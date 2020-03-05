The Creek's Meatloaf

Rating: 3.56 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Incredibly flavorful made with ground sirloin, onion, green peppers, and our surprise!

By Hmiller

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 meatloaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Meatloaf:
Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix ground sirloin, bacon, onion, bell pepper, oats, Cheddar cheese, sour cream, Worcestershire sauce, and Cajun seasoning salt in a large bowl; shape into a loaf.

  • Line 1 1/2-quart loaf pan with bread slices. Put loaf atop the bread.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

  • Stir tomato sauce and brown sugar together in a saucepan over medium heat; simmer until the sugar dissolves. Add Cheddar cheese in small batches, stirring to melt each batch before adding the next. Stir onion and parsley into the sauce and continue cooking until hot, about 5 minutes. Pour sauce over the meatloaf.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1171 calories; protein 58.7g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 86g; cholesterol 234.5mg; sodium 1969.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

wufhart
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2013
Pay no attention to the "fat gram police". This is a good flavorful recipe. Should you eat it every week? No. But as a rich indulgence it hits the spot. For those worried about the calories use lean ground beef or turkey turkey bacon and low fat sour cream and cheese. Please to those that feel the need to criticize the nutritional value come with alternatives not complaints. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
12/18/2014
For me this was fraught with problems mostly because I was looking at the previous reviews. I really do love all the ingredients of this recipe but it just didn't come together for me. I used red bell pepper because that's what I usually have on hand. My bacon was thick-cut so I only used 8 slices and they got lost in the mix. I did cut back on the cheese and the onions and the oatmeal and that was my mistake because it didn't really hold together. The cooking time is way off as stated by others--there is no way a meatloaf can be baked in 15 minutes (mine took an hour). In the very end we liked the flavors and I really wanted to love it. I would love to sit at Hmiller's table for this because I bet she has the real "fix" on this meal! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Thisni Caza
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2013
Agree with wufhart. Adjust the ingredients to fit your needs and enjoy! Sounds delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Lisa
Rating: 1 stars
01/02/2014
I would have rated this recipe a 2 star but the family insisted on a one star. No one but me ate it. So here is what didn't work. There were way too many onions and green peppers. I used one onion and only a quarter of a green pepper and that's all you could taste. I was wary of the 15 min cook time so I baked it with the thermometer in. In a 350 degree oven cook time was 50 minutes. Even then the meat was cooked but the onion and green pepper held some crispiness. I would recommend cutting back on the onion and perhaps eliminating the green pepper unless you really love it. Also sauté veggies first. Now as I was making the sauce I gently simmered on medium and slowly added the cheddar. What resulted was melted but curdle-like sauce. The taste was not good. I ended up topping with catsup instead. Did I miss garlic in the recipe? If so my mistake as I think this would add a nice flavor to what truly are good bones to this recipe. Read More
Cynthia Kono
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2017
Used only 5 slices of turkey bacon to reduce fat content and it was still deliciously moist and tasty! Read More
Paul Williams
Rating: 1 stars
03/12/2014
Followed the recipe but it feel apart was dry and had WAY too many onions in it. Read More
Rand William Dickson
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2013
This was the BEST meatloaf recipe on allrecipes.com! Read More
Redlands
Rating: 2 stars
08/23/2015
The only change I made was using a marinara sauce instead of "seasoned tomato sauce". And like other reviews I read it fell apart. 10 strips of bacon overpowered the beef. If I make this again I will cut the bacon in half leave off the sauce on top and use the old standards of an egg and crackers to hold it together. Read More
