Tender and Easy Buttermilk Waffles

These buttermilk waffles are crisp on the outside and tender in the middle. I love the results this gives while not having to separate the eggs and take time to whip egg whites! These will also reheat in the toaster for a quick workday breakfast.
Bulk making waffle day--I doubled the recipe. I only made one change, I used half whole wheat/half AP flour. After all the dry ingredients were folded into the wet, I noticed that the batter seemed to be quite thin. I ended up adding an additional cup of AP flour. These puffed up nicely and turned out well. Using half whole wheat flour made them sturdier and more filling. I will use this recipe again.
My wife and I loved this recipe the first time we made but the second time, we wanted to "Jeep," it up a bit. We added a full tablespoon of vanilla and a few dashes of cinnimon. Delicious. If you love the buttermilk flavor but want to add a little more complexity, try the vanilla and cinnimon.
Broke in new Procter-Silex Belgian Waffle Maker. We doubled the batch which was perfect to use the whole quart of butter milk. Ten large waffles was the yield.. I can not use syrup but I broke up some pecans from the freezer and I do not miss the sweetness. I do want to try some different flours to see how it turns out. Used whole white wheat flour today and we really enjoyed it. Needed a little extra buttermilk. Have also used oat flour(Quaker Oates in the Vita mix), this version needs a least one cup of AP, white, or spelt flour to crisp up for a double batch. You also may want to cook longer. I had to flip the waffle to crisp up when using oat flour. Straight oat flour would not crisp up enough. Straight spelt flour was nice fresh but dry left over. We always double the recipe for left overs. Best to reheat in the waffle maker. LET THE BATTER SIT FOR 10-15 MINUTES WHEN USING WHOLE GRAINS. It will soak up the liquids better.
So I was looking for the absolute easiest recipe that looked yummy. This was tender. This was easy. The only thing I changed was the recipe calls for low fat buttermilk and I don't low fat anything, especially if butter is involved. Yes, I burned the first pour but it was my first attempt with my Nordic ware waffler and I didn't trust my instinct/nose. Luckily, the batch yields 6 servings so the second pour (4 more waffles) came out perfect. (Kept a closer eye and trusted my nose.) I am so happy. I love buttermilk waffles and so does my special someone so now I get to add this to things I won't burn.
Great way to use kefir. Super easy and took 2 minutes each in the waffle iron. Maybe other waffle recipes are richer but they take about twice as long to cook. I whipped a double batch up and fed a family of 9 with minimal time standing in front of the waffle iron. Added a little more sugar and doubled the vanilla.
Easy and yummy! Had leftover buttermilk, so I figured, make waffles! Followed the recipe exact. They came out perfect! Made them on waffle plates on my Forman Grill. Smelled so good! Made 8 waffles. My boy's loved them. Will definitely make again.
These are very easy to whip up 5 star there. My batter was a little thick, probably from the buttermilk. I did use whole natural buttermilk : ))They are extremely LIGHT and fluffy with crisp exterior- Texture is So perfect! Yummy!! I will make them again for sure!!
We loved this; it was as described, extra crispy outside & tender inside! I also wanted a waffle recipe where it wasn't necessary to separate and whip eggs. It is an easy and delicious waffle recipe. The only change I made was to use regular milk with added lemon juice to make the "buttermilk."
Great recipe. I used cultured buttermilk which was not low-fat so I reduced the butter a tiny bit.The mixture was quite thick and lumpy but the waffles were lovely. I halved the recipe for two of us and it made four waffles in the Breville maker.
Maybe I am the absolute worst cook ever. (But, I do have my successes.) I followed the recipe, and the batter was far too heavy even though I minimized the blending. I lightened the batter with some additional buttermilk. Still, I found the resulting waffles to be dense and exceptionally flavorless. However, most other reviewers seemed to be absolutely thrilled with their results and I defer to their skills and opinions. I am disappointed I ended up in the ditch on this one. I’ll show myself out.
I loved it. Family loved it! I substituted 1 cup flower with stone ground whole wheat flour. Plus, for the extra touch of light and crispy, I whipped up the egg whites, which added a couple of minutes. Very delightful indeed!
Truly tasty and easy waffles! I just made them following the recipe without variation. They were golden and tender, and the flavor was perfect. Though I generally prefer to eat waffles after pouring a bit of maple syrup in each hollow, the little crispy bits in between the waffles were scrumptious all on their own.
excellent- substituted veg. oil for the butter- & added more vanilla- easypeasy recipe....making this the new dinner for breakfast waffle recipe. I have a deep waffle maker been looking for a recipe that worked well with it-& this is it.
Made it just the way the recipe called for with the exception that I added the vanilla to the other wet ingredients before mixing in the dry. Very easy, delicious and came out crispy on the outside and tender inside once I adjusted the heat on my waffle iron :)
My husband and I made these this morning and we added blueberry syrup to them which made them taste wonderful! We did follow the recommendation of placing them on a wire rack in the oven to keep them warm and crispy. It worked great. My husband even said they tasted a bit like a funnel cake!!
Love this waffle recipe! I made just a couple of very minor modifications: I whipped the egg whites before adding them to the buttermilk mixture, plus I added about 1/2 tsp of ground nutmeg - gives it a nice flavor. Yum!
I halved the recipe to try it. That produced six waffles, which is plenty. My five year old niece helped me. It was simple, easy to do with kids, and made light and tasty buttermilk waffles. Will add this to the cookbook for the future.
As written, this is a 3 star. The batter is much to dry with the recipe as written. I added another half cup of regular milk to get it to a reasonable consistency. These waffles did have great texture and definitely tasted better than a box waffle mix. However, like another reviewer said, the flavor could be upped. Next time I will add 3/4 tsp salt and 2 tsp of vanilla. And possible a little more sugar.
We will definitely make these waffles again! We didn't have any Buttermilk so we used Plain, Unsweetened Kefir and that worked great! I love these waffles. They are great for a Saturday or Sunday breakfast.
I did not make any changes to this recipe, the only thing I did was remove my old waffle recipe and replaced with this one! This is the best tasting, moist on the inside, crispy on the outside waffle I have eaten. The leftovers heated nicely in the toaster and were excellent with peanut butter, great for grab and go breakfast .
My whole family enjoyed these. We used 1 T white vinegar for each cup of cow's milk to make "buttermilk" and added blueberries. Also, we separated the eggs, beating whites and folding them into the batter. 1.5 batches made 17.5 2"x2" waffles. Thanks for the tasty recipe. **When making this recipe a second time, not separating the eggs, the waffles were still delicious but the batter was thinner and waffles were less crisp. The single batch made 10.5 waffles. In the future, we'll separate eggs.
I made this last night. I added 2 more tbsp of sugar. I really like a crisper waffle. I won't need to search for a good waffle recipe anymore because I found this one. It is definitely a keeper!! Thanks for the great recipe!!
the base recipe is perfect!! I Did add 1 tablespoon of cinnamon and upped vanilla to 1 tablespoon for added flavor! They came out delicious!!! I also had just a handful of chocolate chips so with half the batter I added chocolate chips! My son loved them!! Will definitely make again!
These were very nice. My batter was a little thick and lumpy so I added a splash of regular milk. Flour packs differently so it’s hard to judge by cup. They were crispy outside and tender inside as advertised. We always eat them hot off the waffle iron so no complaints about them getting soggy, which some of the extra ones did a bit on the plate. Should use a rack maybe. Delicious with sweetened sliced fresh peaches. Buttermilk really puffs up nicely so I was happy to find this recipe.
This was such an easy waffle recipe, that the kids enjoyed! Waffles were light and fluffy!! Kids always want them for breakfast now. Also, easy to refrigerate over night to make more. Thanks for the recipe hit!! 5 Stars!!!
Rave reviews from three generations! I doubled the recipe and did a generous free pour on the vanilla. I also did a bonehead move and added the eggs to the buttermilk before the melted butter. They still turned out awesome. They smelled SO yummy when they were on the iron. I will definitely make these again and again!
Best tasting waffles I have ever had & my family loved them too. I used honey in place of the white sugar. I sifted the dry ingredients. I used two jumbo eggs & an extra 1/2 tsp of vanilla & this made the batter really rich. I used olive oil on the waffle iron & this kept the waffles from browning too much.
The batter was very thick and I needed to thin it with a bit more buttermilk. I've learned the trick to getting it crisp on the outside and tender on inside is having waffle iron on high setting. Very easy recipe! I say however, the texture is more pancake like than waffle.
Best waffles ever! I've made these about 50 times.
Good recipe...and if you add 1/2 to 1 tsp. ground cardamom to it, you will have essentially Norwegian waffles. We ( I am Norwegian) don't tend to use syrup on them--we butter them and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Skål!!!!!
I used milk/lemon juice to sub for buttermilk, 1 TBLS vanilla instead of 1tsp and doubled the sugar. They were pretty good, they definitely would have been bland of I i hadn't made those changes. Not fabulous, probably won't make again
Made these waffles for my kids. Batter was very runny and the don't puff up. The reference to being able to put these in the toaster should have been my first clue. I recommend adding another cup of flower to the batter to get them to fluff. Taste is a little buttery if you like that. If not cut back on the butter. Kids ate it and didn't complain but they were very thin.
These waffles were very light but for me they never crisped up. I don't know if it is my waffle maker or the recipe (never had a problem with the maker before) but they were so soft they wouldn't hold shape and never got golden brown - even if I left them on the iron for 7 minutes or more. Sorry.
I always double this and freeze for the kids. I let them cool on a wire rack so they don't steam themselves and get soggy, then I put freezer paper in between each so they don't stick together in the freezer. I defrost for 20 seconds in the microwave then throw them under the broiler for 2 minutes each side on low to get crispy
This is our go-to waffle recipe! I now make it from memory, and I thought I was following the recipe exactly, but I just realized that I actually double the vanilla when I make it :) It's delicious with doubled vanilla, haha! I also like to let the batter rest maybe 2-3 minutes after everything is mixed before I cook the waffles sometimes.
