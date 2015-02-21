Mauigirl's Smoked Salmon Stuffed Pea Pods

These are a cute and fresh idea for an appetizer or as a pretty addition to a festive vegetable tray. I used to steam the pea pods, but this uncooked method yields a nicer look without all the fuss.

By mauigirl

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
30 pods
  • Split each snow pea down one seam.

  • Mix cream cheese, smoked salmon, garlic salt, and pepper in a bowl until smooth. Spoon salmon mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe mixture into the center of each snow pea pod, creating a scalloped edge. Sprinkle dill weed over cream cheese filling.

Cook's Note:

I have made these without the salmon with great results too. You can also change up the herbs or spices to taste. They look cute with a tiny shrimp or fresh peas as a garnish.

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 141.4mg. Full Nutrition
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Apios
Rating: 5 stars
08/18/2013
These were yummy! You can use it on Sugar Snap Peas also. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Mrs Jasmin Marquez
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2014
Amaze-craze!!! my wedding party was thrilled over these little guys the wine was flowing and these just made my horderve table rock... Awesome and fresh...try the bacon wrapped dates as well they're fabulous... Read More
Helpful
(6)
JDC
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2014
Yumy Yummy Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Amanda SusieQ
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2016
Adorable presentation. Truly stunning. I used sugar snap peas. Fresh dill sprinkled on before adding the peas back enhances the flavor and appearance more than dried dill in my opinion. Thank you for posting! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Lisa Bryson
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2015
Used sugar snaps since they are a bit plumper. They were a big hit at Easter dinner as an appetizer! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Chris Lidberg
Rating: 3 stars
04/22/2018
Although the salmon mixture was very good the process of stuffing each and every one of the pea pods was tedious at best. Going forward I wouldn't hesitate to make the Salmon dip but will serve it with pea pods peppers and assorted crackers. Read More
Helpful
(1)
judy
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2018
Labor intensive but end result impressive. Liked putting fresh dill inside of pod before salmon spread. I would make again for a small group not up for a wedding.! Read More
nanabunch
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2019
These are a hit! Time consuming to make but for crafters it is fun! A fun project together with kids too. They are delicious and healthy and here's a cost-cutting tip: use plain salmon in the envelopes you can buy for 1 in the canned fish aisle and just add 8-10 drops of bottled smoke flavoring! Yummy! I had these for our Easter dinner appetizer made the night before and covered. Read More
DORO37
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2019
Very tasty. Stays freah after you make them for 3-4 hour room temp. if refrigerated 6 hours. My guested enjoyed them when I servered them fo rEaster. Will make again. Tip The larger the snap peas the easier to fill. Read More
