CJ's Epic Strawberry Banana Smoothie

This is my 13-year-old son's creation. It's perfect on a hot summer day or as an after school treat.

By CarolinaBlonde

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put ice in a blender; add bananas, milk, sugar, strawberries, and vanilla extract. Blend until smooth. Top with whipped topping; blend again until smooth.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 0.9g; cholesterol 1.2mg; sodium 27.5mg. Full Nutrition
