CJ's Epic Strawberry Banana Smoothie
This is my 13-year-old son's creation. It's perfect on a hot summer day or as an after school treat.
Just made this and was told it was better than Wawa's.Read More
This smoothie is definitely epic! It almost broke my Vitamix blender. Why in the world it would not budge, I have no idea? I cut the recipe in half and had to use an additional 1 cup of liquid to blend it. Only change I made was using homemade almond milk and Truvia for the sweetener, which I have done numerous times. It about burned my motor though, for some reason. I tasted it, and like many typical all banana and strawberry smoothies it had that vitamin after taste that is kind of hard to explain. I fixed it by adding about 1/2 orange. The photo of the recipe looks great either way.Read More
DO NOT USE KANE SUGAR other wise great
There is no way that this recipe can make 4 servings. I made half the recipe and got an extremely small portion. Both my banana and strawberries were frozen so I eliminated the ice. I subbed almond milk for the skim milk and added heavy whipping cream in place of the whipped topping to help loosen it a bit since it was so thick. Tasty, but next time I will make the whole recipe for 1 serving.
