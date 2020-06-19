Blueberry Oatmeal Chia Seed Muffins

First off, in order to get the health benefits of Chia seeds, they need to be soaked. The longer they soak the more health benefits you get. So I highly recommend adding the chia seeds to the orange juice and let it sit for at least 10 minutes or longer. While mixing the wet ingredients, I thought there was ALOT of liquid for only one cup of flour. But I went ahead and followed the recipe exactly. Triple checking the ingredients and amounts, as I really thought something was missing! It also seemed like way too many blueberries for the amount of batter. The muffins were really, really, really, moist, they didn't hold together well and the blueberries are falling out of the bottom because there is no structure to the muffin. Looking back, I wish I added more flour, used quick oats instead of regular and less blueberries! If they did not have such a wet texture these would be 5 stars, they do have a great taste, just did not like the texture. I wonder if the submitter of this recipe missed a flour addition? Perhaps there was suppose to be another 1 cup of oat or whole wheat flour? Based on the amount of liquids and sugar there should be at least two cups of flour in this? Perhaps grinding the oats into flour would work.

Read More