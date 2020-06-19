Tender and Easy Buttermilk Waffles

Broke in new Procter-Silex Belgian Waffle Maker. We doubled the batch which was perfect to use the whole quart of butter milk. Ten large waffles was the yield.. I can not use syrup but I broke up some pecans from the freezer and I do not miss the sweetness. I do want to try some different flours to see how it turns out. Used whole white wheat flour today and we really enjoyed it. Needed a little extra buttermilk. Have also used oat flour(Quaker Oates in the Vita mix), this version needs a least one cup of AP, white, or spelt flour to crisp up for a double batch. You also may want to cook longer. I had to flip the waffle to crisp up when using oat flour. Straight oat flour would not crisp up enough. Straight spelt flour was nice fresh but dry left over. We always double the recipe for left overs. Best to reheat in the waffle maker. LET THE BATTER SIT FOR 10-15 MINUTES WHEN USING WHOLE GRAINS. It will soak up the liquids better.