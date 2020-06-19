Rosa Marina Fruit Salad
My boss gave me this recipe and it is fantastic. Don't be afraid of the combination of fruit and pasta! This makes a great side dish for a potluck or picnic.
This is delicious! Been making this for many years. I got the same recipe from a neighbor. I will never change the ingredients. It's fine the way it is!Read More
My brother LOVES this stuff. I made it more out of sentimentality than anything for Easter this year. It went over poorly with my husband's family. Texture was an issue. Flavor is sweet enough.Read More
I liked this very much, but did cut it down to a smaller scale. After cooking orzo, I put cooked orzo in a bowl and added juice to orzo without heating and allowed the juice to absorb into orzo, stirring occasionally. Once juice was absorbed into orzo, I put the bowl of orzo into the refrigerator for about an hour. After given time to cool, I added fruit in recipe (1 can of pineapple tidbits, 1 can mandarin oranges, and maraschino cherries) to bowl I also added some coconut flakes and crushed pecans. Then I mixed in cool whip, until well blended. Ihe salad isn't thick but it's lightly sweet and very enjoyable.
I use fruit cocktail instead of pineapple chunks and have used both a can of regular and large chunk fruit cocktail to change the textures a bit. I also add a large jar of maraschino cherries along with the called for can of crushed pineapple and large can or 2 smaller cans of mandarin oranges. Drain all juices into pan to thicken as listed, then add most of a large tub of cool whip. It's what I had on hand and now the family and friends ask for it! Both the original recipe and my adapted are very good!
Perfect summer dish!
I have made Rosa Marina for years, and it is a reliable hit. I mix the pasta and thickened juices and let them blend overnight before adding the fruit. Also, I have found that an 8oz. tub of Cool Whip is plenty.
Very good,but...The amount the recipe makes is HUGE! If you want an amount for a one time dinner, try to scale it down. We had a ton leftover.
I love this fruit salad made just the way the recipe says. I think it would also make a very good dessert since it is sweet and light. More kinds of fruit could be added also, but it is so good just the way it is.
I cut the recipe in half because it makes so much, so only used the can of crushed pineapple and not the chunks. I cooked the syrup but it didn't thicken, even after cooling for 30 minutes, so brought it back up to a slow boil, mixed 2 teaspoons of cornstarch in a tablespoon of water, added that, brought it to boil, and it thickened nicely. Definitely a keeper!
I like this recipe, but do not like how the egg whites clump up in the sauce.
Delicious as-is! But I usually make it without the eggs, flour, and added sugar. I simply mix the cooked orzo with the fruits (the kind packed in 100% fruit juice) and their juices and let that refrigerate until I'm ready to eat it. Then I fold in the whipped cream and serve. Yum!
The orzo made it weird and unpleasant. Many tried it, no one took more than a spoonful and it went into the garbage.
I just LOVE this, the last time I ate it all myself. Works great at a picnic on a hot summer day also.
Exchanged 1 can of pineapples for a can of pears. This salad is absolutely delicious. I have made several different recipes but Iikea this one!
I did not care for this recipe.
Most definitely make again. My kids loved it! I added a small bag of flavored mini marshmallows when I mixed in the whipped topping ??
I have made this for years I use 2 cans of chunk pineapple and in its own juice so it isn't toooo sweet and I cut the pineapple,oranges and cherries in half it is always a favorite at events
Went over well for a work potluck!
Instead of the chunks of pineapple, cherries and mandarin oranges, I cut up strawberries and added blueberries. It was delicious.
Have been making this for years, it does make a large amount! I usually cut it in half for just family!
Love this recipe. Easy to make and everyone loves it.
I added coconut for a tropical twist,husband loves this! Will make it again.
This was a big hit at the sprinkle I made it for. I did not change a thing and made it just as instructed. It makes ALOT! It is very similar to ambrosia but with pasta instead of marshmallow. I will definitely make it again.
