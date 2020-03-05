The Creek's Meatloaf

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars Pay no attention to the "fat gram police". This is a good flavorful recipe. Should you eat it every week? No. But as a rich indulgence it hits the spot. For those worried about the calories use lean ground beef or turkey turkey bacon and low fat sour cream and cheese. Please to those that feel the need to criticize the nutritional value come with alternatives not complaints. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Agree with wufhart. Adjust the ingredients to fit your needs and enjoy! Sounds delicious! Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars For me this was fraught with problems mostly because I was looking at the previous reviews. I really do love all the ingredients of this recipe but it just didn't come together for me. I used red bell pepper because that's what I usually have on hand. My bacon was thick-cut so I only used 8 slices and they got lost in the mix. I did cut back on the cheese and the onions and the oatmeal and that was my mistake because it didn't really hold together. The cooking time is way off as stated by others--there is no way a meatloaf can be baked in 15 minutes (mine took an hour). In the very end we liked the flavors and I really wanted to love it. I would love to sit at Hmiller's table for this because I bet she has the real "fix" on this meal! Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars I would have rated this recipe a 2 star but the family insisted on a one star. No one but me ate it. So here is what didn't work. There were way too many onions and green peppers. I used one onion and only a quarter of a green pepper and that's all you could taste. I was wary of the 15 min cook time so I baked it with the thermometer in. In a 350 degree oven cook time was 50 minutes. Even then the meat was cooked but the onion and green pepper held some crispiness. I would recommend cutting back on the onion and perhaps eliminating the green pepper unless you really love it. Also sauté veggies first. Now as I was making the sauce I gently simmered on medium and slowly added the cheddar. What resulted was melted but curdle-like sauce. The taste was not good. I ended up topping with catsup instead. Did I miss garlic in the recipe? If so my mistake as I think this would add a nice flavor to what truly are good bones to this recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Used only 5 slices of turkey bacon to reduce fat content and it was still deliciously moist and tasty!

Rating: 1 stars Followed the recipe but it feel apart was dry and had WAY too many onions in it.

Rating: 5 stars This was the BEST meatloaf recipe on allrecipes.com!