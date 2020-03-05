Nutty Oatmeal Apricot Squares

Rating: 4 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Super easy when made in your food processor. Perfect to take to a summer BBQ!

By ReneePaj

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray bottom and sides of an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Pulse pecans in a food processor until coarsely chopped, 3 to 5 times. Add oats, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt; pulse 3 to 4 times.

  • Sprinkle butter cubes over the top of the flour-oat mixture. Pulse until butter is the size of small peas, 3 to 5 times.

  • Spread 1/2 of oat mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish, pressing down lightly. Spread apricot preserves over oat mixture to 1/4-inch of the edge. Top with remaining oat mixture and press down lightly.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, 35 to 40 minutes. Cool before cutting.

Cook's Note:

To help the preserves spread easier on the raw crust, heat them up for a few seconds in the microwave to loosen them up.

To make without using a food processor, use chopped pecans and instant oats instead of old fashioned and pecan halves. Combine all the ingredients except butter and preserves in a large bowl. Cut in cold cubed butter with pastry blender or fork until the butter is the size of small peas. Proceed with the rest of the recipe as written.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 64.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

PGS
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2014
I have made this twice. My 94 year old dad complained the first time that the top was too crunchy so when I made it the second time I added a little more melted butter to the remaining "crust" and then pressed it into the filling. It came out soft and my dad was very pleased. Read More
Helpful
(2)

Most helpful critical review

It's A New Day
Rating: 3 stars
10/28/2013
I followed the recipe including the directions in the notes about how to without a food processor. I used homemade strawberry preserves because that's what I had on hand. The bars didn't really hold together and are very soft. I think I'll keep looking for a similar recipe that works out better. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Chevere33
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2019
I thought this was excellent. I only had quick oats--they worked but it was a tad crumbly. Delicious nonetheless. Very easy and quick as well. Read More
