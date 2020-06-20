Fresh Fruit Salad with Honey Lime Dressing
Refreshing and delicious!
Yum, yum! I usually don't put a dressing on fruit salad, but this little zing really complements the fruit. (I left out grapefruit due to DH's medications.) I used probably a third of the oil, and omitted the vinegar, and the dressing had a fresh, lively taste. Thanks for the idea!
This was such a hit! I followed other suggestions and left out almost all the oil. I didn't have grapefruit on hand so I left that out also. It doesn't keep well at all though, so only make enough for one meal. I've made it twice now and both times the leftovers had a funky fermented flavor.
I used 1 cup blueberries, 1 cup strawberries, 2 or 3 cups red seedless grapes, about 6 limes worth of juice, i can of mandaring oranges, 2 apples, 2 bananas, and a 1/4 cup of regular pancake syrup. This came out great.
Good stuff. I used what I had an apple, fresh pitted cherries, mango, mandarin oranges, and strawberries. I wish I had used less oil.
It was delicious! I mixed the fruit I had on hand, pineapple, raspberries, blueberries, and watermelon and dressed it with the honey lime dressing. It was a big hit at my dinner party!
I left out the vinegar and reduced the oil to half, as other reviewers mentioned. I also used a different combination of fruits, because I just really wanted to try the dressing. The flavor is subtle, but it does add a little something to a standard fruit salad.
This fruit salad is delicious. I followed advice of other reviewers to leave out the vinegar and reduce the oil to 3 Tbs. Used two fresh limes. I don't usually put a dressing on fresh fruit, but this was for a carry in dinner. Received many compliments on it. I will definitely make it again.
I just bought a FitBit and am looking for new ways to eat. I did reduce the honey to 2 Tbs and added basil leaves and used a good quality of basalmic vinegar. Zipped it all up in my 'bullet" and WOW! Fruit I used: strawberries, plums, red apples, tangelo, banana, red grapes, and an english cucumber. Soooo good. I served with a basil, garlic and ginger turkey burger and fresh corn tortillas.
I used 1/3 of the oil called for and added an extra tablespoon of lime juice and honey. It adds a subtle, sweet taste. Very good!
Very refreshing