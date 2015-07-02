Easy Fruit Tarts

Rating: 4.64 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Blackberries have the starring role in this tasty recipe for mini cream cheese pastries made with blackberry preserves and topped with fresh or frozen blackberries.

By Dickinson's

prep:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix fruit spread, cream cheese and yogurt in small bowl until well blended. Chill 20 minutes. Fill shells with mixture. Garnish with blackberries, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 38.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Coyote22500
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2014
The only change that I made being a diabetic was using Polaner Allfruit Preserves instead of Dickinson's. They are very easy to make and taste great. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Coyote22500
Rating: 4 stars
05/16/2014
The only change that I made being a diabetic was using Polaner Allfruit Preserves instead of Dickinson's. They are very easy to make and taste great. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Marla
Rating: 4 stars
03/07/2014
Needed to add about 6 more ounces of cream cheese to balance the preserves. Used vanilla yogurt instead of plain since that is what I had on hand. Read More
Helpful
(4)
A random person
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2014
I substituted blackberries for strawberries and they turned out great! but I needed to add 4 more ounces of cream cheese than the recipe called for to balance out the preserves! it makes more than 24. Read More
Helpful
(3)
janea123
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2018
Yummy! I used raspberries and raspberry jam. I added about 4oz of jam then kept taste testing and adding a little more so it wasn t too sweet. Easy!!! And I used tart shells. Read More
SherryTX
Rating: 4 stars
12/24/2017
After reading other reviews I added 4 ounces of cream cheese. I made blackberry blueberry and raspberry and all were yummy. Read More
Amy Levesque Rothrock
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2017
I read all the reviews with their suggestions prior to making it. I used strawberry preserves and added another 4oz of cream cheese and it is very tasty. My family all enjoyed it. Read More
chef Tax
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2016
Simple and amazing. I made these for a catering event at the Historic Ship Nautilus and the people just ate them up. They are cost effective and really simple. Read More
Mari Peckham
Rating: 5 stars
07/29/2017
These were easy to make super delish and a huge hit at the party I took them to. Next time I will use slightly less yogurt as it ended up being a bit too soft (runny) for my liking. Read More
Julie Petersen
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2017
I love a recipe that's so flexible! I'm not a fan of blackberries but love raspberries so I used seedless raspberry jam instead. Also used Greek plan yogurt and found the mixture in need of a little sweetening - a spoonful of powdered sugar did the trick. I had a LOT of filling left over but am considering using it as a filling for a chocolate dessert.. lots of possibilities! Read More
