Spicy Tomato Cooler

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This versatile spicy tomato cooler is a tasty way to start the day. Add some vodka and you'll have a great beverage for brunch or an evening cocktail. Adjust the hot sauce and horseradish to your desired level of spiciness.

By lutzflcat

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 glasses
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir tomato-vegetable juice cocktail, beef broth, steak sauce, lime juice, hot pepper sauce, horseradish, and celery salt together in a pitcher.n

    Advertisement

  • Fill 2 cocktail glasses with crushed ice. Pour cooler over ice; garnish with celery stalks and lime slices.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
52 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 888.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/15/2022