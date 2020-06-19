Orange Crush! Fresh Squeezed Orange and Vodka Cocktail

An orange crush cocktail recipe that delivers vitamin C with a smile! This beverage is yummy any time of year! It's the perfect drink on a hot summer day, BBQ cookout, as well as Sunday football and/or your next New Year's party. Whatever the occasion, this drink is a fresh beverage crowd pleaser. Without a doubt, my press juicer gets a workout when friends and family come over. Just give it a try!

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a pint glass with ice cubes. Pour in orange-flavored vodka, triple sec, and orange juice, then top with lemon-lime soda. Mix well and garnish with orange slice.

Cook's Note:

Roll two room temperature Valencia oranges on the counter, applying light pressure, to loosen the juice from within each orange. Try not to break or crack the orange rind in the rolling process. Cut both oranges in half and place in a press or twist juicer. Two juiced Valencia oranges provides a yield of approximately 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 34.7g; fat 0.4g; sodium 6.9mg. Full Nutrition
