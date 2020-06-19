Blueberry Oatmeal Chia Seed Muffins

These blueberry and chia seed muffins are perfect for the lunch box, the breakfast/brunch table, or the coffee room at work. They're so moist and bursting with blueberries!

Recipe by Ruth Cresswell Howes

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 24 muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • Sift flour, white sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda together in a large bowl; add oats and chia seeds.

  • Mix orange juice, applesauce, oil, and eggs together in a bowl; stir into flour mixture until batter is just combined. Fold blueberries into batter. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling 3/4-full.

  • Mix brown sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl; sprinkle over batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 181.2mg. Full Nutrition
