were okay. I liked the last two batches I've made better: Cinnamon rolls II was great and Cinnamon rolls III was also really good. These just seemed... well, meh. The dough was quite firm, not soft like the other two I made. Maybe it was user error and I"ll try this one just once more, in a few days.Read More
I'm giving this a 5 for the dough!!! These turned out AWSOME!! A few adjustments were...I used milk intsead of water and I put 2 tsp. vanilla in the egg/oil mixture.(it makes the dough a little more flavorful...less like plain bread. I did these as a big rolled out "sheet" and smeared soft butter before my cinnamon/sugar. I keep a tub of sugar/cinnamon/flour that I use for my cinnamon rolls and fruit pies.(1/2 C. brown sugar, 3/4 C. white sugar, 1/4 C. flour, and 4 TBS. cinnamon...the four helps keep your filling inside the cinn. rolls, and works to thicken the juice in your fruit pie) These are also great if you spread diced apples on the dough before you roll it up...YUM!!
while the dough of this recipe is good (rises well, light), the essential part, sugar and cinnamon, are not enough. if you want the normal cinnamon buns that are sticky sweet, you'll need to increase the sugar plus add a drizzle frosting after baking. if you want something more bready with a hint of cinnamon and sugar, don't make any changes.
Using previous suggestions, these are the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had (I think even better than pillsbury! For the filling I used 1 cup sugar, 1 cup brown sugar and 3 T cinnamon. I also rolled out one big rectangle and rolled it up and cut off slices. It filled 2 pie plates full. I also drizzled on a confectioner sugar/milk topping when they were still warm. The dough can sit over night in the fridge in place of the 40 minutes if you wish.
Great recipe. I took the suggestion to just roll the dough out, then spread the cinnamon sugar mix over it, roll up, then cut. Definitely use brown sugar. One thing might be to sprinkle crushed butter (or regular) pecans on top. Also, a GREAT drizzling glaze that adds a little more flavor is a mix of 1 Cup Confectioner's sugar, 1 Tablespoon margarine or butter (softened), and 1 Tbsp milk, stirred together then just drizzled over rolls after taking them out of the oven.
Dough was light though very sticky. Taste was kinda plain. I made this recipe a second time putting brown sugar at the bottom of the 9x13 pan I also added brown sugar to the cinnamon/sugar mixture. Gave it a lot more flavor. recipe made 12 very large bows! Next time I'll try to roll out the dough. Very good recipe over all
Yum! Yum! Yum! I just made these for my family and they love them!!! I did follow other peoples advise and use more sugar, added brown sugar and nuts. I will most definately be making these again. Thank you Shanna for the wonderful recipe!!!
These are AWESOME!! I made them on a cold afternoon for my kids as a warm treat when they came home from school. The few ends that didn't have much filling in, i used a small muffin tin and baked them taht way, they turned out great too. AWESOME recipe and a sure keeper!!!
Excellent! My first experience with a bread-like thing and I was a little scared. But it came out great. My two year old loves to help in the kitchen and for some reason kneading the dough was the coolest thing in the whole world today! I did add a little sugar to the dough, but we like everything sweet here!
This was very good but time consuming I suggest that you make the dough the night before and knead it on parchment paper for easy clean up. And I put cream cheese frosting on top like Pillsbury rolls
Easy. A belly warming experience that also leaves your nose happy.
I love the dough of this recipe (it always works), but I don't follow the directions for assembly. This is what I do: First, I add a tsp or so of vanilla to the dough for some extra flavour. I put it in with the water. Once it's kneaded, I put it in a metal bowel and into a warm oven (about 250F) that has been turned off with a wet towel over the top and let it rise for the 40 minutes. Then I divide the dough in half. I roll out each half, slather it in butter and a generous amount of brown sugar (probably 1 cup per half). I sprinkle it with cinnamon, roll it up from the long end and cut each half of the dough into 12 slices (this way I get 24 rolls). I put them in 2 greased 9x13 pans. If I want extra gooey yumminess I make a mixture of 1/3 cup melted butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tbsp corn syrup and 1 cup pecan halves (this much for EACH pan) and pour that in the bottom of the pan before putting the rolls in. I reheat the oven to 250 while I do all that, turn it off and cover the pans again with a wet towel. 40 minutes later they're usually nice and large. I pull them out, preheat the oven to 350 and bake the 30 minutes.
Excellent recipe...I did make a couple revisions. Like other reviewers I increased the sugar topings to 1 c both brown & white sugar and 3 tbls cinnamon. I also rolled out the dough into one big piece and then put the toppings on, then sprinkled chopped pecans on it. I then rolled into one big log and then sliced them into 12 rolls. Next time I plan on spreading butter on before I sprinkle the sugar & nuts on.
EXCELLENT!! What a great and easy recipe! My son wanted homemade cinnamon rolls for his 5th birthday breakfast, so I decided I would not fake him out by serving Pillsbury ones...hahaha! I made this recipe with whole wheat flour (that is what I keep on hand) instead of white. I used 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of brown sugar and 3 tablespoons of cinnamon for the "filling". I let the dough rise for 4 hours the first time, because after 40 min, it had not risen where I thought it should be. I rolled out into a big square, sprinkled on filling then rolled up into a log, then cut into 15 slices. I put in 9 x 13 pyrex as 3 rolls of 5 and let rise for another 4 hours, then baked. They were light and fluffy and excellent! I will make these again for my 3 kids on weekends. Just takes time, but the smiles I get are worth it!
These cinnamon rolls were delicious! They took a little while to wait, but that is mostly due to waiting for the dough to rise and not actual work. The time allowed me to clean my kitchen while we waited so there is nothing wrong with that! One of the reasons that we liked it so much was because the dough wasn't as sweet as some cinnamon rolls are. I thought maybe the next time I make them I would put some kind of glaze/frosting on them, but my husband said that he really liked the way they are now, so we'll see. And these made about 18 huge rolls, and I can't even imagine how big they would be if they were only cut into twelve pieces like the recipe states. That was the only change that I made to the recipe, and thought that they were perfect. Thank you for sharing your recipe with us!
wowowowow!! i loved these! they were sooooo goood! perfect. i made them randomly one day, and im not the best cook, but i like to do it. i mixed the dough in a bread maker then let it rise in a bowl. the dough was really sticky but it was well worth the effort, flaky sweet goodnes!!i highly recomend!!!!!!!!!!
what a wonderful recipe! I've made many cinnamon rolls over the years but this by far one of the easiest recipes I have used. I did increase the amount of fillings and substituted brown sugar for the white. Very delicious! Thank you!
Great recipe, pretty simple to make. I have to agree with the previous review. I buttered the dough made a log and sliced it. I got 18 rolls. The are really large. When I make this again I think I would make the log longer so that I can get more rolls.
I did like most others and went with brown sugar and more of it. Because it's Thanksgiving, I have eggnog in the fridge so I used it instead of water, actually Cinnamon Eggnog. And, since it is for Black Friday morning at work, I made it "grab and gobble" style. I sprinkled brown sugar, cinnamon, walnut mixture in bottom of bundt pan. Tore off small pieces of dough and balled them up and lined the pan, then covered with melted butter and sugar mixture, then repeated a couple of times until the dough was gone. Let it rise some more and baked. Inverted it on a plate for grabbin' and gobblin'.
These are great and not too difficult to make. I did follow some of the previous viewers suggestions and added way more cinnamon and sugar to the filling and rolled it out as one log and then cut the rolls. Also, I added powdered sugar/milk glaze to the tops when they cam out of the oven.
This turns out beautiful. I added the extra brown sugar, cinnamon and flour mixture. I used my own icing and they were gone in a flash, my family has requested I make these every Sunday.
LOVED IT!-I substituted the oil for apple sauce, but then used oil on the table and my hands when kneading to prevent stickines-Awesome, A definite keeper!
This recipe was awesome! Using the electric mixer to really combine the ingredients was perfect. I use honey as my sugar and it worked perfect!! I also melted 1/4 c. butter, 1/3 c. brown sugar, and 1/2 c. milk to pour into the bottom of the pan. Added pecans on top of that, let it rise during the night, put it in before church and it was by far the best cinnamon rolls ever! I also made plain bread out of the dough. wonderful!!!!
This makes a great cinnamon bun bread for the rolls, was very happy with the results, nice fluffy soft rolls, turned out massive! i ended up making 18 large rolls out of this, i froze 10 and baked 8. for the inside i used 1cup white sugar and 1cup brown sugar and 2tbsp cinnamon and rubbed the dough with 1/2 cup of butter so it would stick. turned out really well. ITS not a sticky bun if thats what your looking for i would take the filling from a sticky bun recipe and add it to this dough recipe and there yeah go it would make amazing sticky buns :)
These were very good rolls. The last time I made them I used brown sugar instead of white and we liked them better that way. I'm making these again today-great wintertime treat.
You're mama stuck her foot in this recipe.... I just made the dough before leaving to take my kids to the park. When I came back the dough looked amazing. I rolled out the dough and placed them in the oven. 20 mins later... voila! Cinnamon Perfection!! Now I actually did put marscapone cheese in the middle before I added the sugar cinnamon filling. My son actually said they tasted like something we'd buy at Panera bread. I loved this recipe. I will use it from now on. Thanks for sharing!!!
This is the first cinnamon roll recipe i have ever made but its the best i have ever tasted!
I just made these and, though I haven't cooked them (I got them to the point where they are doubled and in the pans and stuck them in the fridge for tomorrow morning), and the dough was a DREAM to work with! I read the reviews and, though I didn't increase the amount of sugar in the rolls, I did do half brown sugar, half white sugar, tons of cinnamon and a dash or four of nutmeg. I made the full recipe and got two 9" cake pans full of smaller cinnamon rolls (I like thinner cinnamon rolls...you get more cinnamon and sugar per bite). Thank you so much for the recipe! I will be making this again and again and again!
SOO good. Same recipe my mom uses. However, what I've found to be the most effective way to cut the log is to use fishing line or thread. Cutting really scrunches the rolls up. If you make one long log, then wrap fishing line underneath in sections and cross the top as if you were tying a knot, it cuts much more smoothly.
This was my very first attempt at making home made cinnamon rolls. It was truley successful! This recipe took me back to my childhood when my mom used to baked these early in the morning. There are even great left over!!!
I've tongue-in-cheekingly renamed this recipe: "CinnaKnots". :o) I made this recipe for a pot-luck reception at my church. Instead of making 12 great big knots I cut the slices smaller and ended up making 55 small knots. I do however, have a few complaints about this recipe: 1) the dough is really sticky and I had a terrible time kneading it. My heavy duty mixmaster was labouring. 2) the dough is somewhat bland even after I doubled the sugar and added cinnamon. 3) The cinnamon sugar wouldn't stick to the knots so I ended up dipping the tops into a little bit of milk then rolling them in the cinnamon sugar (which BTW consisted of white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg). They came out nice and crunchy but it tasted like something was missing. I think next time I make this I'll use more sugar (maybe brown) and more spices.
This is the best cinnamon roll recipe ever. This is the most moist and chewy dough. Served with cream cheese icing. Yum!
I just made these cinnamon rolls, and they turned out amazingly well. I did change a few things though. I made a half recipe which actually made 13 good size rolls. I baked them in a 9-in cake pan. I used sugar, vanilla sugar, and powdered sugar with plenty of cinnamon. I also added a simple milk and powdered sugar glaze when they came out of the oven. There were irresistibly good! I would definitely recommend this recipe!
I made the original and then split the dough and used brown sugar in the rest of the dough and spread a light layer of butter on the when I rolled it out to make sugar and cinnamon mixture stick. I also increased the amount of sugar and cinnamon and they turned out so moist and so good. My husband liked the one with butter and more sugar. AWESOME!!
very delicious and easy to make. Got rave reviews from everyone.
Great dough. A little less flour needed so do add by the 1/2 cup as instructed till its a good consistency. Shortening (melted) may be substituted for oil
Absolutely great!!!!! Fast and easy and tastes like the ones that take all day to make. The only thing I changed was I used brown sugar with the cinnamon. Everyone who want to try this recipe do not hesitate!
Overall, we really enjoyed these hearty rolls. I do wish I would have read the other reviews and used more to sweeten them. I will next time.
This was a very good recipe i did use more cinnamon sugar mixture, i also spread a thin layer of butter on the dough when it was rolled out to make it extra googey. I will use this recipe again.
These were great! The dough was easy to make, easy to work with and produced soft cinnamon rolls!
Wonderful recipe. I made a milk, powder sugar, and vanilla icing for the top. The more cinnamon added the better!
This is a very good recipe!! First time I have made cinnamon rolls, it was easy and Yummy!!! I did add a lot more cinn. & sugar when rolling the dough into a log shape, and cut with thread. This recipe made 3 pie plates full... a HUGE batch, I made them a bit bigger than the 'pillsbury' tube rolls.... next time I will make a 1/2 batch.... Thanks for the yummy recipe
Dough is awesome, this just needs icing - cuz that's what I prefer. Otherwise, easy & yummy.
So yummy!! The dough raised so well, it was perfect. I think next time I might add some vanilla to the dough like others suggested. And I used WAY more sugar and cinnamon than called for. I didn't measure any of the filling, just spread soft butter, white sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon all over the rolled out dough till it looked covered enough. But the dough was perfect! Thanks so much
Great for older kids to make for their parents as a suprise breakfast in bed!
This is the first time I have given a recipe online five stars! Absolutely the best recipe (cinnamon rolls) out there!! I took the advice of one review and added brown sugar, nuts, butter and milk to the bottom of the pan while rising....they rised beautifully and quick too! Thank you! Thank you!
These cinnamon rolls are soooooo good. They rose really well and the dough was very easy to work with. I did used the suggestions given by the other who reviewed this recipe.
Wow, Just what we were in the mood for! These we're very tasty served with butter. I will make these again.
Not as soft or gooey as I would've liked. Definitely needed more cinnamon so I added a bunch more. It was also hard to get the cinnamon mixture to stick to the dough making it hard to roll up. These were "okay" cinnamon rolls. Not anything special, but were still somewhat tasty.
My goodness!!! These were soooo yummy! I have made my share of cinnamon buns in my day and these are set apart for a few reasons: One- they last a few days without drying up! I have made so many recipes that are great when the come out if the oven, but the next day are as dry as a crouton! Yuck. Two- they rise up so nicely! When I baked them they were billowing over the sides of the pan like a sweet sugary cloud... Mmmmm... Finally I did make a few small adjustments including a few shakes of vanilla extract and almost double the sugar and cinnamon filling.. And then I smothered them in a fluffy cream cheese frosting.. I will point out the technique is a little beginner, it is much more efficient to roll the dough out brush with milk and add the suggested filling... Roll into a log and cut into slices to make each bun. Overall this I a great recipe I will make again! Is there anything else to say?
Was SOOOOOOO Easy to make!!!! There was some problems with the taste, I would suggest adding some sugar to the batter. I rolled out the dough and filled it with a mixture of brown suger, sugar and cinnamon, but it did not help the taste. So, maybe a different type of filing and some vanilla may help. Overall, I loved the dough itself because it was so fluffy and worthwhile. I'd give it more then 5 stars, this is such a great recipe!!! Thanks so much for sharing!!
My famole lost a cookbook so we found this. It wais prfikt!
I gave this recipe only three stars because the recipe, without any modifications, is not great as a cinnamon roll recipe. However, I didn't rate it any lower because the dough is excellent for cinnamon rolls the way I make them. I made the dough, as per the recipe's instructions. I agree with others who have said to make sure you let it rise twice. I added butter, brown sugar, and plenty of cinnamon as filling. I also brush the rolls with butter before I bake them. Then, I add a cream cheese frosting (from the "Clone of a Cinnabon" recipe) to the warm rolls. In short, this recipe alone is not the goey, sweet cinnamon roll that I am used to. This recipe does, however, make a great dough! The dough itself doesn't need to be overly sweet if you are adding a lot of sweet to it like I do!
These are great! I did make them into rolls rather than knots. I also followed the advice of others and increased to 1 c. sugar, 1 c. brown sugar and 3 tbsp cinnamon for the filling. They are huge cinnamon rolls; next time I'll probably split the dough in half and make 24. We'll see; the huge rolls are great also!
I dont know what i did wrong mine turned out very hard. Maybe they did not rise correctly. I did add more sugar to the middle like others sugggested. I think next time i will cook them all in a 9x13 cake pan it seems like the ones on the outside of the pie dish were the hardest and i used 3 pie dishes. I am hopeing they will soften a little overnight with a peice of bread in there with them.
I made these this morning and they turned out good but not great. The dough was the right consistancy but they lacked in sweetness. Next time I will add more white sugar to the dough I think and also some white sugar on top of the butter. The dough was very sticky when I went to roll it out and knead and I ended up having to use about another 1/2 cup of flour just to get it workable.
I have never worked with yeast so I searched for an easy recipe and let me tell you, this is it! My 10 year old daughter and I made these cinnamon rolls and they turned out perfect! They rival the cinnamon rolls I have had at a local bread shop in my town. The only changes I made was to add a bit of vanilla to the bread dough mix, rolled out the dough to a large rectangle shape, spread it with one tablespoon of good butter, added the cinnamon/sugar, rolled into a tight log and slice into 1 inch wheels, which I placed into a cake pan. After cooling the rolls, I slathered them with a vanilla glaze I found on this site (pretty good in a pinch). These were delightfully, light, and very delicious. We will definitely make these rolls again. Thank you, Marsha, for sharing your mother's cinnamon roll recipe.
The dough was awsome! I proofed the dough a little longer than I was supposed to and ended up making 2 dozen rolls which cooked in about 20 mins. I also made a sticky sauce for one of the batches, the other batch I will frost as has been suggested.
I MADE THESE YESTERDAY;AND MY FAMILY LOVED THEM; VERY EASY TO MAKE ;AND IN NO-TIME AT ALL YOU GOY GREAT CINNAMON ROLLS; SO THANKS ALOT;
This is a very good recipe. Kinda takes me back to when my mom made cinnamon rolls for Christmas Day. She did something different when it came to rolling them out. She would roll out a section, then butter the dough then add brown sugar, then cinnamon then roll them up & then cut them about 1" and repeat this til the dough was used up. Once your pan is full, you can add more Brown sugar & cinnamon to the top. She would let them raise overnight & pop them in the oven when she got up. So that after we opened presents we could have a snack. Those were wonderful days growing up. So I'm starting this tradition too. Happy Eatings!
this recipe was easy & fun to make. i like the fact that you don't have to fuss with butter or use up all your milk to get a great tasting roll. i thought the sugar content was fine, but even though the roll was moist inside, i didn't think it was gooey enough. so... in the future, i'd roll these guys up like regular cinnamon rolls & fill them with some sort of cinnamon/sugar butter paste. maybe even one more pat of butter on top before baking. once out of the oven i'd top them with a nice helping of frosting. mmmm. oh, i'd also shrink the size of these guys. they turned out HUGE, which i think makes them less gooey...
I found this recipe and had my husband try making them. He loved the recipe and how they turned out. I love them. We added raisins & craisins to ours and topped with cream cheese frosting(1 stick butter, 2 cream cheese packages, 1cup powder sugar,and splash or 2 of vanilla-now blend)
Added more cinnamon and sugar because of the reviews that stated the dough was a little bland. I did want a gooey sticky type cinnamon...and this was not. I do think I will continue to look for a recipe that better suits our tastes. Thanks for the post.
I made these 2 days ago and they're still moist! However, I did have to add a bit more water and oil (just a few drops) to the dough because it ended up being a bit dry. I put butter before putting the cinnamon mixture (I added nutmeg and brown sugar as well) and then rolled them and I also put butter and more of the mixture to the tops. I also took the advice of another baker's post about putting the cinnamon mixture on the bottom of the pan as well. They came out very nicely and am thinking about adding orange zest/juice for the next time and an orange flavored icing as well...although it is fine without the icing! Thanks for the recipe!
This was my first time making dessert for my in-laws and it went so well! My adjustments: Instead of making knots, I made the usual rolls by filling a long piece of the dough with a mixture of sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon, and then rolled the dough and cut each piece off. I also made it with brown sugar instead of white. Even my husband, who doesn't particularly like desserts loved this and requested more (a rarity, I assure you). It was a terrific treat without being too sweet.
These were great! I rolled the dough out, added melted butter, cinnamon and sugar and sliced them up. It made over 20 large cinnamon rolls. So many I had to share with family and friends!
My husband made cinnamon rolls from this recipe but rolled out one log instead of individuals. We also added brown sugar to the middle filling. However, I'm not sure how he did it but we got 24 rolls using the original yielding recipe and after rising twice for about an hour each the rolls were already larger than the palm of his hand. Once they were put in the oven they still doubled again in size. Suffice it to say, these cinnamon rolls are HUGE and VERY delicious! This is one recipe I will use again and again and even pass along to my friends and family. :)
This was by far the BEST cinnamon roll recipe ever! I made these for breakfast on Christmas...they were a big hit and were gone quickly! Thank you! I used a cream cheese frosting for them...they were HEAVENLY!
I found these to be 'ok'...not the rich flavor I was looking for. I followed someone else's suggestion and added vanilla to the batter. Also, made filling with cinnamon and brown sugar and frosted with cream cheese frosting. Those changes didn't make much improvement. Would not make again.
I've never baked any sort of rolls before. I managed these and they were delicious for a brunch. My husband even brought the leftovers to work for his employees. I did follow the changes of adding more filling and some glaze. Great recipe!
Great shape large amount! Really good I added some vanilla extract and brown sugar to the insides and it made it amazing! I recommend
Need more sugar cinnamon otherwise good recipe
This is somewhat time consuming because you have to let the dough rise 2x. This recipe is pretty good, but with A few modifications recommended by others, it turned out great! Tips: 1. Incorporate 2 tsp Vanilla in mix at the beginning just after adding the water, 2. Heat oven to 250 degrees, turn oven off , wet a dish towel & drape it over bowl, put it in oven for the 40 minutes. 3. Roll out 1 big rectangle approximately 20” long by 13 —15” wide. 4. Instead of small amount of white sugar with cinnamon, mix 3/4 cup brown sugar, 3/4 cups white sugar , 3 tablespoons cinnamon. Slather dough with butter, then sprinkle mixture on top. Roll together and cut 15 1” slices. Place in 10x14 Pyrex or similar baking pan. Let rise in oven again (just like above) and then bake. 5. This definitely needs icing! After it comes out of the oven let it cool a little bit ( warm but not hot), mix together 1 cup confectioners sugar, 1tsp Vanilla, 1/4 cup softened cream cheese with about 2 Tble milk and drizzle on top.
I made the recipe as is. Taste was okay, but not great. Also there are no instructions on how to make top glaze. Rolls came out dry. Might be a good start for modifying a recipe.
Made these and they turned out great - made it in one of log/ roll and used dental floss to cut each roll - I also put melted butter after I rolled it out just before I added the sugar cinnamon mixture -
I made these exactly as written, except I found an icing recipe and added that as topping. What an incredible hit they were. It was a birthday weekend for one out family members, which is what have me the idea to make them, but really, they aren't difficult or fussy at all to put together. If you've ever baked with yeast or kneaded dough, this recipe will be a breeze. And your kitchen will smell like heaven. Will be making this one many more times, and not just for birthdays!!
I added vanilla into the batter with the eggs and used a spatula to spread butter onto the dough before I put the cinnamon/brown sugar. I let them rise for an extra hour too before I baked them.
they delicious and only 40 min to rise! They come out huge and soft. I absolutely have found my new cinnamon recipe!
One tip for cutting the dough. Use string! Place the string under the dough, then wrap it around and pull on opposition side and it cuts it perfectly
Delicious recipe, and I like the lower sugar level, so you can put syrup or very sweet icing on top-its perfect. I follow the recipe. I also roll out one big piece and cut after I make a log. Very easy.
Doubled the cinnamon filling; turned out great! Will make these again.
i love this recipe so much.. the dough is so soft and fluffy. thank you for sharing the recipe
These were ok, but they're not standard cinnamon rolls. Rolling out the rolls as individual ropes and then running through cinnamon and sugar doesn't leave the end result very cinnamon-y. Since they also don't have icing, I chose to top them with melted butter and additional cinnamon sugar before baking. The dough was very easy to work with, but a little on the salty side. They were fine, but I would go with another recipe next time.
I've made these several times now. I sub brown sugar in the filling.
Excellent dough recipe - I have made this several times now and use bread flour. We like cinnamon rolls more on the “bready” side, so works great. I also roll out the dough in a rectangle, spread with butter and sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar. I use the cinnamon roll icing on this website - we don’t want too much sweet, so one batch is enough.
This is a pretty good r cope. I added more flour because the suggested amount made for a very sticky dough. I just added more until it looked like a nice dough. I love the texture of this dough....very nice. I rolled my dough out into logs and cut it. I also pit sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon on the inside. I will definitely make this recipe again.
These cinnamon rolls are very good. I replaced the vegetable oil with melted butter and doubled the amount of sugar/cinnamon filling. I did roll out the dough and generously applied brown sugar & cinnamon after I covered the rolled-out dough in melted butter. After I rolled it up, I cut the rolls about 1" thick. Baked at 350F for 20 minutes, then lowered oven temp to 325F and cooked another 14 minutes. Once cooled, I frosted them with a version of buttercream (1 stick of butter, 2.5 cups powder sugar, a pinch of salt, 1 tsp vanilla, and 3-4 tbsp. of milk). Overall, very good and I will definitely make again!
Not bad dough at all, though halving the recipe still produces a rather obscene amount of it. Added a simple icing to it afterwards, and it all came together pretty well.
After reading the reviews I made a couple changes. I used half milk half water. Rolled into log and cut into about an inch and half slices. Using a cup of white sugar a cup of brown sugar and about two tbsp of cinnamon.
The cinnamon rolls were okay, but not as sweet as I was hoping for.
Thanx for a great stroll down memory lane! My mom would make one pan of the ‘cinnamon’ rolls (no brown sugar or nuts) maybe add ‘icing’ but maybe not. The other pan full was called ‘Carmel nut rolls’ made with lots of brown sugar, cinnamon & nuts along with butter, cinnamon, brown sugar & nuts in bottom of the pan too, sooo yummy on top when turned out of the pan a few minutes after came out of the oven! Hard to pick a favorite.
I have made this several times and the dough is awesome. I roll it out and spread it with butter and a sugar/brown sugar/cinnamon mixture, as mentioned in the other reviews, and we love them. I get compliments and requests for more every time. I 100% recommend the recipe for the dough, it is easy and delicious.
I made this recipe I added chopped pecans and used brown sugar with extra cinnamon. My family and neighbors loved them .
As with other reviewers, I rolled this into a log and sliced it. However, I let the dough rise twice - once for forty minutes right after mixing and then for twenty minutes after I got them on the pan. I also made a thin butter cream frosting that I poured on right after the pan came out of the oven. They were amazingly fluffy and just plain enormous. This recipe yielded 19 gigantic rolls! I will definitely make these again.
Just like others said, great yeast recipe, and like others, I made some changes. I made a butter paste with cinnamon, sugar and 2 sticks of soft butter. I doubled the amount of sugar and tripled the amount of cinnamon. I will use brown sugar addition next time. The frosting I used was the cinnamon roll cream cheese frosting on here. 1 8 oz. cream cheese, 1 stick butter, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 TBS milk and 3 cups powdered sugar. It was perfect for the rolls.
These were awesome!
These came out beautifully. I made a vanilla glaze to top them with and they were perfect with just enough sweetness for our family. We made a smaller batch (6 servings) and I used an 8 X 8 pan in our convection oven (which reduced the cooking time to 22 minutes). This was a simple recipe with great results. Thank you! We will use again.
I'm always trying new recipes! I needed to make my brother a batch of cinnamon rolls they are his favorThese baked up beautifully! They are Delicious! For the filling I used a cup of brown sugar mixed with 3tbs of butter yummm nice and gooey! I will make these again!
