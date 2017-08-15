Homemade Poultry Seasoning

Thank you so much for posting this recipe. We have 3 friends allergic to black pepper - as in if they have anything seasoned with it they will need transport to a hospital with severe breathing obstruction/throat swelling. Doctors tell me use of black pepper is on the rise and so is the allergy to it. Peppercorns are a concentrated (dried) form of a plant berry, and we all know folks with plant based allergies. It is almost impossible to find premixed spice blends without it! Chefs, cooks, even I didn't realize how automatic our use of black pepper is in cooking. I have to remove every container and every blend from the kitchen, it's so habitual I won't even notice I've done it! It's in chili powder, cajun/creole seasoning, and such standbys as Old Bay. White pepper, green peppercorns, tellicherry pepper, many other spice peppers: it's all the same plant "piper nigrum" so can't be subbed if there's an allergy. I'm subbing in paprika, a ground chili pepper, about half as much. It should work fine, just give a redder color. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!