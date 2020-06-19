Tender and Easy Buttermilk Waffles

These buttermilk waffles are crisp on the outside and tender in the middle. I love the results this gives while not having to separate the eggs and take time to whip egg whites! These will also reheat in the toaster for a quick workday breakfast.

By Diana Perry

Recipe Summary

cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl until evenly combined.

  • Whisk buttermilk and melted butter together in a separate bowl; whisk in eggs. Stir buttermilk mixture into flour mixture until just combined and batter is slightly lumpy; stir in vanilla extract.

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • To cook each waffle, pour enough batter into the preheated waffle iron to reach 1/2 inch from the edge. Cook according to manufacturer's instructions.

Tips

You can heat the oven to about 250 degrees F (120 degrees C) to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C), and place a rack on a baking sheet to keep waffles warm as you make the whole batch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 13g; cholesterol 92.4mg; sodium 748.7mg. Full Nutrition
