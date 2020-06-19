An orange crush cocktail recipe that delivers vitamin C with a smile! This beverage is yummy any time of year! It's the perfect drink on a hot summer day, BBQ cookout, as well as Sunday football and/or your next New Year's party. Whatever the occasion, this drink is a fresh beverage crowd pleaser. Without a doubt, my press juicer gets a workout when friends and family come over. Just give it a try!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
Roll two room temperature Valencia oranges on the counter, applying light pressure, to loosen the juice from within each orange. Try not to break or crack the orange rind in the rolling process. Cut both oranges in half and place in a press or twist juicer. Two juiced Valencia oranges provides a yield of approximately 1 cup.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 0.4g; sodium 6.9mg. Full Nutrition
Orange Crush! Fresh Squeezed Orange and Vodka Cocktail
Servings Per Recipe: 1 Calories: 325.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.3g 3 %
carbohydrates: 34.7g 11 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 27.3g
fat: 0.4g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 362.2IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 6 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 90.1mg 150 %
folate: 53.8mcg 14 %
calcium: 24.4mg 2 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 20.3mg 7 %
potassium: 361.3mg 10 %
sodium: 6.9mg
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 3.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.