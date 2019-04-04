Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole

This recipe deserves the 5 stars. I modified the seasoning as many pointed out the lack of flavor. I know the recipe calls for mixing and pouring in the casserole dish. This is the first thing I changed: I cooked my chicken previously seasoned with 2 crushed garlic cloves,a pinch of both curry powder and paprika, and pepper to taste. I cooked it for about 10 minutes. Then, I proceeded as directed in the recipe replacing the water for low sodium chicken broth. This latter will adjust the salt content and will give flavor to the recipe as opposed to using just water.. I did not have instant rice therefore I used 2 cups of chicken broth in this case for the 1 1/3 cup of rice I used for a yield of 4. I still used the full cream soup cans as directed and added the chicken liquid to the mix. Then, I sprinkled the cooked chicken and pushed it in to cover it with the mix of rice and liquids. I placed the casserole in the oven covered with aluminum foil for an hour. I removed the foil about 15 minutes before the end and kept adding a few more minutes (in sets of 5 minutes) to brown the top and dry a bit of the excess liquid. As I waited for the recipe to set after finishing, I prepared Cheddar Cheese biscuits from this site. The combination is perfect and in regards of the recipe itself the chicken came out tender and moist. The changes may seem like I changed the recipe entirely. It did not. I made up for the blandness that many pointed out. This is mainly caused by the water and la