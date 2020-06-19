Blueberry Oatmeal Chia Seed Muffins
These blueberry and chia seed muffins are perfect for the lunch box, the breakfast/brunch table, or the coffee room at work. They're so moist and bursting with blueberries!
I have made these a few times and found that this works best: 1. Add an extra cup of flour. I used regular flour once an oat flour once. Both were good. 2. Add an extra egg 3. Cut the sugar WAY down. I added none at all and while they tasted a little more "healthy" they were still sweet. 1/3 cup was a sweet muffin. 4. No need to soak the chia. If you feel you must, then you can make the batter as described and let it sit for 5-10 minutes. It will thicken up! I am pregnant and watching my carb intake but I LOVE bread so I have been experimenting. This makes a really healthy muffin! If you choose to use oatmeal + oatmeal flour (just grind some up) there are almost 4 grams of protein in each one of these (with the extra egg as well). I liked it!!Read More
First off, in order to get the health benefits of Chia seeds, they need to be soaked. The longer they soak the more health benefits you get. So I highly recommend adding the chia seeds to the orange juice and let it sit for at least 10 minutes or longer. While mixing the wet ingredients, I thought there was ALOT of liquid for only one cup of flour. But I went ahead and followed the recipe exactly. Triple checking the ingredients and amounts, as I really thought something was missing! It also seemed like way too many blueberries for the amount of batter. The muffins were really, really, really, moist, they didn't hold together well and the blueberries are falling out of the bottom because there is no structure to the muffin. Looking back, I wish I added more flour, used quick oats instead of regular and less blueberries! If they did not have such a wet texture these would be 5 stars, they do have a great taste, just did not like the texture. I wonder if the submitter of this recipe missed a flour addition? Perhaps there was suppose to be another 1 cup of oat or whole wheat flour? Based on the amount of liquids and sugar there should be at least two cups of flour in this? Perhaps grinding the oats into flour would work.Read More
Be sure to Soak the Chia seeds in the OJ for 5-10 minutes to engage their nutritional fiber filled value! I upped the flour to 1 and 1/3 cup (whole wheat of course, the batter was too wet. and decrease the sugar to 3/4 a cup, looking to lower the sugar content and they are still sweet enough! and I skipped the brown sugar and just sprinkled ground Cinnamon on top! Voila! Awesome crowd pleaser :)
What a fantastic muffin! I just bought a bag of chia seed at Costco and went on the internet to find recipes to use in them. I just made these muffins and they are great!. I did increase the flour to 1 1/2 cups, lowered the sugar to 3/4 cup as I was using homemade applesauce with sugar added. I also soaked the chia seeds in the orange juice as recommended. Thank you for your recipe. I will be making these often.
This has become a favourite in our house of non-muffin-lovers. That said, I've healthed up the recipe substantially. To writ: no more sugar and cinnamon topping. Half the flour is spelt, half the oil is coconut, all the sugar is coconut sugar, and the applesauce is just grated apple. Yessiree, tasty goodness ??
Very good flavor, just fell apart very easily. Could use a little more sweetness, too. But overall~ very healthy and tasty muffin
I did not make any changes and I possibly will make it again, however, next time, I will add more flour because the muffins did not rise.
these are really good- the chia seeds taste like poppy seeds and the hint of orange juice / applesauce makes it taste a little more unique than the avg blueberry muffin
I have to improvised the recipe as I didnt have apple sauce so I used 1 grated fresh apple and it came up soooooo good! I didn't use baking soda ( dont like the after taste) Lessen the sugar to 3/4 cup. You have the option to follow step #4, I didn't.
These are so delicious! I pre soaked the chia seeds, as suggested by others, and it worked great. I only had one cup of blueberries so I sprinkled them on top before the brown sugar/ cinnamon mixture. I would definitely make them again. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I chose this recipe while up late last night. My teenage boys had friends over and I thought that fresh baked muffins sounded perfect for the morning. There were a lot of ingredients, but the rating was high, and it sounded good. It is my fault for not reading these reviews. Come in people . . . you do not give ANY recipe 4 or 5 stars if you have to double the flour!!!! And I also should have known better when the recipe did not specify soaking the chia, or fresh/frozen/dried blueberries, or sweetened/unsweetened applesauce. It's as though they attempted a healthy muffin, because they heard of chia before.
Great! I followed reviewer's advice and soaked the chia in the OJ, use coconut oil and cut back on the amount of sugar, which I found makes the berries more flavorful since they're not buried in sugar. Next time I'm going to add walnuts. Thanks!
Great recipe but I did not have all ingredients so used what I had on hand, which included fresh blueberries and chia seeds of course!! So, I used Ground Flaxseed in place of Rolled Oats and used Coconut Oil as the cooking oil, also I did not have applesauce and used Brown Sugar in place of white sugar. The result ... excellent!! I did take the advice to soak the chia seeds in the OJ and also used 1 1/2 cups of Flour! Will try this again with rolled oats !!
I wanted to use chia seeds because I read they were very good for you. These were great. I did use Quick Steel cut oats just because I like them better. I also added chopped walnuts and substituted Splenda for the sugar... New Year health kick by cutting down sugar. These were very tasty and healthy.
Moist, packed with secret healthy stuff, yet sweet and satisfying! Will make again.
We loved them. They have a different texture than your typical muffin, but that was a plus for us. They were plenty moist but held together well (with a few adjustments.) They are also surprisingly filling. I did not have orange juice, so I used almond/coconut milk instead. Also, I followed other reviewers' advice: I soaked the chia seeds in the almond milk (for 20 minutes), used 1 and 1/3 cups of flour, only 3/4 cups of white sugar, coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, and eliminated the brown sugar on top. I feel like these could actually be eaten for a reasonably healthy breakfast, in comparison to muffins that are more like dessert. Next time I will try the reviewer's idea of adding walnuts and I am also considering adding whey protein powder. (My kids need a lot of protein in the morning.)
I made some adjustments accordingly to other reviews: half the oil and a little more flour and oats. The muffins turned out super delicious!
my family and i loved these!so healthy and delicious! a must try for parents who have trouble getting kids to eat fruit and healthy food and if you're always on the go!
Oh yum! I just made these and based upon feedback made the following modifications: increased flour to 1.75 cups, used 1 full cup applesauce and no oil, pre-soaked the chia seeds in the liquid. I baked for 20 minutes and just tried the first one after cooling for an hour. I agree that they are still very moist - will probably increase flour to 2c next time. Oh, and for the topping I made it more of a streusel by mixing 2 heaping TB of brown sugar with equal amount of quick oats plus some cinnamon and a TB of melted butter. About a tsp on each muffin - just the right touch.
I will make these again. These muffins were tasty, but didn't rise. However, in agreeance with many reviews, adjustments to the ingredient measurements need to be made.
I just took these out of the oven and ate 2 immediately. They are delicious, but I did make some changes. Soaking the chia seeds for 10-20 minutes helps with the moister. I did not have applesauce, so I mashed 2 bananas, which makes about a cup (I only had 1 cup of blueberries anyway). This also seemed to help with the moister. I also added an additional 1/4 cup flour. This is a great way to get chia seeds into your diet (and use that big container of oatmeal!)
Love these! Have made several times and my 16 year old son loves them. I do soak the chia seeds, add 3/4 cup flour use 1/2 sugar-1/2 Splenda, add the cinnamon to the batter and skip the brown sugar.
I have a blend of 1 part chia, 1 part buckwheat, 2 parts steel cut oats, 1 part ) hemp seeds that we use for a breakfast of cold cereal/yogurt. I decided to use this blend instead of the oatmeal/chia only. I also use whatever berries I have. Once it was strawberries/raspberries/blueberries. Once it was blueberries/blackberries. In one case, fresh berries. In others, all were frozen. Didn’t make a difference. I cut the sugar back to 1/2 of what was called for and they were plenty sweet. I put the brown sugar/cinnamon on top but not necessary.
My family loves these muffins. I've made these weekly for the last month. They're great to put in packed lunches or for a snack anytime. I've also used cherries when I was out of blueberries. Instead of adding ready-made apple sauce and orange juice, I blend half an orange and half an apple, to make my own--no extra sugar. I cut the recipe in half to make one dozen at a time.
I used Strawberry daiquiri mix in place of orange juice and Saskatoons for the blueberries. yummy
I made these and they were great. Everyone loves them. I did up the flour to 1 and a half cups. I thought 2 cups of blueberries was great. I did drop the brown sugar topping to 1 tbsp with the cinnamon.
All and all, really quite good. Based on reviews, I did let the chia seeds soak in the OJ for about 10 extra minutes, used an additional 1/2 cup of flour. I was actually concerned that the batter was too thick, but was very happy with the final product.
These were great! I didn't make the topping and didn't have orange juice so I used Crystal Light citrus drink. I also only used 1/2 cup sugar. One cup blueberries would probably be fine next time too.
With a couple of adjustments, these are fantastic! Made it wheat flour and increased to 1 1/2 cups. Being diabetic, replaced sugar with 1/2 cup Splenda and the brown sugar with Spenda brown sugar. Next time I will try berry juice instead of organge.....did not soak the seeds; they turned gel-like anyway. Wonderful, healthy muffins!!
This muffin is delicious! I substituted coconut oil for the cooking oil (because that's all I had) and they still turned out great. I love the texture of the chia seeds in these. Thank you so much for the great recipe.
Followed the recipe except that I let the chia seeds sit in the orange juice for about 15 mins. YUMMY!!!! I used 1.5 cups of blueberries bc that's all I had and it was perfect. My husband has eaten almost all of them already ;)
Yep, a perfect oatmeal muffin recipe! Wouldn't change a thing.
Wow! Loved these. Interesting texture and very moist. Even the hubby ate them each day, and he hates chia. As recommended, I soaked the chia in orange juice while I prepped the rest. I used frozen wild blueberries - the tiny ones. I made the healthy version: all unsweetened applesauce (no oil), all splenda (no sugars), and half whole wheat flour. About 87 calories each this way.
Moist, tasty, hearty and delicious. Make sure, as noted by others, to soak your chia in the OJ for about 15 minutes and add another cup of flour to the mix. Also, don’t be scared to use blueberries from the freezer section when fresh is not in season. The start to finish time took less than an hour too. A keeper!
I’ve made these muffins twice in one week. The muffins are so yummy I made them to take to a bible study with a group of friends and they all loved them and begged me for the recipe. I did not change any of the ingredients and did not find them to be too moist.
They do tend to fall apart, however, if you let them sit for a while they become more solid. I made these at night and ate one (or possibly more...) at breakfast the next day. The texture and solidity had improved greatly, though you might still want to eat it with a spoon.
You don't need to soak the chia first it works like oatmeal and with heat it sucks up the moisture so the cooking process is essentially an excellerated soak period. Defietly don't need so much sugar. I didn find I needed more flour. I also made mine with raspberries but note its better not to add them to the mix but rather fill cups halfway with non berry batter and then add two or three raspberries to each muffin and push them into the batter.
I added walnuts, coconut and substituted vegetable oil with coconut oil. They were a hit at work. Wish I had had some marscapone cheese to spread on them! Oh yes, and eliminated the brown sugar topping. They were sweet enough.
Love this recipe! Have made it twice now. I added the Chia seeds to the liquid mixture to let them soak both times (highly recommended). I still had to add a bit more flour, but not much. these are great with semi sweet mini chocolate chip morsels, too!
These got rave reviews from friends despite the look (blue'ish given dark cherries plus chia seeds). Used King Arthurs GF flour and doubled that, swapped in water for OJ and soaked the 1/2 c. chia seeds in that, used chia egg for egg (1 egg = 1 Tbsp chia seeds soaked in 3 Tbsp water for 15-20 min), used thawed chopped frozen dark cherries, and added a Tbsp maple syrup for sweetness. I forgot the applesauce so added some water until it looked right. Very dense, but yummy! Topping: mixed 1 cup oats, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 t cinnamon, 1-2 Tbsp butter.
Amazing!!!! I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup so it tastes healthy like it is! Great recipe.
I LOVE this recipe! I've made it 4 times in the last 2 weeks. My kids love it too. We add an extra cup of flour and sub coconut cream for oil. I always forget the crumb topping but they are still great. We've also tried blueberries and peaches... That gives it more tang. Today we tried lemon juice and zest instead of orange juice, added 2 tsp of poppy seeds, and left out the blueberries...still delicious! I might never make muffins without chia seeds again!!!
These were delicious; however I agree with other reviewers, in that, the measurements seem slightly off. I doubled the flour, reduced sugar by half & they still tasted great! If not for this, the recipe could easily be 5 stars.
Thank you for the most perfect oatmeal muffin recipe EVER!
Little soggy gooey with the fruit, even chopped small. I added a cup of extra flour and increased the time by 15 minutes. Brown sugar instead of white sugar and soaked the chia seeds. I would make them again, but with chocolate chips instead of fruit.
This looked like a healthier option than others and I made a few changes. Love it! No need to use 1 cup of sugar. It would be way too sweet. I could probably go with a bit less than 2/1 cup of sugar, but my husband likes the sweetness of this. - Flour =>whole wheat flour - 1 cup of sugar => 1/2 cup of sugar - Orange juice => fruit sweetened lemon ginger juice (only because I didn't have orange juice) - Brown sugar topping => I only used half of it
Yummy. Very moist. Almost too moist. Maybe I should’ve cooked them Longer? I didn’t add as much oil and I soaked the chia seeds in the OJ.
this recipe was so delicious!!! will definitely make again
Must make changes! As mentioned by others, you need 2 cups of flour. Also, As with all my baking I use applesauce instead of oil. So in this case I used 1 cup of applesauce and 0 oil. I also used just over 1 cup of blueberries and it was enough. They tasted good and are filling. Will make again.
Delicious Changes I made to make it healthier added no sugar used water instead of Orange juice no applesauce. Going to try them with milk next time. They turned out amazing with the changes and taste delicious. Used frozen blueberries.
Muffins didn't rise
Great muffins! I reduced the oj to 1/2 cup, eliminated the cup of sugar and used one cup of pitted dates. Blended the dates with the juice, applesauce, and melted coconut oil and then added everything else in
We love this recipe! It is so yummy and my kids even ask for more. Sometimes I make this recipe mini muffins, which makes them a great bite size.
