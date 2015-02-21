Mauigirl's Smoked Salmon Stuffed Pea Pods

1 of 12

Rating: 5 stars These were yummy! You can use it on Sugar Snap Peas also. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Amaze-craze!!! my wedding party was thrilled over these little guys the wine was flowing and these just made my horderve table rock... Awesome and fresh...try the bacon wrapped dates as well they're fabulous... Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Yumy Yummy Yummy! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Adorable presentation. Truly stunning. I used sugar snap peas. Fresh dill sprinkled on before adding the peas back enhances the flavor and appearance more than dried dill in my opinion. Thank you for posting! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Used sugar snaps since they are a bit plumper. They were a big hit at Easter dinner as an appetizer! Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars Although the salmon mixture was very good the process of stuffing each and every one of the pea pods was tedious at best. Going forward I wouldn't hesitate to make the Salmon dip but will serve it with pea pods peppers and assorted crackers. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Labor intensive but end result impressive. Liked putting fresh dill inside of pod before salmon spread. I would make again for a small group not up for a wedding.!

Rating: 5 stars These are a hit! Time consuming to make but for crafters it is fun! A fun project together with kids too. They are delicious and healthy and here's a cost-cutting tip: use plain salmon in the envelopes you can buy for 1 in the canned fish aisle and just add 8-10 drops of bottled smoke flavoring! Yummy! I had these for our Easter dinner appetizer made the night before and covered.