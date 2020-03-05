The Creek's Meatloaf
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 1170.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 58.7g 118 %
carbohydrates: 40.9g 13 %
dietary fiber: 5.6g 22 %
sugars: 12.1g
fat: 86g 132 %
saturated fat: 40.8g 204 %
cholesterol: 234.5mg 78 %
vitamin a iu: 2841.5IU 57 %
niacin equivalents: 20.3mg 156 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 44 %
vitamin c: 55.4mg 92 %
folate: 97.1mcg 24 %
calcium: 845.4mg 85 %
iron: 6.7mg 37 %
magnesium: 116mg 41 %
potassium: 1160.5mg 33 %
sodium: 1969.9mg 79 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 61 %
calories from fat: 773.6
