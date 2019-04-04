Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
I grew up with this chicken and rice casserole recipe. My Grandmother got it from a lady from church at a pot luck a long time ago! She passed it down to my mom and it's always been a family favorite. Quick and easy for school nights, and the leftovers are just as good! You can use less butter on top of course, my Momma and Mamaw always put the full stick on top (gotta love Southern ladies and their butter!)
Gallery
Recipe Summary
There's nothing like an old-fashioned recipe straight from your grandma's recipe box. Need proof? Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole is comfort food incarnate. This simple, affordable, and absolutely irresistible meal will warm you up from the inside out. Learn how to make, store, freeze, and serve this easy chicken and rice casserole:
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole Ingredients
This recipe may be rich in flavor, but it's made with deliciously cheap ingredients. Here's what you'll need:
Chicken Breasts
Use a sharp knife or kitchen shears to cut three boneless, skinless chicken breasts into cubes. You don't have to be too precise, but aim for 1-inch cubes to ensure even cooking.
Water
Liquid (in this case water) is essential to any rice-based recipe, as the rice needs something to absorb during the cooking process.
White Rice
You can't have a chicken and rice casserole without rice! This convenient recipe calls for instant white rice, which is cheap and readily available at any grocery store.
Cream of Chicken Soup, Cream of Celery Soup, and Cream of Mushroom Soup
Like many old-fashioned recipes, this chicken and rice casserole relies on canned soups for rich flavor and creamy texture.
Salt and Pepper
Simple seasonings make Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole a crowd-pleaser for all ages. Of course, you can spice things up a bit to suit your flavor preferences.
Butter
Because doesn't butter make everything better? "You can use less butter on top of course," says recipe creator katiefbenham. "My Momma and Mamaw always put the full stick on top (gotta love Southern ladies and their butter!)"
Variations and Substitutions
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole is fantastic as it is, but it lends itself to substitutions and variations. Here are a few ideas to spark your creativity:
Rotisserie Chicken
To make things even easier on yourself, you can forgo cooking and cubing chicken breasts in favor of adding shredded rotisserie chicken.
Broccoli
Many Allrecipes reviewers suggest adding fresh or frozen broccoli florets to the mix for a pop of color and flavor.
Cheese
Shredded Cheddar cheese is a cheap, easy way to amp up the creaminess factor. If you're in the mood to turn up the heat, consider using Pepper Jack.
How to Store Chicken and Rice Casserole
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days. It's important to thoroughly reheat any dish with rice, as leftover rice can grow a bacteria that causes foodborne illness (even when it's stored in the fridge).
Add a few drops of water to keep the rice moist, then reheat it in the oven or microwave to a piping hot temperature (or at least 165 degrees F). Use a food thermometer to ensure it has reached the proper temperature.
How to Freeze Chicken and Rice Casserole
This cozy casserole freezes well. If you plan to freeze it, cook the recipe in an aluminum pan. Let the casserole cool completely, then cover it with a layer of storage wrap and a layer of aluminum foil. Store in the freezer for up to three months. Thaw in the fridge overnight, then reheat in the oven or microwave.
Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise
"This is an outstanding casserole," raves Paula. "The only change that I made was that I added a cup of shredded sharp Cheddar cheese. The cheese gives it a nice texture."
"I made this exactly as written, with the addition of some frozen chopped broccoli," says Reitha. "It was delicious!!! Can't wait for the leftovers tomorrow!!"
"This is now a go to recipe at our house," according to hervey5. "We are making it tonight and the kids all asked me to double it so there might be some leftovers. Super easy to make and my picky 8-year-old son loves it too!"
Editorial contributions by Corey Williams