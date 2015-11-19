Zucchini Scallion Frittata Cups

Rating: 4.35 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Portion-controlled, protein-packed portable meals for on-the-go lifestyles. These freeze well, so I can grab a few for lunch when I'm short on time.

By Nocciola

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare 12 muffin cups with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk egg whites, eggs, and half-and-half together in a bowl. Stir zucchini, green onion, and cheese into the egg mixture; pour into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake in preheated oven until set in the middle, 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
45 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 36.7mg; sodium 74.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (25)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Lou
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2014
Awesome! Added 1 clove shredded garlic sautéed. Blanched 3 asparagus spears cut on the bias and added to mixture. Finished the last 5 minutes with a small amount of shredded Parmigiano Reggiano. Read More
Helpful
(8)

Most helpful critical review

ONIOND
Rating: 3 stars
06/30/2015
Yummy but very hard to get out of the pan! Used a pastry brush and veggie oil to thoroughly grease the cups too. Convect baked at 350 for about 25 minutes. Would add salt next time too. Read More
Helpful
(2)
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Lou
Rating: 5 stars
03/16/2014
Awesome! Added 1 clove shredded garlic sautéed. Blanched 3 asparagus spears cut on the bias and added to mixture. Finished the last 5 minutes with a small amount of shredded Parmigiano Reggiano. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Cindy D
Rating: 4 stars
02/15/2014
Healthy great flavor good reheated great consistency. My big complaint is that they were very hard to get out of the muffin tins and then to clean the pan. On my second attempt I greased the cups very well and had the same problem. Maybe muffin wrappers are necessary. Read More
Helpful
(5)
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2014
Awesome! What a great way to use up the shredded zucchini in my freezer from the Summer's bounty! My family are not huge zucchini lovers in general but this is one of those recipes where you get the nutrients from the zucchini without really even noticing it's in the dish- which is great. Flavorful and wonderful texture. I served as a side dish for dinner but I can definitely see how it would be easy to make these work for breakfast too by playing with the mix-ins a little! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
manella
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2014
Great taste and easy to make. Subed coconut milk for half and half and used goat cheese. Turned out very nice. A great to go breakfast. Thank you for the recipe.. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Leah
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2016
Full disclosure: I don't like eggs I tolerate them. I made these because they're healthy and can be frozen. That said I really like them as a base but think more should be added. I did add corn which really tastes good and some salt and pepper. Next time I make them I'll add bacon ham or sausage. I think they'd be good with spices as well. I didn't have any sticking problems as one reviewer did. Read More
Helpful
(3)
ONIOND
Rating: 3 stars
06/29/2015
Yummy but very hard to get out of the pan! Used a pastry brush and veggie oil to thoroughly grease the cups too. Convect baked at 350 for about 25 minutes. Would add salt next time too. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
MATENNIS
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2015
Great recipe. I have been looking for a way to use my frozen grated garden zucchini other than making zucchini bread. I tried this recipe and it turned out great. I froze my zucchini in two cup packages and I did have to use two packages and drain them before adding it to the recipe as frozen zucchini gets pretty watery. Otherwise I stayed with the recipe and they turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(2)
sweettreat1068
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2014
I made these in a mini cupcake pan and they were a nice appetizer. Need a little bit more of some different cheese. Yummy and Healthy! Read More
Helpful
(2)
alli41385
Rating: 3 stars
08/13/2015
Pretty good but needed more kick, probably some sauteed garlic and salt. Use foil muffin cups that are greased! Read More
Helpful
(2)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022