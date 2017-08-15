Homemade Poultry Seasoning
Why buy pre-mixed spices for just one recipe!
This smells and tastes just like the stuff you would buy at the store. An excellent mix to use whenever poultry seasoning is called for in a recipe.Read More
My DH said it was a bit strange tasting; I skipped the rosemary as he dislikes it & omitted the nutmeg. I used dried sage I grew last summer. It tastes good to me!Read More
Thanks for the recipe. Didn't change a thing. It's perfect!
I really like this Poultry Seasoning mix.
I follow a low histamine diet so I left the nutmeg out and it is still very good. I use it for chicken breaths and ground turkey, about 1 tablespoon per pound of meat. It just needs salt which you can add to your taste. I put it in my spice grinder to enhance the flavor by grinding the individual herbs and blending them well and then store them in a tightly-sealed glass jar.
Have made this a few times and now it's my go-to poultry seasoning. I never have marjoram on hand so I replace it with oregano. Thanks! Update: Finally made it with marjoram and it's Perfect!
Thank you for posting. It is a good blend and handy to make your own from spices on hand. Used it today on a roasted turkey breast. Tasty. I am glad I didn't have to guess on ratios
Outstanding. I forgot to purchase poultry seasoning for my cornbread dressing. I made this one and it is far better than anything I could buy. I can see many uses for this recipe! Thank you for sharing.
Just add salt and it is perfect for seasoning chicken breasts for cobb salad.
Perfect!
Great taste. I'll definitely make this again and again.
Easy! thanks for the recipe
Poultry seasoning is my most used spice by far! Can’t wait to try this, thanks for the recipe
I used this in stuffing and it worked out wonderfully. The only ingredient I didn't have was marjoram and I didn't feel that the end result lacked anything.
So easy to make and I used for my stuffing and turkey. Probably the best turkey I’ve ever made. Made it as is with no changes and it was perfect. Plus all the ingredients were standard from my pantry!!
Loved this!!! Did not have the ground versions of some of these so I crumbled it with my fingers. Used a half teaspoon in my dumplings. Better than store bought and had everything already in my spice rack. Thanks for posting this!
Nice blend.
I did not have Rosemary but my husband thot it was great as he does our Thanksgiving turkey & dressing
This seasoning is spot on. I use this all the time and getting ready to make more.
Great flavor, common ingredients and a snap to throw together. Will never buy a jar mix again!
Worked out great! Used this on the Thanksgiving Day turkey and it was wonderful. So much better than adding yet another jar to the spice cabinet.
Couldn't find poltury seasoning in the store so I had all the ingredients to make it myself. I used it to make chicken and dumplings. I always look in allrecipes for my go to recipes etc.
Thank you so much for posting this recipe. We have 3 friends allergic to black pepper - as in if they have anything seasoned with it they will need transport to a hospital with severe breathing obstruction/throat swelling. Doctors tell me use of black pepper is on the rise and so is the allergy to it. Peppercorns are a concentrated (dried) form of a plant berry, and we all know folks with plant based allergies. It is almost impossible to find premixed spice blends without it! Chefs, cooks, even I didn't realize how automatic our use of black pepper is in cooking. I have to remove every container and every blend from the kitchen, it's so habitual I won't even notice I've done it! It's in chili powder, cajun/creole seasoning, and such standbys as Old Bay. White pepper, green peppercorns, tellicherry pepper, many other spice peppers: it's all the same plant "piper nigrum" so can't be subbed if there's an allergy. I'm subbing in paprika, a ground chili pepper, about half as much. It should work fine, just give a redder color. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!
Used in my stuffing recipe. Worked great.
Worked well when I needed poultry seasoning for my Thanksgiving stuffing. Will make again.
No changes and I will never make it again
great economical substitute for store-bought.
Thanks for sharing this recipe. My cornbread dressing was wonderful. A keeper for me.
This recipe is perfect. I just threw some chives in this time because I have a lot.
So good. I will not be buying poultry seasoning ever again
I had a recipe calling for poultry seasoning. Since it is needed rarely in our home, I used this recipe. It turned out great. I did use just a little less nutmeg since it isn't a favorite. Thus is a keeper that I will use again.
Good start for a first try. I opted to not use rosemary (as I only have fresh on hand from my garden) so that may have changed things a bit. Also, next time I will reduce the sage amount - we felt it was a bit heavy on sage. Will try this one again and see what happens.
Excellent! No salt
Love this stuff! I use it for roasted chicken and it tastes great.
Just like store bought but better , the only thing I did differently was to blend in my magic bullet .
I will never buy premixed poultry seasoning again. Not only do I use this in my cornbread dressing, I also season my pork loin roast with it and the results are spectacular!
It was really good in the chicken dressing
Very handy! Cut the portion to 4 servings. Worked great.
Better than store bought!!!!
Used it to in my turkey bread stuffing and it was quite good. I’ll be using it again.
Perfect for the recipe I was making
at least I know how to do it, but prefer to just buy it.
Used in recipe for bread stuffing casserole
Used it on the holiday turkey. It made the turkey delicious.
It's perfect. I now mix up enough to keep in a jar in my spice rack. Thank you!
This is just like what I’ve previously purchased pre-made! I wish I had found this recipe sooner. I ground/mixed this in a coffee grinder since some of my ingredients were not ground yet (rosemary, thyme, marjoram, sage) and it came out perfect.
Made no changes and would make it again. In fact, I already have and tripled it for storing. Use it in a recipe for Memphis style ribs.
