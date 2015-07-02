Easy Fruit Tarts

The only change that I made being a diabetic was using Polaner Allfruit Preserves instead of Dickinson's. They are very easy to make and taste great.
Needed to add about 6 more ounces of cream cheese to balance the preserves. Used vanilla yogurt instead of plain since that is what I had on hand.
I substituted blackberries for strawberries and they turned out great! but I needed to add 4 more ounces of cream cheese than the recipe called for to balance out the preserves! it makes more than 24.
Yummy! I used raspberries and raspberry jam. I added about 4oz of jam then kept taste testing and adding a little more so it wasn t too sweet. Easy!!! And I used tart shells.
After reading other reviews I added 4 ounces of cream cheese. I made blackberry blueberry and raspberry and all were yummy.
I read all the reviews with their suggestions prior to making it. I used strawberry preserves and added another 4oz of cream cheese and it is very tasty. My family all enjoyed it.
Simple and amazing. I made these for a catering event at the Historic Ship Nautilus and the people just ate them up. They are cost effective and really simple.
These were easy to make super delish and a huge hit at the party I took them to. Next time I will use slightly less yogurt as it ended up being a bit too soft (runny) for my liking.
I love a recipe that's so flexible! I'm not a fan of blackberries but love raspberries so I used seedless raspberry jam instead. Also used Greek plan yogurt and found the mixture in need of a little sweetening - a spoonful of powdered sugar did the trick. I had a LOT of filling left over but am considering using it as a filling for a chocolate dessert.. lots of possibilities!