Rosa Marina Fruit Salad

My boss gave me this recipe and it is fantastic. Don't be afraid of the combination of fruit and pasta! This makes a great side dish for a potluck or picnic.

Recipe by Joy

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
9 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook orzo in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl. Add mandarin oranges, pineapple chunks, crushed pineapple, and maraschino cherries to orzo.

  • Combine juice from mandarin oranges, juice from pineapple chunks, juice from crushed pineapple, sugar, eggs, and flour in a saucepan over low heat; cook, stirring often, until sauce is thickened, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove sauce from heat and cool, about 30 minutes.

  • Pour cooled sauce over orzo mixture and toss to coat. Refrigerate until flavors blend, 8 hours to overnight. Fold whipped topping into orzo mixture before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 19.5mg. Full Nutrition
