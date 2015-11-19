Zucchini Scallion Frittata Cups

Awesome! Added 1 clove shredded garlic sautéed. Blanched 3 asparagus spears cut on the bias and added to mixture. Finished the last 5 minutes with a small amount of shredded Parmigiano Reggiano.
Healthy great flavor good reheated great consistency. My big complaint is that they were very hard to get out of the muffin tins and then to clean the pan. On my second attempt I greased the cups very well and had the same problem. Maybe muffin wrappers are necessary.
Awesome! What a great way to use up the shredded zucchini in my freezer from the Summer's bounty! My family are not huge zucchini lovers in general but this is one of those recipes where you get the nutrients from the zucchini without really even noticing it's in the dish- which is great. Flavorful and wonderful texture. I served as a side dish for dinner but I can definitely see how it would be easy to make these work for breakfast too by playing with the mix-ins a little!
Great taste and easy to make. Subed coconut milk for half and half and used goat cheese. Turned out very nice. A great to go breakfast. Thank you for the recipe..
Full disclosure: I don't like eggs I tolerate them. I made these because they're healthy and can be frozen. That said I really like them as a base but think more should be added. I did add corn which really tastes good and some salt and pepper. Next time I make them I'll add bacon ham or sausage. I think they'd be good with spices as well. I didn't have any sticking problems as one reviewer did.
Yummy but very hard to get out of the pan! Used a pastry brush and veggie oil to thoroughly grease the cups too. Convect baked at 350 for about 25 minutes. Would add salt next time too.
Great recipe. I have been looking for a way to use my frozen grated garden zucchini other than making zucchini bread. I tried this recipe and it turned out great. I froze my zucchini in two cup packages and I did have to use two packages and drain them before adding it to the recipe as frozen zucchini gets pretty watery. Otherwise I stayed with the recipe and they turned out great.
I made these in a mini cupcake pan and they were a nice appetizer. Need a little bit more of some different cheese. Yummy and Healthy!
Pretty good but needed more kick, probably some sauteed garlic and salt. Use foil muffin cups that are greased!