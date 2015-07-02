Easy Fruit Tarts

1 of 16

Rating: 4 stars The only change that I made being a diabetic was using Polaner Allfruit Preserves instead of Dickinson's. They are very easy to make and taste great. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Needed to add about 6 more ounces of cream cheese to balance the preserves. Used vanilla yogurt instead of plain since that is what I had on hand. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I substituted blackberries for strawberries and they turned out great! but I needed to add 4 more ounces of cream cheese than the recipe called for to balance out the preserves! it makes more than 24. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Yummy! I used raspberries and raspberry jam. I added about 4oz of jam then kept taste testing and adding a little more so it wasn t too sweet. Easy!!! And I used tart shells.

Rating: 4 stars After reading other reviews I added 4 ounces of cream cheese. I made blackberry blueberry and raspberry and all were yummy.

Rating: 5 stars I read all the reviews with their suggestions prior to making it. I used strawberry preserves and added another 4oz of cream cheese and it is very tasty. My family all enjoyed it.

Rating: 5 stars Simple and amazing. I made these for a catering event at the Historic Ship Nautilus and the people just ate them up. They are cost effective and really simple.

Rating: 5 stars These were easy to make super delish and a huge hit at the party I took them to. Next time I will use slightly less yogurt as it ended up being a bit too soft (runny) for my liking.