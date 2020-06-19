CJ's Epic Strawberry Banana Smoothie

This smoothie is definitely epic! It almost broke my Vitamix blender. Why in the world it would not budge, I have no idea? I cut the recipe in half and had to use an additional 1 cup of liquid to blend it. Only change I made was using homemade almond milk and Truvia for the sweetener, which I have done numerous times. It about burned my motor though, for some reason. I tasted it, and like many typical all banana and strawberry smoothies it had that vitamin after taste that is kind of hard to explain. I fixed it by adding about 1/2 orange. The photo of the recipe looks great either way.

Read More