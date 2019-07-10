Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

I made this for lunch and it was spectacular. The spices were right on. Really, really good!! I cut the recipe in half and added the lemon "to taste". I have made enough recipes with lemon to know that all lemons are different. I added the zest of one lemon and tasted the soup. It was "almost" perfect. I added just a tablespoon of juice after that and it was perfectly lemony, just how we like it. Also, I just added the uncooked orzo to the soup and let it boil for about 8 minutes. We didn't have any left overs. Anyone that isn't familiar with cooking with orzo should know that it does completely soak up the broth where leftovers are concerned, so if you know you are making more than will be eaten, you should make it on the side and add to each bowl; otherwise, the next day there will not be any liquid in the soup left. Delicious and I will be making this again soon!!

